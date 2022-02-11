Eleven people recovering from COVID-19 in Prince Edward Island hospitals

CHARLOTTETOWN — Health officials in Prince Edward Island say there are 11 people recovering in hospital from COVID-19.

Chief public health officer Dr. Heather Morrison says there are six people in hospital due to COVID-19 — including one in intensive care — and five who were admitted for other reasons and tested positive after they arrived.

The province is reporting 204 new cases of COVID-19 and 363 recovered cases.

There are 1,823 active cases of COVID-19 on the Island, which brings the province's total to 9,969 cases since the pandemic began

Over the past week, there have been an average of 172 cases per day.

As of Wednesday, 96.9 per cent of Island residents over the age of 12 had received at least one dose of vaccine and 93.7 per cent were fully vaccinated.

