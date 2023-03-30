Elián González, known in US for international custody fight, now an elected official in Cuba

Phillip M. Bailey, USA TODAY
·4 min read

Remember Elián González?

As a 5-year-old the Cuban native made world headlines when his mother, her boyfriend and about a dozen others fled the island to the U.S. on a small fishing boat latched to inner tubes.

González was rescued off the shores of Florida by fishermen, but in the weeks afterward he sparked an international custody fight between family members in the U.S. and his father in Cuba.

Two decades later, González is a member of Cuba’s National Assembly after winning Sunday with a slate of 470 candidates who were unopposed. And one of the first things he wants to do is bring the U.S. and Cuba to the table for a better relationship.

Stay in the conversation on politics: Sign up for the OnPolitics newsletter

“I think I could be someone the American people recognize, and I can help bring the American and Cuban people together," he said in an interview with CNN.

"And not just the people, but also that our governments reach an understanding and remove all the barriers between us."

Who is Elián González?

In 1999, Gonzalez was found clinging to a tiny flotilla which was caught in a violent storm that killed his mother and most of their group.

Elian Gonzalez is held in a closet by Donato Dalrymple, right, as government officials search the home of Lazaro Gonzalez for the young boy, early Saturday morning in Miami, April 22, 2000.
Elian Gonzalez is held in a closet by Donato Dalrymple, right, as government officials search the home of Lazaro Gonzalez for the young boy, early Saturday morning in Miami, April 22, 2000.

González's father, who was divorced from his mother, wanted him returned to Cuba, but relatives in Florida fought to keep him in the U.S. citing his mother's wishes to flee the communist country.

Politics: 'I have nothing to hide,' Mike Pence says of Justice Department investigation of Trump

More: Former Starbucks CEO: 'Starbucks coffee company did not break the law'

Part of the issue was the debate during the Clinton administration era over the "wet feet, dry feet" policy.

Essentially it said any Cuban intercepted on the waters between the two nations – hence "wet feet" – cannot remain in the U.S., while a person who made it to shore – or had "dry feet" – could obtain legal permanent resident status.

The Obama administration ended that policy in 2017.

Fidel Castro and Elián González

The custody dispute made headlines, and was injected in the country's political bloodstream from late night TV shows to Sunday roundtables.

It also drew large protests in Havana and Miami that contrasted the divide between those representing Fidel Castro's regime or the exile community debated González's fate.

Cuba is expected to name a new president on April 19, 2018, which would mark the first time a Castro is not head of state in nearly 60 years. In this 2011 file photo, former president Fidel Castro, left, and current President Raul Castro attend the 6th Congress of the Cuban Communist Party in Havana.
Cuba is expected to name a new president on April 19, 2018, which would mark the first time a Castro is not head of state in nearly 60 years. In this 2011 file photo, former president Fidel Castro, left, and current President Raul Castro attend the 6th Congress of the Cuban Communist Party in Havana.

The courts sided with González's father, but his relatives in Florida refused to give up the boy.

Nation: On the high seas between Florida and Cuba, US immigration policy a matter of life and death

Five months after being rescued, however, U.S. Attorney General Janet Reno ordered federal law enforcement officials to seize him.

The result was one of the most riveting photos of the century with a Border Patrol agent seemingly aiming a semiautomatic rifle at a teary-eyed González, which circled the globe.

Where is Elián González now?

Now an industrial engineer, the 29-year-old González, who has long been critical of U.S. policies toward Cuba, is expressing how decades of Cold War tension must be put to rest.

"What we want is to reach a day when they are no longer exiles, that they come home,” González said.

González said how being a father of a 2-year-old child has given him a better understanding of what his father did to get him back and "how all the Cubans who are separated from their families feel."

Just two years ago thousands of Cubans took to the streets to protest against food and medicine shortages amid the coronavirus pandemic. As a result, the Biden administration added multiple economic sanctions in 2021.

Praising Fidel Castro

Years before being elevated to public office González publicly praised former Cuban President Fidel Castro, who he described as a second father.

“Fidel’s legacy is each Cuban and person in the world who has been touched by the revolution," Gonzalez said in 2016.

"Fidel’s legacy is in each person affected by our programs, in every life saved from Ebola, in every Haitian saved with our missions, in every Latin American who has had eye surgery."

More: Wave of migrants off Florida coast prompts closure of national park, officials say

For years González has been praised as a Cuban hero, and often was promoted by the Castro regime who spotlighted the episode as a way to criticize U.S. foreign policy.

