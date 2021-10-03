Elie Saab RTW Spring 2022

It’s a big moment for Elie Saab, which is launching a debut ecommerce site and expanding its daywear and accessories offer in direct response to client demand. Although many of those wheels were already in motion, pre-pandemic, lockdown offered Team Saab the chance to take a magnifying glass to customer demand, respond to what it saw, and strategize further.

The spring collection had more daywear than ever – with the swirling Saab logo picked out in sequins on sparkling bomber jackets and t-shirts, or printed in an abstract way onto halter tops, tailored jackets and other separates. The delicate, rounded logo also appeared in breezy cotton guipure or macrame dresses, and across the handbag collection, which has also been expanded.

In an interview, Elie Saab Jr., the chief executive officer, said the company has witnessed great demand for “nine-to-five” and “five-to-nine” clothing on sites including Net-a-porter, Farfetch and Amazon Luxury Stores, and wanted to expand its offer. WWD reported last month that Saab will also be joining the Amazon Luxury Stores platform when it launches in Europe later this year.

The ecommerce site soft launched on Oct. 1, so the brand wanted to ensure it offered a rich variety of merchandise for a broad swathe of customers – and a wider age bracket – catering to women who are returning to work, and/or the social and charity circuit.

In addition to longstanding couture and bridal collections, the brand has a full offer, including footwear, watches, children’s wear, a furniture and interiors division, and a new addition to its fragrance portfolio.

While Elie Saab may be juggling multiple projects, evening wear continues to play a starring role. How could it not? The brand is synonymous with red carpet glam, and the designer knows that better than anyone: Evening looks included a red plissé gown with an air of old Hollywood; a series of long and sweet rainbow dégradé dresses, and flower-printed styles as light and airy as dressing gowns.

During the same interview, the designer and company founder Elie Saab said he wanted to “speak about sunshine” with this collection, and conjure “a bright and beautiful life.” He certainly succeeded: the collection – for any hour, or occasion – buzzed with optimism, and with the dream of better days ahead.

