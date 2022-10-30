Eleven participants believed to be taking part in Iraq’s wheat tender - traders

Dubai, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Eleven participants were believed to be taking part in Iraq’s tender for 50,000 tonnes of wheat, traders said on Sunday adding that no purchase was yet made.

Viterra is among the participants.

Volumes in Iraq's tenders are nominal and the country often buys more than sought in the tender. Iraq said on Oct. 17 the country needs to import 5 million tonnes of wheat in 2023, including at least 2 million in the first four months. (Reporting by Aya Nader, Writing by Yasmin Hussein)