Eli Broad, billionaire entrepreneur who reshaped LA, dies

·6 min read

LOS ANGELES — Eli Broad, the billionaire philanthropist, contemporary art collector and entrepreneur who co-founded homebuilding pioneer Kaufman and Broad Inc. and launched financial services giant SunAmerica Inc., died Friday in Los Angeles. He was 87.

Suzi Emmerling, a spokeswoman for the Eli and Edythe Broad Foundation, confirmed his death to The Associated Press. Emmerling said Broad died at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center after a long illness. No services have been announced.

The New York Times first reported his death.

“As a businessman Eli saw around corners, as a philanthropist he saw the problems in the world and tried to fix them, as a citizen he saw the possibility in our shared community, and as a husband, father and friend he saw the potential in each of us,” Gerun Riley, president of The Eli and Edythe Broad Foundation, said in a statement Friday.

It was Broad (pronounced brohd) who provided much of the money and willpower used to reshape Los Angeles’ once moribund downtown into a burgeoning area of expensive lofts, fancy dining establishments and civic structures like the landmark Walt Disney Concert Hall. He opened his own eponymous contemporary art museum and art lending library, the Broad, in 2015 in the city's downtown next to Disney Hall.

“Eli Broad, simply put, was L.A.’s most influential private citizen of his generation,” Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said on Twitter. “He loved this city as deeply as anyone I have ever known.”

As a young accountant in the 1950s, Broad saw opportunity in the booming real estate market. He quit his job and partnered with developer Donald Kaufman and began building starter homes for first-time buyers eager to claim their slice of the American Dream. The company eventually became KB Home, one of the most successful home developers in the nation.

Nearly 30 years later, Broad spotted opportunity once more and transformed the company’s insurance arm into a retirement savings conglomerate that catered to the financial needs of aging baby boomers.

In the process, Broad became one of the nation’s wealthiest men, with a financial net worth estimated by Forbes magazine Friday at $6.9 billion.

He also gained a reputation for being a driven, tenacious dealmaker.

“If you play it safe all of the time, you don’t get very far,” Broad told Investor’s Business Daily in 2005.

Outside work, Broad used his wealth and status to bring about civic, educational, scientific and cultural improvement projects, particularly in Los Angeles. The New York native had moved to the city’s tony Brentwood section in 1963. His charitable foundations donated millions to such projects, particularly those aimed at improving public education, and established endowments at several universities across the nation.

In the 1990s, Broad led the campaign to help raise money to build the Frank Gehry-designed Walt Disney Concert Hall and was a major underwriter of Los Angeles’ Museum of Contemporary Art, among other institutions. An avid art hound since the 1960s, Broad had a collection estimated to be worth $500 million in 2003.

In 1984, he established the Broad Art Foundation to lend works from his collection for public viewing.

A decade later, he famously purchased Roy Lichtenstein’s “I ... I’m Sorry” for $2.5 million at an auction with a credit card and donated the more than 2 million frequent flier points he racked up to students at the California Institute for the Arts. In 2008, with his money, the Los Angeles County Museum of Art opened its new Broad Contemporary Art Museum featuring works from Broad’s collection.

Broad also exercised considerable political muscle. A Democrat, he led the push to lure the party’s national convention in 2000 to Los Angeles. He sometimes split with his party, however, most notably in 1972 when, disillusioned with Sen. George McGovern’s campaign, he served as co-chair of Democrats for Nixon.

Years after Nixon resigned the presidency in disgrace, Broad told Los Angeles Magazine that his efforts on Nixon’s behalf were something “I hate to admit to.” But it wasn’t the last time he would support a Republican. He also backed his close friend, former Los Angeles Mayor Richard Riordan, with whom he shared a mutual vision of public school reform.

The son of Lithuanian immigrants, Broad was born June 6, 1933, in New York City but raised in Detroit. His father was a house painter and small business owner.

Broad earned his undergraduate degree from Michigan State University in 1954. In 1991, he endowed the university’s Eli Broad College of Business and Eli Broad Graduate School of Management.

