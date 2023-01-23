Elevate Prize expands to 12 winners in 2023 for strong field

·5 min read

NEW YORK (AP) — The winners of this year’s Elevate Prize include social entrepreneurs who help Detroit children prepare for school, build technology labs in rural Kenya, and improve road safety in India.

The Elevate Prize Foundation announced 12 winners Monday, instead of the usual 10, because there were so many strong candidates the selection committee couldn’t narrow the field further, foundation chairman and founder Joseph Deitch told The Associated Press. Each winner will receive a $300,000 unrestricted grant to continue their work and $200,000 in support services to help them reach a wider audience, as part of the foundation’s goal to “make good famous.”

“I realized I couldn’t not have them all,” Deitch said. “I want to work with them. I want to go on this journey with them. I just want them to reach their potential and they all just have massive potential and passion and purpose.”

Cindy Eggleton, co-founder and CEO of Brilliant Detroit -- a nonprofit dedicated to providing early childhood development programs to kids in their own neighborhoods – said the Elevate Prize comes at a time when her organization is poised for a national expansion.

“We’re at such an inflection point and winning this, literally I was shocked and full of tears,” Eggleton said. “It’s such an honor.”

Brilliant Detroit, which started in 2015 with 50 children under 8 years old, now supports 16,000 people including children and their families in 14 neighborhoods, where they have seen significant improvements in students’ reading levels. The plan is to expand to 24 Detroit neighborhoods next year, while also helping programs start in other cities, including Philadelphia, Chicago, and Cleveland. Eggleton said there are currently 21 cities on the waiting list for her programs, which focus on a holistic approach to helping children by providing them and their families with health, education and other support services at a house in their neighborhood.

“We’re on to something because this is a different kind of model,” she said. “What we hope to do with the Elevate Prize Foundation is work on how we going to scale this.”

Initially, Deitch said he thought Brilliant Detroit was “too local” to be considered for the Elevate Prize, which seeks to attract attention for solutions to global problems.

Then, the more he looked at the nonprofit’s processes and their results, he said he thought, “Cindy for president!”

“We’re all ‘Cindy for president!’,” added Carolina García Jayaram, Elevate Prize Foundation’s CEO.

“This model that she’s created -- which seems so oddly simple – is brilliant,” Deitch continued. “When people are so full of common sense and clarity, they make it look so easy, but she’s extraordinary.”

Eggleton, like the other 11 Elevate Prize winners, was chosen by a panel of leaders in academia, activism, business and the media, including Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai, who received the Elevate Prize Catalyst Award last year for her work inspiring social action.

Jayaram said one of the criteria for selecting the winners is whether they bring a unique point of view to the group. “It’s magical what happens when we bring them together,” she said, adding that several past winners are now collaborating. “The diversity yields many benefits to us and to the winners. In terms of the ‘make good famous’ piece, the story just gets richer and richer by virtue of the fact that they’re coming from such different places in the world.”

In addition to Eggleton, this year’s Elevate Prize winners are:

— Nelly Cheboi, of TechLit Africa, a nonprofit that uses recycled computers to create technology labs in schools. Cheboi was selected as part of The Elevate Prize Foundation’s partnership with CNN Heroes. (Kenya)

— Crystal Echo Hawk, of IllumiNative, a nonprofit project that amplifies contemporary Native voices, stories, and issues to increase the influence of Native peoples. (United States)

— Dr. Cynthia Fast, of APOPO, a research nonprofit that trains animals to root out landmines and work alongside medical professionals to detect disease in patients. (Belgium)

— Atif Javed, of Tarjimly, a mobile app that lets multilingual speakers remotely volunteer as translators and interpreters for refugees. (United States)

— Namya Mahajan, of Rocket Learning, a nonprofit focused on distributing research to support early childhood education and community engagement. (India)

— Elijah McKinnon, of Open Television, a nonprofit platform for intersectional television that supports marginalized and underrepresented artists to help bring their stories to the public. (United States)

— Sana Mustafa, of Asylum Access, a nonprofit helping forcibly displaced individuals navigate systemic barriers so they can reclaim their rights. (United States)

— Rachel Silverstein, of Miami Waterkeeper, a nonprofit advocating for clean water and ecosystem protection, as well as combating climate change. (United States)

