The New ‘Elf’ Monopoly Is Filled With Iconic Pieces, Characters, and Quotes From the Movie

There are many Christmas movies to choose from every December, but each year, we find ourselves turning on Elf. Will Ferrell shines as Buddy the Elf, and now we can enjoy all the magic from the film as a board game. USAopoly has released a new Elf Monopoly just in time for the 2020 holidays!

First things first — pick your player! There are six tokens you can choose to move around the board as, including Santa’s Sleigh, Polar Bear Cub, Jack-in-the-Box, Mailroom Coffee Mug, Santa’s Bag, and Maple Syrup. The Community Chest Cards and Chance Cards have been renamed as Christmas Cheer and Christmas Spirit, respectively, and the Houses and Hotels are now called Apartments and Skyscrapers. The property-trading game is certainly much more holiday-ready now!

“Join Buddy the Elf in the magical land of New York City, and relive his adventures as he explores new places, finds his father, and saves Christmas with Santa,” the game rules say. “Celebrating the classic holiday comedy, this custom edition of Monopoly will have you collecting and trading wondrous landmarks along the path of Buddy’s journey, like Santa’s Workshop, Gimbel’s Toy Department, and the Lincoln Tunnel.”

You can order the new Elf Monopoly on Amazon for $39.88. It’s expected to arrive between Oct. 20 and 27, so you’ll have in time to break out the moment Halloween is over. Do we sense a family game night featuring Elf Monopoly and watching Elf happening soon?!

As with all Monopoly games, you’ll need quite a bit of time to complete it. It’ll take over an hour and has been designed for two to six players who are at least 8 years old. What a fun way to make kids and adults of all ages extra excited for Christmas this year!

