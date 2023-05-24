The eleven savings accounts with the best interest rates for 2023

Rising interest rates are good news for savers, who until recently earned next to nothing on the money sitting in their bank accounts.

The Bank of England has raised rates to 4.5pc, but with inflation still high it is vital you find the very best deal to protect your cash.

Savers with £50,000 can bump up their returns by as much as £1,761 per year by switching from a big high street bank to a lesser-known challenger bank that offers higher rates.

The average easy access account pays around 2pc, while the top rate on the market is 4.25pc from Hanley Economic BS, according to the analyst Moneyfacts.

Virgin Money is paying the lowest returns, with its Everyday Saver offering 0.25pc on deposits of £50,000. A saver with £50,000 in one of these accounts will earn £125 a year in interest. Moving the deposit to the best buy account would yield £2,166 a year, an extra £2,041.

“The consecutive Bank of England base rate rises have had a positive impact on variable savings rates," says Rachel Springall of Moneyfacts.

“But these rises may not have been passed on to everyone. As we have seen over the years, loyalty does not always pay, and as some institutions increase their easy access rates through base rate rises and competition, some of the biggest banks are paying less than the market average of around 2pc.

“It will be down to savers to compare their accounts regularly and move elsewhere if they are getting a poor return on their hard-earned cash. Challenger banks and building societies are currently paying some of the best returns, so it is always worth considering the more unfamiliar brands that have the same deposit protections in place as a big high street bank.”

To get a better deal, savers can opt to put their money into longer-term fixed-rate savings bonds, which are now paying out interest of 5pc a year, guaranteeing returns only provided by the stock market in recent memory.

The top one-year bond from Investec Bank pays 5pc. A saver who puts £50,000 in the top account would earn £2,558 a year.

To help you get the most out of your savings, the Telegraph has compiled the best rates available on the market right now for Isas, bonds, savings and current accounts.

What is the difference between an Isa, bond, savings and a current account?

A current account is a transactional account that typically pays no interest but gives you a lot of flexibility in how often you access your money.

With a savings account, the bank pays you interest for keeping your money and therefore imposes some restrictions on how many withdrawals you can make.

A fixed-rate bond is a savings account with a fixed term, usually between one and five years. Until the duration of the bond is up, you cannot withdraw your funds, but in exchange for the commitment you will typically benefit from a higher rate.

The difference between an Isa and other savings accounts is that there is no tax charged on the interest. Everyone can save up to £20,000 a year tax-free in an Isa.

How to choose the right account for you

The first thing to consider is whether you might need access to the funds in an emergency. A current account or an easy-access savings account will give you this flexibility.

However, you will get a higher rate if you are willing to lock away your funds for a set period (for example, in a bond). Generally, the longer the period, the higher the rate.

The other thing to consider is whether you are at risk of exceeding your personal savings allowance. This is £1,000 for a basic-rate taxpayer and £500 for a higher-rate taxpayer. If you earn more than this in interest outside of an Isa, then you will have to pay income tax.

Use our calculator to work out whether you could breach your allowance and if you should get an Isa.

The best Isa rates for 2023

Easy access

Yorkshire Building Society Limited Access E-Isa – 3.6pc

Interest is paid annually, and savers can deposit as little as £1. You can make one withdrawal per year.

One-year fixed rate

NatWest 1-Year Fixed-Rate Isa (Issue 322) – 4.4pc

The minimum deposit is £1,000. Interest is paid annually.

Funds can be added or withdrawn until July 7, after that withdrawals can only be made with closure of the account and subject to 90 days worth of interest on the money withdrawn.

Two-year fixed rate

NatWest 2-Year Fixed-Rate Isa (Issue 323) – 4.5pc

The minimum deposit is £1,000, and interest is paid annually.

You can withdraw money before the two-year fixed term is over, but you will lose 90 days worth of interest.

Five-year fixed rate

Gatehouse Bank 5-Year Fixed-Term Woodland Cash Isa – 4.2pc

This account operates under Shariah principles – this means that interest is not earned, but instead the bank gives you an expected profit rate. This Isa invests your money in the creation of new woodlands, and for every account you open or renew, Gatehouse will plant a tree on your behalf.

The expected profit rate is monitored on a daily basis, and if the bank thinks there is a risk that it will not be achieved, it will contact you with a new notice of the expected profit rate. You can then close the account immediately and get your original deposit back, as well as the profit already earned. So far, Gatehouse says that it has always generated and paid its customers the expected profit rate.

You need a minimum of £1,000 to open an account. If you make withdrawals before the five-year fixed term is over, then a year’s worth of profit can be taken from your money. If, at the time of withdrawal your profit is worth less than the 365-day penalty, then it will be taken from your deposit.

The best bond rates for 2023

One-year fixed rate

Investec Bank 1 Year Bond – 5pc

You can save between £5,000 and £250,000. Interest is paid on maturity.

Two-year fixed rate

SmartSave 2 Year Fixed-Rate Saver – 4.95pc

You can save between £10,000 and £2m in this account. Interest is paid on the maturity date.

Five-year fixed rate

Tandem Bank 5-Year Fixed-Term Deposit (via Raisin UK) – 5pc

You can save between £1,000 and £85,000. Interest is paid on maturity.

The best savings account rates for 2023

Easy-access savings account

Hanley Economic BS Branch Saver Account – 4.25pc

You can save up to £50,000. Interest is paid annually, and you can make one penalty-free withdrawal per month; any more are subject to a 30-day loss of interest. Can only be opened in-branch or by mail.

Regular savings account

First Direct Regular Saver Account – 7.00pc

You have to make a minimum deposit of £25 a month for one year. However, the maximum amount you can save each month is just £300. Interest is paid on maturity.

Notice savings account

Investec Bank 90-Day Notice Saver – 4.25pc

You must give 90 days’ notice before making a withdrawal. Interest is paid monthly.

The best current account rates for 2023

Nationwide FlexDirect Current Account – 5pc (up to £1,500)

You must pay at least £1,000 a month to earn interest.

