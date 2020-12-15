Elevations RTC Brings Healing and Support to the Entire Family

Salt Lake City, Utah, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elevations RTC, a residential treatment center located in the greater Salt Lake City area, focuses on more than just the teenagers they bring to campus every year. While their rehabilitation process is a main focal point, the importance of helping families back home is also on their mind.





It is easy to erase a lot of hard work and steps towards a better future without a supportive family back home. Instead of making families feel cut off from and out of the loop with their loved ones, the staff at Elevations RTC leans the other way. With the right support, the healing process becomes much easier.





How Families Stay Connected





Families have plenty of opportunities to stay connected, even if they feel far away at times. With various opportunities, parents can pick and choose what works best for them and their schedule. Elevations RTC always tries to offer as many options as possible, making sure that every family feels accommodated in some way.





New Parent Orientation





Parents of any new students have the opportunity to meet everyone who will work with their teenagers on campus. Orientation is an open forum type of setup, allowing parents to ask questions and even see walkthroughs of a typical day at the center.





It is usual for parents to have new questions pop up throughout the year, and they can reach out as well. Creating a connection with parents back home at the beginning of the year makes for a better relationship that will span the entire stay.





Therapy and Family Support





The easiest way to connect with families scattered all around the United States is to offer a weekly family support group session over video chat. Parents can ask questions that might pop up regarding the curriculum, programming, and therapy, or they can bounce ideas off of other parents dealing with similar concerns.





These Family Support sessions are backed by clinical staff at Elevations RTC, and guests join the group to talk about certain scenarios from time to time. For example, Elevations RTC likes to bring back alumni parents of graduates to help current parents better understand the highs and lows.

Story continues





Seminars





Part of the healing process is finding ways to have family time to work on improving dynamics. While parents deal with separation from their children during most of their time at Elevations RTC, there are parent seminars a few times each year that focus on experimental and therapeutic interventions.





These two-day events have been very well received throughout the years, allowing teenagers to connect with the family in person once again. It also gives families a first-hand showcase of some of the strides made so far by their teenagers. Parents not only get reassurance that their child is on the right path, but they feel better connected and understand that everyone is in it together.





Visits





Finally, there are always opportunities to plan visits to the campus at any time. Parents are encouraged to visit when possible and there are accommodations to help with day trips to the campus, overnight trips, and more. The primary therapist will also work with parents to prepare for home visits during the course of treatment.





Some students receive recommended home visits based on a variety of factors. Campus life is still essential as part of the treatment process, but visits home are also part of the clinical process.





Preparing for a return home





Elevations RTC strives to provide a real family-like atmosphere on campus, but there is no substitute for home. Families go through a challenging time with a loved one far away from home receiving treatment.





For more information on how families have the opportunity to stay connected at Elevations RTC, visit elevationsrtc.com. There are several available resources for those interested in how the right residential treatment center can make a lifelong difference for a teenager.

CONTACT: contact@elevationsrtc.com



