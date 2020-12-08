ElevateHER™ Applications Open for 2021

Zweig Group
·3 min read

Zweig Group’s ElevateHER™ program has opened applications for the class of 2021

Fayetteville, AR, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zweig Group’s ElevateHER™ program has opened applications for the class of 2021, a group that will work on initiatives to combat recruitment and retention issues while ensuring equal opportunities for everyone in the AEC industry. All individuals, regardless of age, experience, gender, background, or job role, are welcome and encouraged to apply.

In 2020, Zweig Group’s inaugural ElevateHER 2020 Cohort members worked in smaller project groups on self-chosen focused topics to create a focused deliverable to be shared with the rest of the industry at Zweig Group’s ElevateHer symposium and Elevate AEC Virtual Conference. Project topics ran the gamut including methods to support individuals in the industry at all stages and phases of their life, addressing conflict and implicit biases, designing career paths, awarding and incentivizing diverse projects and firms, and much more. For 2021, cohort members will have the option to work on new initiatives or continue furthering existing projects started by the previous class.

“The brave folks who signed up to be part of the first-ever cohort come from all corners of the AEC industry. They were bound together by a determination to take action to counter the industry’s top challenge: recruitment and retention, a commitment they kept despite the myriad complexities that 2020 added to the mix. I am proud of the overwhelming support that our Class of 2021 will step into and the path that the inaugural class set forth. I’m looking forward to more advocates and allies to bring forth brand new ideas and to advance and implement efforts of last year’s class,” said Jamie Claire Kiser, Zweig Group’s managing principal and founder of ElevateHER™.

2021 Cohort members will most likely work virtually and will receive resources such as presentation coaching, training, Zweig Group research, networking opportunities, and more. ElevateHER is also looking for sponsors and partners. Applications for the 2021 Cohort are due by December 15, 2020. To download the application form, click here. For all other inquiries, please email Elevateher@zweiggroup.com

####

About Zweig Group

Zweig Group, three times on the Inc 500/5000 list, is the leading research, publishing, and consulting resource for the built environment. The firm provides strategy, mergers and acquisitions, business valuation, ownership transition, marketing, business development, market research, financial management, project management, recruiting and executive search services nationwide. Zweig Group also provides a comprehensive suite of products including industry reports and surveys, executive training, and business conferences covering virtually every aspect of AEC firm management. Headquartered in Fayetteville, Arkansas and Dallas, Texas.

The firm’s mission, elevate the industry, has five tenets: promote, diversify, educate, change, and celebrate. Zweig Group’s vision is to facilitate action in pursuit of elevating individuals, firms, and thus the industry. More than a mission, this is a movement to advance the AEC profession, creating a world that celebrates the built environment and recognizes its impact on individuals, communities, and commerce.

For more information, visit http://www.zweiggroup.com or call (800) 466-6275.

CONTACT: Christina Zweig Zweig Group 800.466.6275 czweig@zweiggroup.com


