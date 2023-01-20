Eli Lilly's (NYSE:LLY) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 10th of March to $1.13. Even though the dividend went up, the yield is still quite low at only 1.3%.

Eli Lilly's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

The dividend yield is a little bit low, but sustainability of the payments is also an important part of evaluating an income stock. Eli Lilly was earning enough to cover the previous dividend, but it was paying out quite a large proportion of its free cash flows. By paying out so much of its cash flows, this could indicate that the company has limited opportunities for investment and growth.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 115.2%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 33% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Eli Lilly Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from $1.96 total annually to $4.52. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 8.7% over that duration. The growth of the dividend has been pretty reliable, so we think this can offer investors some nice additional income in their portfolio.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. Eli Lilly has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 25% per annum. Eli Lilly is clearly able to grow rapidly while still returning cash to shareholders, positioning it to become a strong dividend payer in the future.

Our Thoughts On Eli Lilly's Dividend

Overall, this is a reasonable dividend, and it being raised is an added bonus. The payments look okay by most measures, the lack of cash flow could definitely cause problems for them in the future. The payment isn't stellar, but it could make a decent addition to a dividend portfolio.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For instance, we've picked out 3 warning signs for Eli Lilly that investors should take into consideration. Is Eli Lilly not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