At 20, he passed Michigan’s certified public accountant exam, becoming the youngest person at the time to do so. The following year, he married his hometown sweetheart, Edythe. The couple had two sons, Jeffrey and Gary. His wife and sons survive him, according to The Eli and Edythe Broad Foundation.

Eager to leave school and start his career, Broad began working for several clients, including Kaufman. Soon Broad took note of the real estate market and began studying the field, reading industry journals and using his accounting know-how to analyze the business. He gradually became convinced there was money to be made.

In 1957, at the age of 23, he went into business with Kaufman, selling homes in the suburbs of Detroit. The first homes sold for about $12,000, about 10 per cent less than competitors because they were built without customary basements and in about half the time.

Kaufman and Broad took their approach West, first to Arizona then California. They relocated the company’s corporate headquarters to Los Angeles in 1963, two years after it became the first homebuilder to go public.

In 1971, Broad bought an insurance company as a hedge against the boom and bust cycles of the housing market. As he had done prior to venturing into real estate, Broad began doing research on the insurance market and saw financial planning for retirees as a better business. He began shifting the subsidiary’s focus toward selling annuities and other retirement savings products.

The company was renamed SunAmerica in 1989, with Broad as its chairman and chief executive. In 1998, New York-based American International Group acquired SunAmerica for $16.5 billion.

Two years later, Broad stepped down as chief, but retained the title of chairman.

“I will do the things that I enjoy doing and things that I could have the most value with rather than doing the day-to-day things,” Broad told The Associated Press at the time. “I like to work. Right now I probably work 80 hours a week. ... I still see myself working close to 40 hours at SunAmerica/AIG and maybe 40 hours at other things.”

In recent years, Broad spent much of his time engaged in philanthropic work through his foundations, advocating for public education reform, promoting the rebirth of Los Angeles’ downtown as a commercial and residential centre and other causes.

In 1999, the Broads founded the Broad Education Foundation, with the goal of improving urban public education. The foundation committed more than $500 million toward the cause in its first five years.

Broad took a CEO’s approach, believing that troubled schools often could be vastly improved if they were better managed by their principals.

“These are huge enterprises,” Broad said of urban school districts in an interview with Forbes magazine in 2003. “You don’t start at the bottom. You start at the top.”

___

Associated Press Writer Stefanie Dazio contributed.

Alex Veiga, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • MLB, Blue Jays fire Roberto Alomar after sexual misconduct investigation

    Roberto Alomar will be placed on MLB's ineligible list after a woman filed a workplace complaint against the Hall of Fame second baseman alleging sexual harassment.

  • 8 things to remember from Connor McDavid's unforgettable season

    With eight games left in his shortened campaign, Connor McDavid has already posted a careers worth of highlights while chasing down some absurd NHL feats.

  • 10 fantasy hockey takeaways: You can build your team around Adam Fox

    Adam Fox and Jonathan Huberdeau have to be considered fantasy superstars entering next season.

  • Raptors' Yuta Watanabe opens up about his basketball journey in inspiring essay

    Yuta Watanabe details how words have impacted him throughout his basketball journey in an essay for The Players' Tribune.

  • 2021 NFL draft: Best available prospects on Day 2

    Did your team bomb Round 1? No worries! There's a lot of talent still on the board for Rounds 2 and 3.

  • Seattle Kraken officially become the NHL's 32nd franchise

    The Kraken can now begin signing players, making trades, and putting action to their plans ahead of the July expansion draft.

  • Germany uses three-player team after COVID-19 issues at world curling championship

    Germany used a three-player team in its opening game at the LGT World Women's Curling Championship on Friday morning after being given late clearance to compete.

  • 2021 NFL draft: Round 1 instant grades

    Here are knee-jerk reactions to Night 1 of the NFL draft. Feel free to hold it against us years from now.

  • 10 fantasy takeaways from the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft

    Matt Harmon gives you 10 immediate takeaways from the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft including why this might finally be the time for Allen Robinson to return to the top-10 wide receivers.

