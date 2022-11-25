Elf the Musical cast reveal why they are ‘over the moon’ with Will Ferrell’s Asda Christmas ad

Tina Campbell
·2 min read
Will Ferrell’s Buddy the Elf in Asda’s Christmas ad has helped ticket sales for the West End show (Asda)
Will Ferrell’s Buddy the Elf in Asda’s Christmas ad has helped ticket sales for the West End show (Asda)

The cast of Elf the Musical say that Asda will be making Santa’s nice list this year after its Christmas advert helped ticket sales.

The ad shows Will Ferrell’s Buddy, from the 2003 movie Elf, being given a trial shift in the supermarket and inevitably causing chaos as well as festive magic.

The movie and West End show both follow the story of happy-go-lucky Buddy (played by Simon Lipkin on stage), who was raised in the North Pole and grew up believing that he was an elf — only to discover that he is in fact human. Buddy then heads to New York to find his father and discover who he really is.

Speaking to the Standard after the press night on Thursday, Tom Chambers — who plays Buddy’s curmudgeonly dad Walter Hobbs — said: “We’re very grateful to Asda because the serendipity of that moment has absolutely catapulted the consumer awareness of the fact that Elf is actually on at the Dominion Theatre in town.”

“The producers are over the moon with the ticket sales,” agreed Lipkin.

Simon Lipkin stars as Buddy the Elf in the West End’s Elf the Musical (Mark Senior)
Simon Lipkin stars as Buddy the Elf in the West End’s Elf the Musical (Mark Senior)

Asked about the challenge of taking on such a beloved character, Lipkin — who is no stranger to Chritmas films himself having appeared in Nativity 3 — said it was “intimidating”.

“It’s intimidating because it’s Will Ferrell and he’s the best, like, he’s untouchable. So in all honesty, I figured I can’t do an impression and I think that would shift the audience. So I tried to capture the spirit of what he brought to the role, but make it my own,” he said.

“Hopefully people like it, they have a good time and I make them laugh, smile and feel nice things.”

Chambers — who won Strictly Come Dancing in 2008 and whose past TV credits include Holby City, Casualty and Waterloo Road— said his portrayal of Walter hasn’t gone down well with his young daughter.

Lipkin and Tom Chambers pose with Georgina Castle who plays Buddy’s love interest, Jovie, in the show (Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Images)
Lipkin and Tom Chambers pose with Georgina Castle who plays Buddy’s love interest, Jovie, in the show (Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

He explained: “I was practising my lines at home and my daughter Poppy, who is only four, was in the room and she was like ‘no, I don’t want you to be like that!’ I said, ‘Don’t worry, I’m only pretending, it’s not real’.”

Chambers is excited that all three of his children will be coming to see the show after Christmas with his wife Clare, so hopefully Poppy will be more approving then.

“It’s very difficult to describe what it feels like to stand in front of two and a bit thousand people and hearing them laugh and cheer and be happy after everything we’ve been through in the last few years. To just hear joy,” added Lipkin.

You can read Nick Curtis’ review of Elf the musical for the Standard here.

The show is running at the Dominion Theatre until January 7; buy tickets here

Latest Stories

  • Mahomes, Kelce connect for 3 TDs, Chiefs beat Chargers 30-27

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes connected with Travis Kelce for their third touchdown of the game with 31 seconds remaining, and the Kansas City Chiefs rallied past the Los Angeles Chargers 30-27 on Sunday night to stay atop the AFC. Mahomes hit Kelce on a short crossing route that Kelce took to the end zone for a 17-yard touchdown, concluding a six-play, 75-yard drive that took just 1:15. The Chargers had pulled ahead 27-23 on Justin Herbert’s 6-yard touchdown pass to Joshua Palmer wit

  • Irving rejoins Nets, seeks to keep focus on basketball

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving apologized Sunday morning to anyone who felt threatened or hurt when he posted a link to a documentary with antisemitic material, clearing the way to finally play again for the Brooklyn Nets. Once he did, Irving tried to keep the focus on basketball. Deeper conversations, such as about the demonstrators outside the arena or a possible appeal of his suspension without pay, would be left for another day. “I’m just here to focus on the game,” Irving said after scoring 1

  • No, the NHL is not rigged in favour of the Leafs

    Buffalo Sabres fans were angered by the call that allowed Mark Giordano's goal to stand even though Alex Tuch had knocked off the net but is there any evidence that officials' decisions across the league favour the Maple Leafs?

  • 17 most interesting NHL stats through first quarter of the season

    Here are some of the coolest stats of the NHL season thus far.

  • Lydia Ko wins LPGA finale for record $2 million payout

    NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — Lydia Ko never won more in one day than on Sunday in the CME Group Tour Championship, where she claimed the richest prize in women's golf at $2 million with a victory that allowed her to win LPGA player of the year. Ko outlasted Leona Maguire of Ireland in the final round, seizing control with a 7-foot birdie putt on the 16th hole and closing with 2-under 70 for a two-shot victory. Unflappable in a strong but occasional wind, Ko wiped away tears when she tapped in for par on

  • Josh Jacobs key to opening up short-handed Raiders offense

    HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders had their best stretch this season when running back Josh Jacobs put much of the offensive load on his shoulders. He did it again Sunday at Denver, and there is little coincidence the Raiders ended their three-game losing streak by beating the Broncos 22-16 in overtime. Because Jacobs was so effective in rushing for 109 yards and catching three passes for 51 more, that helped open up a Raiders passing game that was limited with tight end Darren Waller

  • 'Oopsie': Nick Nurse on final play vs. Hawks

    Head coach Nick Nurse discusses his son forgetting about the Raptors' 2019 parade, what happened on the final play in the overtime loss to the Hawks and the team's 3-point shooting.

