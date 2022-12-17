Elf on the Shelf is a creepy little spy who has no place at Christmas. Who’s with me?

Elf on the Shelf

Christmas is here again. The time for peace, hope, joy and that creepy Elf on the Shelf. The elf might mean well, but studies have shown he or she is doing more harm than good to children. ‘Tis the season to threaten kids: Santa is watching; if you don’t behave, he won’t bring you any presents. And if that wasn’t bad enough, sometimes the threats continue after Christmas, suggesting Santa will come back and take presents away. Seriously?

Maybe it’s time for the elf to focus on adults’ behaviors instead. There’s already the song “Santa Clause Is Coming To Town,” reminding children that, “You better not cry.” Now we are bringing one of his elves into our homes as a spy? How can we expect good behavior when we behave even worse?

This Christmas, we deserve nothing but coal in our stockings — or moose droppings, whatever Santa is using these days. Instead of banning the Elf on the Shelf, though, let’s try to ban the negative way children are spoken to. We need to do a better job of showing them love and respect.

Wishing for all of our homes to be a place of warmth, security and harmony this Christmas season.

Peace on Earth, and goodwill to all.

Claire E. Gorham, Tacoma

It’s time for the Elf on the Shelf to take a hike

Expired tabs

A story published Dec. 13 in The News Tribune indicated that some police accountability people want to end “low-level traffic stops for expired tabs and broken tail lights.” I was taught that driving is a privilege, not a right. One needs a license and a vehicle that is safe for the roadway to protect both themselves and others.

So, what else should our police ignore? Is it the driver with one headlight or no headlights? Is it the driver with no seatbelt or no brake lights? Is it the driver with a smashed windshield or no windshield? Is it the driver with a missing driver door or passenger door? Is it the driver with no turn signals or no muffler, driving a car that spews smoke? The list goes on. I venture you have seen them all, and they are not safe for anyone.

Story continues

I suggest that rather than removing individual responsibility we address the concerns raised by those pushing for greater police accountability.

We train our police, equip them with body cameras and hold them accountable.

I prefer responsibility over foolishness.

Robert Masko, University Place

Traffic stops and qualified immunity: How one group wants to change policing this session

Affordable housing sales tax

Thank you to the News Tribune for highlighting the discussion on a proposed Pierce County sales tax that would help create affordable housing. According to annual Point-In-Time count data, the most common reason people in Pierce County say they have experienced homelessness is due to a family crisis and not enough affordable housing.

How can we continue to kick the can down the road while children are finding themselves homeless?

A very small sales tax to help us locally create a sustainable source of funding to combat homelessness seems like a simple thing. Another tax, the Child Tax Credit (CTC), was implemented in 2021. The CTC lifted millions of families and children out of poverty and helped them keep a roof over their heads. Unfortunately, the tax credit was not extended in 2022.

Come on, Pierce County, the elections are over and now it is your turn to act. Contact your County Council members and tell them to support the sales tax. And while you’re at it, thank U.S. Representative Derek Kilmer, Senator Maria Cantwell and Senator Patty Murray for working to get some form of CTC extended in the coming year.

Andy Clarke, Gig Harbor

Pierce County needs an affordable housing sales tax. Will it get one next week?