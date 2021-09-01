Eli Manning pops out of box to surprise Michael Strahan to celebrate number retirement

New York Giants legend Michael Strahan got two surprises Wednesday. Strahan was aware his No. 92 would be retired by the Giants this season, but he didn't expect his former teammates to show up at "Good Morning America" to join in the fun.

Strahan jumped out his seat after former teammate Eli Manning popped out of a box to surprise Strahan on the "GMA" set Wednesday.

In Strahan's defense, it was the loud pop of confetti that made him jump out of his seat. He was surprised to see Manning, though.

Manning was joined by Justin Tuck and Jessie Armstead, who all wore No. 92 jerseys. Strahan joked with the group, saying he carried them to a Super Bowl win.

Michael Strahan will have number retired Nov. 28

Strahan knew his number would be retired by the team, but he was unaware there was an official date for the ceremony. The "GMA" crew gave Strahan his second surprise by announcing that ceremony would take place Nov. 28. The Giants will take on the Philadelphia Eagles that day.

The team even made a special event logo for the event, which features an image of Strahan.

Manning joked that former Eagles offensive lineman Jon Runyan would be at Strahan's jersey retirement. Strahan and Runyan faced off a number of times during Strahan's career.

Strahan racked up 21.5 sacks against the Eagles, the most against any team he faced.