  • Canadian Rory MacDonald wins PFL debut with first-round submission

    Rory MacDonald's PFL debut was a long time coming, but it may have been worth the wait.

  • Julian Edelman felt a 'responsibility' to educate Meyers Leonard about antisemitism

    Edelman wanted to educate Leonard, because he remembers being "a dumb idiot" about things in the past.

  • UFC releases Diego Sanchez as Dana White blasts his ‘bats*** nuts' coach Joshua Fabia

    The ignominious release ends Sanchez’s legendary UFC career. Sanchez is 30-13 in MMA and 19-13 in the UFC.

  • Tillsonburg golf course charged for reopening during stay-at-home order

    As a corporation charged under the act, it faces a fine of up to $10-million if convicted.

  • Don't miss a thing: Subscribe to the Raptors Reaction newsletter

    Get news, analysis, memes and more delivered to your inbox the morning after every Raptors game.

  • Oregon safety Jevon Holland becomes first Canadian player selected in 2021 NFL draft

    After having to sit through the entire opening round of the NFL draft without hearing his name, Canadian Jevon Holland didn't have to wait long to get the call Friday night. The Miami Dolphins selected Holland with the fourth pick of the second round, No. 36 overall. That gave the native of Coquitlam, B.C., the distinction of being the first Canadian drafted. "Last night, I was a little tossing and turning but I had a good night sleep," Holland said during a Dolphins zoom call. "I woke up (Friday) morning and went and worked out, then I sat down and was ready (to hear) my name called. "I'm blessed the Miami Dolphins, coach (Brian) Flores called my name." Two Canadians were taken in the third round. The Washington Football Team took Minnesota cornerback Benjamin St-Juste, a Montreal native, No. 74 overall. Then three selections later, the L.A. Chargers took Tennessee receiver Josh Palmer, of Brampton, Ont., at No. 77 overall. As an early second-round selection, Holland can expect to sign a four-year deal roughly worth US$8.7 million with a signing bonus of about $3.7 million. But Holland was surprised to be taken by the Dolphins. "I'm overjoyed," he said. "No, I didn't have any idea." More Canadians are expected to follow. Another three have garnered much NFL interest and if all six are indeed drafted that would be the most ever as the record currently stands at four Canucks set in 2014. "I love being able to represent the Canadian people," Holland said. "I'm blessed to be in this position representing that many people. "I'm just honoured to be here, just overjoyed." Holland joins a Miami club that finished second in the AFC East last year with a 10-6 record. Holland was the second defensive back taken in the second round, but first safety in the draft. Five cornerbacks were selected in the opening round Thursday night. Holland, a six-foot, 207-pound junior, opted out of the 2020 season at Oregon to prepare for the 2021 NFL draft. Holland said many teams asked him about that decision and he didn't shy away from answering their queries. "Everybody wanted to know and so I was honest about it," he said. "That's the only thing I could be and we just went from there." Holland registered 66 tackles, including 4.5 for a loss, and four interceptions in 14 games for Oregon in 2019. He appeared in 27 career contests with the Ducks, accumulating 108 tackles and nine interceptions. Holland said seeing action as a receiver in high school helped him develop his defensive ball skills. "I feel like I have a good sense of how the ball trajectory is going to be in the sky and things like that," he said. "I definitely think that added to my ball skills and ball-hawking ability." At Oregon's pro day, Holland posted 40-yard dash times of 4.46 and 4.48 seconds. He also registered a 35.5-inch vertical jump, a stellar broad jump of 10 feet six inches and 19 reps in the 225-pound bench press. Holland also offers versatility in that he can also play cornerback and return punts. On Thursday, Miami selected Alabama receiver Jaylen Waddle with the sixth-overall pick. In addition to being a dynamic pass catcher, Waddle was also a dangerous returner for the national-champion Tide. "Jaylen, that's my home boy, he's a hell of a player," Holland said. "I'm excited to be a Dolphin with him. "I'm just looking to be on the field with him and all my other teammates. Whatever the coaches want, man, I'm down to do." Holland was invited to this year's NFL combine, but the league eliminated in-person workouts due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Holland comes by his football prowess honestly. His father, John, was a defensive back in both the NFL (San Francisco 1992-93) and CFL (1990, 1993-97 with B.C., Edmonton and Saskatchewan). "My dad and brother both played football," Holland said. "It's really just me trying to follow in their footsteps. "And then . . . kind of adapting a passion for myself and I ended up falling in love more with the game at that point." Holland was among 45 players who confirmed to participate virtually in the draft. This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 30, 2021. Dan Ralph, The Canadian Press

