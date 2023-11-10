Elianne Andam: Funeral to be held for stabbed Croydon teen

Elianne Andam (Family handout)

The family of stabbed schoolgirl Elianne Andam have said they are “broken” a day before her funeral is due to be held.

The 15-year-old was stabbed as she made her way to school in Croydon, south London on September 27.

Her funeral will be held in Croydon on Saturday, with relatives saying they are not the same since their loss.

Speaking to the BBC, her aunts Regina Boafo and Ruby Paintsil said it will be “a celebration of her life" and she will “forever remain in our hearts".

The teenager has been described by family in tribute as “beautiful” and “funny” and had aspired to become a lawyer.

Her funeral will take place in Croydon at 10.30am on Saturday, with a number of road closures in place in Croydon town centre along the route of the funeral procession.

Mourners wishing to pay respects are able to watch the funeral on a livestream but family have asked only those who are invited to attend Elianne’s funeral in person.

In a statement, Met Superintendent Mitch Carr said: “We know that Elianne's death shocked the Croydon community and beyond, and our thoughts remain with her friends and family through this dreadfully difficult time.

“Elianne's funeral will be taking place on Saturday 11th November, which will be supported by the Metropolitan Police.

“There will be a number of road closures in place across Croydon Town Centre on Saturday morning between the hours of 0800-1200.

“While we will do all we can to limit disruption, I would like to thank everyone in the community in advance for their understanding and patience.

“We would ask that out of respect for Elianne and her family, only those who have been invited attend the funeral service on Saturday.”

A 17-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons has been charged in connection with Elianne’s death.

He appeared at the Old Bailey last month, with Recorder of London Judge Mark Lucraft KC remanding him in custody until a provisional trial starting on April 29.