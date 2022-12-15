Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

These $5 eyeshadow sticks I buy on Amazon are my makeup secret weapon — they make me look glam with minimal effort

Jeanine Edwards
·3 min read

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

When it comes to applying makeup, not only do I rarely have time to do a thorough job, but I also just don't have the skills. Despite watching my fair share of YouTube tutorials, I will never be able to contour or bake or highlight.

As such, I've had to master a daily makeup routine that requires minimal time and effort. Obviously, I want to look pretty and put together for my daily work meetings, but I just can't spend a ton of money on products that, quite frankly, I probably won't have time to apply correctly.

I've already shared the fail-proof blush I use every day. Now, I'm revealing the inexpensive eyeshadow sticks that make me look glam in a flash. I cannot live without this e.l.f. No Budge Shadow Stick, and get this: I buy them on Amazon (or at Target) for just $5!

e.l.f. No Budge Shadow Stick, $5

$5 at Amazon $5 at Target

The beauty of an eyeshadow stick is that it doesn't require any other tools to apply. Just twist the crayon up, and it's ready to swipe on your lids. The e.l.f. No Budge Shadow Stick is nice and smooth, and it glides easily across your eye with little to no effort at all. You don't even really have to be precise about it. I normally just do a few haphazard swipes in a foggy bathroom mirror in the morning, and shockingly, the eyeshadow always looks great.

Even better, the e.l.f. No Budge Shadow Stick is just as easy to remove at the end of the day. I just apply a little micellar water to a cotton round, and it's completely gone in one or two wipes.

I'm not the only person who loves the e.l.f. No Budge Shadow Stick. It has 4.4 out of 5 stars at Target — and more than 600 reviews. Over on Amazon, it has 4.5 out of 5 stars and more than 2,400 ratings.

"I love these," one shopper commented. "Magnetic Pull is my go to. I just put a little in the crease and corners of my eyes with some mascara, and I instantly look more put together. I use the Champagne for inner eye corners. These truly stay all day. They don't come off in water, but they're easily removed with micellar water."

Another shopper commented, "I love the colors and ease of use. These eyeshadows are super easy to to use, great for travel or touch ups on the go."

With the holiday season coming up, you'll probably want to amp up your makeup look for parties and festive gatherings. The e.l.f. No Budge Shadow Stick is great for special occasions, but rest assured, it's also a beauty product you can use every day, so you're not wasting money. I legit have these e.l.f. No Budge Shadow Stick in every color because they're just that good. Grab one for yourself, and I'm pretty

If you liked this story, check out this blush that looks good on every single skin tone.

More from In The Know:

Grab the popular oil that Amazon shoppers say 'grows hair' while it's on sale for less than $8

8 stylish jackets and coats on sale for under $100 at Nordstrom for Cyber Monday

Make perfect pressed sandwiches (aka paninis) right at home with this kitchen gadget on Amazon: 'My new favorite appliance'

5 iconic 'cool girl' sneakers everyone should have in their closet because they'll never go out of style

The post These $5 eyeshadow sticks I buy at Target are my makeup secret weapon — they make me look glam with minimal effort appeared first on In The Know.

Latest Stories

  • You Can Achieve Holiday Glam In 5 Minutes With These Multitasking Products

    Get ready in a snap.

  • 50 Amazon Finds That Our Editors Can't Live Without

    These best-selling products are the best things to buy on Amazon and are tested and loved by multiple of our editors, from carpet cleaners to dog leashes.

  • 9 makeup bags and cosmetic cases for travel that are cute enough to make the TSA jealous

    Sorry, but it's time to throw out the plastic sandwich bags.

  • Accessorize the holidays with up to 60% off Kate Spade purses, wallets, dresses and shoes

    Shop the Kate Spade purse sale this holiday gifting season for discounts of up to 60% on select handbags, wallets, shoes and more.

  • 6 pieces of jewelry you can still get before Christmas

    Amazon has a ton of amazing gifts that will make it to you in time for Christmas.

  • I've been a makeup artist for 6 years. Here are the 12 best things I used in 2022 that I'll buy again next year.

    As someone who's been in the industry for years, I'll repurchase Rare Beauty's blush, Charlotte Tilbury's concealer, and Patrick Ta's lip crèmes.

  • Northern California CHP commander found dead in Tennessee, weeks after husband’s death

    Capt. Julie Harding, 49, was found dead with a gunshot wound over the weekend.

  • Drake Batherson's goal and assist put Ottawa Senators over Predators 3-2

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Drake Batherson scored a goal and assisted on another to lead the Ottawa Senators to a 3-2 victory over the Nashville Predators on Saturday. Claude Giroux and Alex DeBrincat also scored, Shane Pinto had a pair of assists and Cam Talbot made 27 saves for the Senators, who snapped a two-game losing streak. Yakov Trenin and Nino Niederreiter scored and Juuse Saros made 30 saves for Nashville, losers of two straight. Batherson and Niederreiter scored goals a minute apart in t

  • Senators' Thomas Chabot accidentally slashes teammate Travis Hamonic on bench

    Thomas Chabot owes Travis Hamonic a nice dinner after this move.