During a 2013 youth rally in Ecuador, he blamed the U.S. for his mother's death saying she like, "many others have died attempting to go to the United States."

"But it’s the U.S. government’s fault," González added. "Their unjust embargo provokes an internal and critical economic situation in Cuba.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Elián González, now elected in Cuba, wants to improve U.S. relations

Latest Stories

  • Driver who crashed into Apple store charged with murder

    A Massachusetts man whose SUV crashed through the glass storefront of an Apple store, killing one man and injuring nearly two dozen other people, has been charged with murder, prosecutors said. Bradley Rein, 53, was indicted by a grand jury on Tuesday on charges of second-degree murder, motor vehicle homicide by reckless operation and 22 counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon in connection with the Nov. 21 crash at a shopping plaza in the Boston suburb of Hingham, Plymouth District Attorney Timothy Cruz's office said in a statement. Rein was behind the wheel of his 2019 Toyota 4Runner when it crashed through the store, killing Kevin Bradley, 65, of Wayne, New Jersey, who was doing construction at the site, and injuring 22 others.

  • China threatens to retaliate if McCarthy meets Taiwan leader

    BEIJING (AP) — China threatened retaliation on Wednesday if U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy meets with Taiwan's president during her upcoming trip through Los Angeles. President Tsai Ing-wen left Taiwan on Wednesday afternoon on a tour of the island's diplomatic allies in the Americas which she framed as a chance to demonstrate Taiwan’s commitment to democratic values on the world stage. Tsai is scheduled to transit through New York on Thursday before heading to Guatemala and Belize. She is ex

  • China threatens to ‘fight back’ if Taiwanese president visits US

    China has warned it will “fight back” if the Taiwanese president goes ahead with a visit to the US.

  • Ron DeSantis will spend up to $4 billion on school vouchers for Florida families to challenge 'woke' public schools

    The Florida governor says public schools will now have to compete for students. Others say it's just the latest effort to defund public schools.

  • Man charged in Toronto subway stabbing wanted in Newfoundland, docs suggest

    The man accused in the fatal stabbing of a 16-year-old at a Toronto subway station was wanted on an outstanding warrant in Newfoundland and had several criminal convictions in that province as well as Ontario, court documents indicate. Toronto police have said they arrested Jordan O'Brien-Tobin, 22, on Saturday and charged him with first-degree murder in the subway stabbing. Police said O'Brien-Tobin had no fixed address. In Newfoundland and Labrador, provincial court documents show a man with t

  • Fight against toxic mining runoff from Canada persists, say U.S. Indigenous leaders

    WASHINGTON — U.S. Indigenous leaders from the Pacific Northwest say they won't give up trying to convince Canada's federal government to agree to a bilateral investigation of toxic mining runoff from the B.C. Interior. Representatives from several U.S. tribes were in D.C. Tuesday and Wednesday to meet with officials from the White House, the State Department and the Department of the Interior, as well as with lawmakers on Capitol Hill. Their cause is the same as it was 11 years ago: a bilateral

  • Ukraine strikes deep in Russian-held territory

    STORY: A GoPro camera mounted on a Ukrainian tank shows the vehicle crawling forward. Its massive canon then lobs shells downrange.This video, released by the Ukrainian military, claims to show fighting near the shattered city of Bakhmut in the eastern part of the country, where Kyiv's soldiers have fought Russian invaders for months in a battle both sides have described as a "meat grinder," but neither has so far managed to win.The tank's platoon commander, call-sign "Bender," told Reuters his unit fired on Russian positions, in support of Ukrainian infantry.Russia has claimed in recent days to have made progress in street-by-street fighting. British intelligence on Wednesday said Ukrainian forces had successfully pushed the Russians back from one of the city's main supply routes.The head of a private Russian mercenary group heavily involved in the Bakhmut operation on Wednesday acknowledged that the fighting had badly damaged his forces."The enemies of democracy must lose."Speaking to a summit of democracies sponsored by U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told fellow leaders that they needed to hold firm in the face of Russian aggression.He again pleaded for continued arms and support to help his forces push back Moscow. Ukraine has in recent months begun to receive a suite of modern military hardware promised by the U.S. and NATO to help Kyiv mount an expected spring counter-offensive.It's unclear where and when that operation might take place.Ukraine on Wednesday struck a railway depot and knocked out power in the Russian-occupied city of Melitopol, but Kyiv hasn't said what weapons it might have used. The city just at the edge of the range of American-provided HIMARS rocket-launchers, and within range of newer American armaments.Melitopol is a rail hub and administrative center of the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia region.It's south of the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, visited on Wednesday by U.N. nuclear agency chief Rafael Grossi."It is very very important that we agree on the fundamental principle that the nuclear power plant should not be attacked."Grossi has been pushing for a safety agreement between Ukraine and Russia to protect the facility.Moscow and Kyiv have repeatedly accused each other of shelling the site of the power station over the last year.The sprawling Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant was a prized part of Ukraine's energy network and accounted for around 20% of national power generation before the Russian invasion.It has not produced any electricity since September, when the last of its six reactors was taken offline.