  • Toronto Argonauts hold rally to celebrate Grey Cup win over Winnipeg Blue Bombers

    TORONTO — The Grey Cup party continued Thursday for cornerback Shaquille Richardson and the Toronto Argonauts. The Argos were honoured at a rally following their 24-23 Grey Cup victory over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Sunday in Regina. Much like it did Sunday night, the champagne flowed freely at Maple Leaf Square, with Richardson and his teammates showering the hundreds of supporters assembled for the celebration. Richardson, who said he had not slept since Toronto's victory, added he and his

  • Crosby leads Penguins to 5-3 win over Blackhawks

    CHICAGO (AP) — Sidney Crosby had a goal and three assists, and the Pittsburgh Penguins topped the Chicago Blackhawks 5-3 on Sunday night for their third straight win. Evgeni Malkin scored in his 1,000th NHL game, helping Pittsburgh close out a 3-0 road trip. Rickard Rakell had a goal and an assist, and Brock McGinn and Jeff Carter also scored for the Penguins. Pittsburgh had a 3-2 lead before Phillipp Kurashev tied it for Chicago with a third-period shot from the corner behind the goal. But Cros

  • Adams' 35-yard TD in OT powers Raiders past Broncos 22-16

    DENVER (AP) — Derek Carr hit a wide-open Davante Adams with a 35-yard touchdown pass on the third play of overtime, powering the Las Vegas Raiders to a 22-16 win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday. The Raiders (3-7) never led in regulation but sent the game into OT when Daniel Carlson kicked a 25-yard field goal with 16 seconds left after a crucial blunder by Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson. The Broncos (3-7) were clinging to a 16-13 lead at the 2-minute warning but Wilson rolled right on thir

  • How many Maple Leafs will score 30 goals this season?

    John Tavares and William Nylander have already reached double digits and if Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner can repeat their scoring exploits from last season, the Maple Leafs could finish the campaign with four players over the 30-goal mark.&nbsp;

  • Sidney Crosby encouraged Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki to learn French

    Sidney Crosby gave Nick Suzuki some captain-to-captain advice in Las Vegas.

  • Taylor Heinicke's winning touch puts Commanders in playoff contention

    While defensive coaches are figuring out other midlevel NFL quarterbacks, Taylor Heinicke is 4-1 since taking the starting job in Washington, putting the Commanders in sight of the playoff picture.

  • Carrier scores nifty goal, Golden Knights beat Senators 4-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — William Carrier scored his third goal in two games and the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Ottawa Senators 4-1 on Wednesday night. Mark Stone, William Karlsson and Jack Eichel also scored for the Golden Knights. Logan Thompson stopped 38 shots to earn his 11th win, most in the NHL. Jake Sanderson got his first career goal for Ottawa, and Cam Talbot made 32 saves. Carrier scored his seventh of the season — his career high is nine — when he skated through the neutral zone, dangl

  • Bruins set NHL record: 12 straight home wins to start season

    BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins set the NHL record for most home victories to start a season with their 12th straight, topping the Carolina Hurricanes 3-2 in overtime on Friday with a power-play goal from David Pastrnak. The Bruins broke the mark of 11 that was set by the 1963-64 Chicago Blackhawks and equaled by the Florida Panthers last season. “That felt awesome,” Bruins first-year coach Jim Montgomery said. “We talked about it after the second (period) going into the third. There’s been a lo

  • Devils have 3 goals disallowed, fans litter ice as Maple Leafs snap win streak

    New Jersey Devils fans were not impressed with the referees after they had three goals called back against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday.

  • Doug McNair captures second Canadian driving championship

    EDMONTON — Doug McNair won the opening two races and never looked back, easily capturing his second Canadian driving championship. McNair, of Guelph, Ont., will represent Canads at the 2023 world driving championship, which will be held Aug. 14-18 in the Netherlands, Belgium and Germany. "I just want to say thanks to all the trainers that let me drive their horses, and caretakers and owners, and Standardbred Canada for making this possible," said McNair. "It's just starting to sink in now. "It's

  • Falcons cling to hope Pitts, Graham can return this season

    FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons are not ruling out tight end Kyle Pitts and defensive end Ta’Quon Graham for the season, even though coach Arthur Smith said Wednesday each starter will have surgery. The Falcons placed Pitts, their 2021 first-round pick, and Graham on injured reserve on Monday with knee injuries. Each will miss at least four games. The Falcons (5-6) have only six regular-season games remaining, including Sunday’s game at Washington. Atlanta is only a half game behi

  • World Cup 2022: Canada vs. Belgium final result, highlights, analysis

    Canada began its 2022 World Cup run Wednesday with a close loss to Belgium. Follow along here for all the latest.

  • Canada through to Davis Cup semifinals with 2-1 win over Germany

    MÁLAGA, Spain — Denis Shapovalov overcame a loss in the opening singles match and teamed with Vasek Pospisil in a deciding doubles victory as Canada advanced to the semifinals of the Davis Cup with a 2-1 win over Germany on Thursday. Shapovalov, of Richmond Hill, Ont., and Pospisil, of Vernon, B.C., looked out of their depth in the first set against doubles specialists Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz before turning the tables and posting a 2-6, 6-3, 6-3 win. Shapovalov iced the tie when his return