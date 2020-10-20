The New Elf On The Shelf Christmas Cereal Combines Vanilla, Peppermint, And Marshmallows In Every Bite

From Delish

Whether it’s for breakfast, lunch, dinner, or a snack, festive bites are a must for the holiday season. Kellogg’s is giving us a Christmas-approved cereal that tastes like a candy cane, so there’s no doubt that our sweet tooth will be satisfied. Say hello to the Elf on the Shelf Vanilla Candy Cane Cereal!

The limited-edition cereal features red star pieces that are sprinkled with white crunchlets. Better yet, the cereal pieces are mixed with mini red- and white- swirled marshmallows. You can expect the taste of vanilla, peppermint, and marshmallows in every spoonful, which sounds like the perfect Christmas bite, if you ask us.

Last year, Kellogg’s released the first Elf on the Shelf cereal. The red and green stars were sugar cookie-flavored, so it was like having cookies and milk every time you filled your bowl. The good news is that the Elf on the Shelf Sugar Cookie Cereal will be back and available alongside the new Vanilla Candy Cane Cookie variety. Who can resist this cookie cereal duo?

“The Elf on the Shelf has captured the hearts of millions of families,” Erin Storm, senior marketing director of Kellogg All Family Cereal, said in a press release. “Our new The Elf on the Shelf Vanilla Candy Cane Cookie Cereal encourages families to bring the magic of the holiday season to the breakfast table, whether it’s by enjoying a spoonful of Candy Cane Cookie, Sugar Cookie, or a combination of both.”

The Elf on the Shelf Vanilla Candy Cane Cookie With Marshmallows Cereal will begin hitting shelves in October 2020. The new flavor is exclusively available at Walmart and Walmart.com while supplies last this holiday season. The Vanilla Candy Cane Cookie comes in 12.2-ounce boxes for a suggested retail price of $5.69 and the Sugar Cookie is in 8.1-ounce boxes for $3.99.

If there were ever a cereal that we imagine Santa Claus himself breakfast out in December, it has to be this one.