  • 2021 NFL Draft: Terrace Marshall Jr. to the Carolina Panthers

    Terrace Marshall Jr. has an intriguing skill set, but didn't land in the most fantasy friendly spot with the Panthers.

  • Detroit Lions stay in trenches, take DTs Onwuzurike, McNeill

    DETROIT — The Detroit Lions selected a pair of defensive tackles on the second day of the NFL draft, taking Levi Onwuzurike of Washington in the second round and Alim McNeill of N.C. State in the third on Friday night. Onwuzurike played mostly nose tackle with the Huskies. He was a second-team All-American in the preseason, but he opted out of the 2020 season. “It was real difficult just watching my boys out there,” Onwuzurike said. “I was real proud of them, real proud of what they did that season. It was for sure hard to watch. I felt like I went back to being a fan.” It's the second straight day the Lions tried to improve on the line of scrimmage. They drafted offensive tackle Penei Sewell — who also opted out last season — with the seventh overall pick. Onwuzurike played against Sewell when Washington faced Oregon. “One of the quickest players I've ever played against,” Onwuzurike said. “Very balanced, very big, but also has an athletic build. He's almost like a tight end at the tackle position. He's elite.” Onwuzurike was taken at No. 41. He played in all 13 games in 2019, starting 12. He was named to the AP's All-Pac-12 second team. He had 95 tackles and seven sacks in three seasons at Washington. McNeill, the draft's 72nd pick, made the AP's All-Atlantic Coast Conference first team this past season. Onwuzurike entertained Detroit-area reporters on his introductory Zoom call with his carefree attitude. He sprinkled expletives liberally into his responses and seemed excited to be drafted, even though he wasn't taken until the second day. “I wasn't tripping,” he said. “At the end of the day, wherever I end up, I'm going to ball out, so I was just waiting.” ___ More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL Noah Trister, The Associated Press