  • Steelers' Pickett exits, returns, then placed in protocol

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said he didn't know “the details regarding the sequence” that led to rookie quarterback Kenny Picket initially being cleared to play before being put into concussion protocol during a 16-14 loss to Baltimore on Sunday. Pickett was shaken up after getting sacked by Baltimore linebacker Roquan Smith at the end of Pittsburgh's first drive. He was evaluated by medical personnel and cleared to return, playing one more series before being ruled o

  • Williamson scores 35 again, Pelicans top Suns 129-124 in OT

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson scored 35 points and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the short-handed Phoenix Suns 129-124 in overtime Sunday for their seventh straight victory. CJ McCollum added 29 for the Pelicans, who beat the Suns — playing without star guard Devin Booker because of tightness in his left hamstring — for the second time in three days and won for the 12th time in their last 14 games as they've surged to the Western Conference lead. Deandre Ayton had 28 points and 12 rebounds

  • Nationals announce 2-year deal with RHP Trevor Williams

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Trevor Williams and the Washington Nationals finalized a two-year contract Saturday, giving the rebuilding club a right-handed pitcher with experience as a starter and reliever. Williams, who turns 31 in April, was a free agent after pitching for the New York Mets last season, going 3-5 with a 3.21 ERA and one save in 30 appearances — nine as a starter and 21 out of the bullpen. On Nov. 25, the day after Thanksgiving, Williams tweeted: “BLACK FRIDAY FREE AGENT SALE! TODAY ONLY!

  • Jets move Wilson up to No. 2 QB, still expect White to start

    FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson is moving up on the New York Jets' quarterback depth chart this week. Coach Robert Saleh announced Wednesday the benched former starter is being promoted from No. 3 to the backup behind current starter Mike White, who is dealing with a rib injury but is expected to make his fourth straight start Sunday against the Detroit Lions. “Zach's been doing a great job,” Saleh said. “He has been deliberate in his approach over the last three weeks. He's been holding h

  • Canada's Mikaël Kingsbury wins dual moguls gold in Sweden

    Canada's Mikaël Kingsbury won the dual moguls final at a World Cup event in Idre Fjäll, Sweden, on Sunday, a day after taking silver in moguls. The 30-year-old from Deux-Montagnes, Que., captured the gold medal by scoring 19.00 in the final, beating Swedish freestyler Filip Gravenfors, who posted a score of 16.00. The Swede beat Kingsbury to the finish line, but the judges awarded the Canadian more points. "[Gravenfors is] really fast. Filip really challenged me. I did well in the middle section

  • Crosby scores twice, Letang returns as Penguins beat Sabres

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Sidney Crosby scored two goals, defenseman Kris Letang returned 12 days after the second stroke of his career and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Buffalo Sabres 3-1 on Saturday night. Rickard Rakell also scored to help the Penguins win their fifth straight and improve to 12-2-2 in their last 16 games. Casey DeSmith, making his first start in six games, stopped 37 shots as Pittsburgh completed a sweep of the home-and-home series after also winning 4-3 in overtime at Buffalo on

  • Bonino scores again to lead Sharks past Coyotes 3-2

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Nick Bonino scored for the fourth straight game, James Reimer won in his return from injury and the San Jose Sharks beat the Arizona Coyotes 3-2 on Tuesday night. Tomas Hertl and Bonino scored in a span of 1:02 early in the first period to set the tone and help the Sharks win for only the third time in 10 games. Nico Sturm added a goal in the second period as San Jose earned just its third victory in 15 games at the Shark Tank this season. Reimer returned from a lower-bod

  • Wilson's concussion latest setback in Broncos' awful year

    DENVER (AP) — Just when he started to look like his vintage self — scrambling for first downs and diving for the goal line — Russell Wilson was knocked out of the game with a concussion Sunday. Wilson, who hasn’t had a lot of things go his way in his first season in Denver, left the Broncos’ 34-28 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs after suffering a head injury at the end of a 14-yard scramble to the Kansas City 2 early in the fourth quarter. Wilson had rallied the Broncos (3-10) from a 27-0 deficit

  • Falcons release RB Williams after injury-shortened season

    FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons on Tuesday released running back Damien Williams, the veteran who never returned after a rib injury in his first game with the team. The release of Williams came one day after coach Arthur Smith announced rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder will start in Sunday's game at New Orleans. Marcus Mariota has been benched, leaving his status for the remainder of the season uncertain. Smith said the switch to Ridder was performance based, but added Mariota is

  • LeVert scores 22 points, Cavaliers beat Thunder 110-102

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Caris LeVert scored 22 points, Evan Mobley had 21 points and 12 rebounds and the Cleveland Cavaliers never trailed in a 110-102 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday night. Jarrett Allen had 21 points and 11 rebounds, and Darius Garland added 13 points and eight assists for Cleveland, which is an NBA-best 12-2 at home. All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell missed his second straight game with a sore right lower leg. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the third-leading scorer in the

  • Rantanen scores 3rd in OT, Avalanche rally past Blues 3-2

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Mikko Rantanen scored in the final seconds of regulation and the first minute of overtime to complete his fifth career hat trick and give the Colorado Avalanche a 3-2 win over the St. Louis Blues on Sunday. “We’re missing a lot of guys, a lot of veteran guys, especially up front,” Rantanen said. “I try to do my best, and even little bit more, in this situation. We need a lot to win games, and tonight was one of those.” Rantanen's second goal of the game came with nine seconds le