Elevate Your Transitional Wardrobe With AllSaints’ New Collection

Crisp leaves, cool breezes, and sweater weather — these three iconic characteristics of fall sound so lovely after a sweltering summer. Add in AllSaints’ new autumn collection, Come As You Are, and you have the whole package. Unlike the brand’s summer Golden Hour Collection, which had airy cotton tees and frayed denim shorts, the brand’s new line features a carousel of transitional pieces to get a head start on next season’s ‘fits.

The Come As You Are collection brings back the thrill of fall dressing with long maxi dresses, cropped leather jackets, and sleek black booties. Don’t get us started on the fuzzy, striped, and luxe cashmere sweaters. The effortless items are suitable for countless fall moments, whether you’re visiting to a pumpkin patch, enjoying a chai tea latte in a park, or hanging out in a cozy cafe. The collection exudes the feeling of being free-spirited and carefree while celebrating your individuality. Plus, with free standard shipping and returns on all US orders, it’s easy to try as many pieces as you’d like.

Scroll ahead to see the extensive list of must-have fall apparel. We all have a pair of scuffed-up black booties or a down-to-its-last-thread sweater that needs to be upgraded. (Tip: If you want to save a bit of moola and are new to the brand, sign up for its newsletter to receive 15% off your first order.)

DashDividers_1_500x100

Dresses

Sweaters

Leather Jackets

Boots & Shoes

At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.

Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?

AllSaints' Golden Hour Collection Is Summer Vibes

The Adidas Samba Is Back — & More Fashion-Forward

18 Stylish Bucket Bags To Buy Right Now