  • Carpenter hits another pinch homer as Cardinals beat Pirates

    PITTSBURGH — Matt Carpenter hit his second pinch. three-run home run in as many days, leading the St. Louis Cardinals over the Pittsburgh Pirates 7-3 on Friday night. Carpenter connected off Duane Underwood Jr. in the sixth inning to put the Cardinals ahead 6-1 while batting for John Gant (2-2). Carpenter was batting .096 he he followed Tyler O'Neill's single and Andrew Knizer's walk with a drive to right-centre for his third home run this season. Carpenter took Philadelphia ace Aaron Nola deep Thursday in a game the Cardinals won 4-3 in 10 innings. O’Neill had three hits, including a leadoff home run in the fourth inning. The drive cleared the bullpens in centre field, to give the Cardinals a 3-0 lead. Nolan Arenado hit run-scoring bloop doubles in the first and third innings, the first Cardinals batter with two doubles in a game since Yadier Molina against the Los Angeles Dodgers on April 9, 2019. St. Louis won for the sixth time in eight games. Gant gave up one run, three hits and five walks in five innings. JT Brubaker (2-2) allowed three runs and seven hits in five innings, including an RBI single in the fourth by Kevin Newman, who had two of Pittsburgh’s four hits. Pittsburgh scored twice in the sixth when Kodi Whitley relieved with the bases loaded and two outs, balked in a run and threw a run-scoring wild pitch that cut the Pirates' deficit to 6-3. After walking pinch-hitter Todd Frazier, Whitley escaped the jam by getting Adam Frazier to ground out. Pittsburgh dropped to 12-13 with consecutive losses. BADER IS BACK Cardinals centre fielder Harrison Bader made his season debut after beginning the year on the injured list with a right forearm strain. He was 1 for 4 with two strikeouts. Bader is confident the forearm issue is behind him. “I now have a routine that I’ve been doing for the past six weeks that has allowed me to put myself in a really good physical position to go out there and compete,” he said. Rookie Dylan Carlson, who had been filling in for Bader, will play right field. CABRERA PERFECT Cardinals reliever Genesis Cabrera pitched two perfect innings. It was his first appearance since hitting the Phillies’ Bryce Harper in the face with a pitch Wednesday night. Cabrera sent a note of apology to Harper on Thursday saying the beaning was unintentional. EVANS EJECTED Pirates pinch-hitter Phillip Evans was ejected in the ninth inning by plate umpire James Hoye for arguing a called third strike. TRAINER’S ROOM Cardinals: RHP Adam Wainwright is expected to be activated from the COVID-19 IL Monday and start against the New York Mets. Wainwright has been vaccinated, but he came in close contact with a family member who has tested positive for the virus. Wainwright was scheduled to pitch Sunday against the Pirates but RHP Carlos Martinez will take his place. … RHP Daniel Ponce de Leon (right shoulder inflammation) was placed on the 10-day IL and RHP Jake Woodford was recalled from the alternate training site. Pirates RHP Chad Kuhl (right shoulder discomfort) played catch from 120 feet. UP NEXT St Louis RHP Jack Flaherty (4-0, 3.18 ERA) puts his perfect record on the line Saturday night against RHP Trevor Cahill (1-2, 7.11). Flaherty has a 1.50 ERA in his last four starts. Cahill has allowed seven runs in two of his four starts this season and one run in each of the other two. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports John Perrotto, The Associated Press

  • Future QB: Vikings pick Texas A&M's Kellen Mond in 3rd round

    MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings drafted Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond on Friday night, finding a potential successor to Kirk Cousins with their first of four third-round picks. Mond was the No. 66 overall pick, the seventh quarterback off the board after five went in the first 15 selections. Florida's Kyle Trask went two spots ahead of Mond, who was a four-year starter for the Aggies and has the ability to be the type of dual-threat player that's all the rage now for his position in the NFL. The Vikings entered the draft without a second-rounder, due to the trade with Jacksonville that fetched defensive end Yannick Ngakoue near the end of training camp. They flipped him after six games to Baltimore but got only a late third-rounder (No. 90 overall) to cover their losses. General manager Rick Spielman stayed true to form, though, moving down nine spots in the first round to net two additional third-round picks (Nos. 66 and 86) in a swap with the New York Jets. Their own selection (No. 78) gave them yet another asset to try to jump up into the second round for a higher-rated prospect, but they didn't bite. Mond, the MVP award winner of the Senior Bowl after leading Texas A&M to a 9-1 finish in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, is the highest-drafted quarterback by the Vikings since Christian Ponder was their first-round pick in 2011. The Vikings filled one of their most pressing needs in the first round after the trade with the Jets by picking Virginia Tech's Christian Darrisaw, who will slide in at left tackle. Darrisaw arrived at team headquarters on Friday for the standard meet-and-greet, one of the pre-pandemic customs being reintroduced as teams around the league take baby steps back toward normal operations. With his long-armed, 6-foot-5, 322-pound frame and an athleticism to handle NFL-caliber speed on the edge, Darrisaw ought to give Cousins — and, someday, Mond — more confidence to deliver those critical passes from the pocket. Darrisaw didn't allow a sack in 2020, his junior year for the Hokies. “I just take pride in keeping the quarterback clean. I had the mindset that the quarterback’s not going to get touched my way, and if that happens, then usually a big play will happen,” Darrisaw said. “Blocking the blind side, you’ve got to get the play started first. So just having that mindset that you don’t want that quarterback to get touched or anything like that, I feel like I’ll be dominant versus whoever I go against.” ___ More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL Dave Campbell, The Associated Press

  • Texans draft quarterback Davis Mills in third round amid Deshaun Watson allegations

    The Texans may have signaled they don't expect to have Deshaun Watson around much longer.