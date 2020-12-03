Elf on the Shelf Dolls Are Starting to Sell Out Everywhere — Here Are 5 Still in Stock

Amazon/Walmart

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, which means it’s officially Elf on the Shelf season.

If you’re unaware of the popular children’s toy, here’s a brief description: These holly jolly friends magically (with your help) move around your house and create an exciting interactive experience for the kiddo in your life.

They’re a holiday hit, which is why they’re so hard to come by just a few days into December. Places like Walmart and Amazon are already selling out of the toy online, but there are a few different dolls you can still shop before it’s too late.

While the Elf on the Shelf sets that come with joining books are out of stock (for now), there’s one bigger set available that features the story as well as an adorable sleigh accessory. It’s a little more pricey, but the extra goodies like the dress-up scarf make it worth it.

Amazon

Buy It! The Elf on the Shelf Brown Eyed Boy Set, $44.99; amazon.com

There are also two very huggable plush elves you can snag at Walmart, one boy and one girl. Made with soft, fluffy material, these toys are the best to be cuddled with.

Walmart

Buy It! Plushee Pal Huggable Girl, $19.95; walmart.com

A retro-looking elf that looks like it was plucked straight out of a classic Coca-Cola commercial is also still in stock at Etsy. It’s the kind of toy you wouldn’t mind finding laying around the house, as it looks just as much like a festive decoration as it does a fun toy.

Etsy

Buy It! Elf Doll, $20; etsy.com

Don’t leave your shelves empty this holiday season — shop more elf toys below:

Amazon

Buy It! 12-inch Long-Legged Elf Soft Plush Toy, $7.99; amazon.com

Walmart

Buy It! Plushee Pal Huggable Boy, $19.95; walmart.com