  • ‘Daily Show’ Guest Host John Leguizamo Brutally Fact-Checks Trump’s Weirdest Lie

    The actor has a theory to explain what's really going on.

  • Russian who served in Ukraine says female medics from her unit were used as sex slaves for high-ranking officers

    The Russian service member said female medics were made into "field wives" who had to cook and clean for officers as well as "please" them sexually.

  • Trump Fights Order for Testimony of Former White House Officials

    (Bloomberg) -- Former President Donald Trump is appealing an order rejecting his efforts to block grand jury testimony from several former White House advisers in an investigation into efforts to undermine the 2020 presidential election.Most Read from Bloomberg$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida Cities$335,000 Pay for ‘AI Whisperer’ Jobs Appears in Red-Hot MarketFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpUBS Veteran Ermotti Returns to Lead Cred

  • Trump Supporter Pulls Knife on Family Outside of Manhattan Courthouse

    The woman was arrested after waving a knife at a couple with two young children, according Politico

  • The Taliban posted photos of hundreds of US military vehicles it said were abandoned in the chaotic pullout of Afghanistan and now form part of its army

    Afghanistan's rulers the Taliban claim to have rehabilitated hundreds of vehicles the US said it destroyed in its chaotic withdrawal in 2021.

  • Justin Trudeau has let Beijing deep into Canadian politics

    As hard as it is to conceive of him as such, as the longest-serving head of government in the G7 Justin Trudeau is now one of the world’s elder statesmen. He has achieved this exalted status despite innumerable scandals rocking his government, on issues ranging from corruption to “blackface” to bullying to sexual misconduct, many of which would have felled a lesser politician.

  • Saudi Arabia set to join anti-West bloc with China and Russia

    Saudi Arabia is joining an anti-Western influence bloc formed by Russia and China, in a sign of Riyadh’s deepening ties with Beijing as the US pivots away from the Middle East.

  • Trump Cooks Up Weakest Excuses Ever For Social Media Threats Against DA Alvin Bragg

    Sean Hannity asked the former president about his "death & destruction" and baseball bat posts targeting the Manhattan district attorney.

  • FBI Releases Files on Ivana Trump

    (Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump’s first wife, Ivana, was under an FBI counterintelligence inquiry into allegations about her connections in her home country of Czechoslovakia in the 1990s, according to excerpts from her FBI file obtained by Bloomberg News.Most Read from Bloomberg$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida CitiesBanks in France Face More Than $1.1 Billion Fines After RaidsSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empir

  • ‘Trans day of vengeance’ protest to hit Washington in wake of Nashville shooting

    Twitter is banning images of a poster for a “Trans Day of Vengeance” rally amid fears it is inciting “violence” in the wake of a mass shooting in Nashville.

  • Russia's Wagner chief says battle for Bakhmut has damaged his forces

    Bakhmut, a small eastern city that has for months been the target of a Russian offensive, has seen intense fighting and destruction in what has become the longest, bloodiest battle of the war. "The battle for Bakhmut today has already practically destroyed the Ukrainian army, and unfortunately, it has also badly damaged the Wagner Private Military Company," Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin said in an audio message. Russian officials say their forces are still capturing ground in street-by-street fighting inside Bakhmut, but have so far failed to encircle it and force the Ukrainians to withdraw, as had seemed likely weeks ago.

  • Sweden summons Russia's ambassador over "legitimate target" statement

    Sweden's foreign ministry said on Wednesday it will summon Russia's Stockholm ambassador to complain about an "attempt at interference" with the Swedish NATO application process. Sweden and Finland in 2022 both sought NATO membership shortly after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and are hoping to complete the process this year. The Russian ambassador in a statement on the embassy's web site said joining NATO made the Nordic countries "a legitimate target for Russian retaliatory measures, including those of a military nature".

  • Ivana Trump, Donald Trump’s first wife, was under FBI investigation, documents show

    FBI investigation spans two years and several countries