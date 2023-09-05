Eleven on trial over alleged 'child sex abuse and witchcraft' in Glasgow

Eleven people have gone on trial accused of taking part in a child sex abuse ring involving witchcraft, attempted murder and the killing of dogs.

Seven men and four women are charged with 32 offences between them, including forcing children to participate in seances - using an Ouija board or similar - to "call on spirits and demons".

The alleged victims were also reportedly made to watch and participate in classes involving witchcraft, point wands and utter spells that caused them to believe they had "metamorphosed into animals".

It is also claimed children were raped on various occasions while members of the group did "clap, cheer and verbally encourage" the attacks, as well as film them, prosecutors say.

Five of the accused also face an attempted murder charge for trapping a child in a cupboard.

The alleged victim was also reportedly forced to act like a dog, eat dog food, was hung by their clothing from a nail on the wall, and was pushed into a microwave oven.

Each of the accused has also been charged with abusing and killing a number of dogs, including forcing two children to stab the animals.

Other charges include causing children to take part in sexual activity, forcing a child to courier drugs, possessing diamorphine and cocaine, and supplying the Class A drugs.

The alleged sexual and non-sexual crimes - involving three girls and a boy - are said to have taken place across Glasgow between 2010 and 2020.

Iain Owens, 45, Elaine Lannery, 39, Lesley Williams, 41, Paul Brannan, 41, Marianne Gallagher, 38, Scott Forbes, 50, Barry Watson, 47, Mark Carr, 50, Richard Gachagan, 45, Leona Laing, 51, and John Clark, 47, deny all the charges against them.

Maureen Goudie, Steven McHendrie and Robert Brown are also mentioned as being involved in a number of the charges, but court papers said they are now deceased.

The trial, before Lord Beckett at the High Court in Glasgow, continues.