— Piyush Tewari, of SaveLIFE Foundation, a nonprofit committed to improving road safety and access to emergency medical care. (India)

— Bianca Tylek, of Worth Rises, a nonprofit advocacy organization dedicated to dismantling the prison industry. (United States)

— Teresa Wanjiku Njoroge, of Clean Start Solutions, a social enterprise that works with women and children impacted by the criminal injustice system to support successful reintegration. (Kenya)

____

Associated Press coverage of philanthropy and nonprofits receives support through the AP’s collaboration with The Conversation US, with funding from Lilly Endowment Inc. The AP is solely responsible for this content. For all of AP’s philanthropy coverage, visit https://apnews.com/hub/philanthropy.

Glenn Gamboa, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • IBM streamlining 'helped to trigger growth,’ analyst says on upgrade

    MoffettNathanson Analyst Lisa Ellis joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss upgrading IBM stock to Market Perform from Underperform, a recession,&nbsp; and the outlook for IBM.

  • Microsoft to invest billions in OpenAI in quest to beat out Amazon, Google

    Microsoft announced it is making a multi-year, multi-billion dollar investment in OpenAI.

  • Earnings, GDP, Fed: What to watch in markets this week

    Yahoo Finance’s Alexandra Semenova joins the Live show to discuss earnings expectations, the Fed and inflation, and the outlook for investors.

  • Stocks rising in early trading: Nvidia, Apple, Tesla, Google, Microsoft

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brad Smith discusses how stocks are moving in early trading.

  • Edwards scores 44; Wolves hand Rockets 13th straight loss

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored a season-high 44 points, D'Angelo Russell added 23 and the Minnesota Timberwolves handed the Houston Rockets their 13th straight loss with a 113-104 victory Saturday night. Edwards eclipsed 40 points for the first time this season on 17-of-29 shooting from the field, including seven 3-pointers. Nathan Knight provided a spark of the bench, scoring a season-high 19 points. Houston's Alperen Sengun scored 19 points and grabbed 16 rebounds, taking advantage

  • Canadian aerials skiers Duchaine, Fontaine just miss World Cup podium in Quebec

    Canadians Alexandre Duchaine and Miha Fontaine finished fourth and fifth respectively at the World Cup aerials event in Le Relais, Que., on Sunday. The 18-year-old Duchaine had a clean jump of 111.37 in the second round of the final after securing his spot in the top six with a score of 109.74 on his first jump. The Quebec City native finished 7.18 points back of American Christopher Lillis for bronze, but secured his third top-five World Cup finish after finishing fourth in Finland earlier this

  • Bruce, there he goes: Struggling Canucks fire head coach Boudreau, hire Tocchet

    VANCOUVER — General manager Patrik Allvin feels strongly that his Vancouver Canucks needed a coaching change — whether the passionate fan base wanted one or not. The change came Sunday when the Canucks officially fired head coach Bruce Boudreau and replaced him with Rick Tocchet. The former coach of the Tampa Bay Lightning and Arizona Coyotes is the 21st head coach in the franchise's history. “Those decisions are never easy," Allvin said in a press conference. "But at this point I felt there was

  • Canucks coach Boudreau emotional amid rumours of coaching change

    VANCOUVER — Rumours of an imminent change behind the Vancouver Canucks bench haven't escaped current head coach Bruce Boudreau. "I'd be a fool not to say that I don't know what's going on," Boudreau said Friday. "But … you come to work and you realize, you know how great the game is." Tears welled in his eyes as he spoke. Talk of Boudreau's departure have circulated since the beginning of the season when the Canucks (18-23-3) got off to an ugly 0-5-2 start. Boudreau was hired on Dec. 6, 2021 to

  • Mahomes aims to lead Chiefs to 5th straight AFC title game

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Ask any coach or player around the NFL and they are bound to tell you that the speed of the game picks up when the playoffs arrive. There is no longer time to think on the field; decisions more often are made by in-the-moment instincts rather than carefully crafted game plans. Perhaps that is why Patrick Mahomes thrives in the postseason. Whether it be his preponderance of no-look passes, crazy side-arm slings or the myriad other ways that the Kansas City Chiefs quarterba

  • Radek Faksa scores twice, 1st-place Stars beat Coyotes 4-0

    DALLAS (AP) — