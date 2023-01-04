Elgin Marbles talks: British Museum seeks new ‘Parthenon partnership’ with Greece

The Elgin Marbles on display at the British Museum - In Pictures

The British Museum has confirmed that it is in discussions with Greece over the possible return of the Elgin Marbles two centuries after they were taken to Britain.

The 2,500-year-old sculptures were removed from the Acropolis in Athens by Lord Elgin in the early 19th century when he was the British ambassador to the Ottoman Empire.

The 17 artefacts were bought by the British government, which passed them on to the British Museum.

On Tuesday, The Telegraph reported that George Osborne, the director of the British Museum and the former chancellor, had been in discussions with Greek representatives about a deal that could see the marbles loaned back to Greece.

In return, Athens would send some objects to be displayed in Britain. The exact terms of the deal are still being negotiated, but it would not bring an end to the row. The Greek government will continue to lay claim to full ownership of the antiquities.

The British Museum has long held that it was open to loaning the marbles to Greece, but Athens had previously been unwilling to countenance legitimising British ownership by accepting the terms of a loan.

On Wednesday a British Museum spokesman said: “We’ve said publicly we’re actively seeking a new Parthenon partnership with our friends in Greece and, as we enter a new year, constructive discussions are ongoing.”

A section of marble frieze sculpture which is part of the Elgin Marbles collection at the British Museum - AFP

The news of a possible deal comes after the Government rejected Tory peer Lord Vaizey’s call for a change in the law to make it easier for UK museums to deal with restitution requests. Current legislation prevents treasures from being legally given away by the museum.

A spokesman for the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) said: “The Parthenon Sculptures in the British Museum are legally owned by the trustees of the British Museum, which is operationally independent of government. Decisions relating to the care and management of its collections are a matter for the trustees.”

Nevertheless, the British Museum is unable to remove or return items except in very specific circumstances without Parliament changing the law.

Last month, the museum said it has “publicly called for a new Parthenon partnership with Greece” and will “talk to anyone, including the Greek government, about how to take that forward”.

It added: “We operate within the law and we’re not going to dismantle our great collection as it tells a unique story of our common humanity.

“But we are seeking new positive, long-term partnerships with countries and communities around the world, and that of course includes Greece.”

Sources told The Telegraph earlier this week that the Elgin Marbles could be moved from London to Athens “sooner rather than later”.

While a number of objects could be exchanged in both directions, this would be unlikely to include all of the marbles currently held in London.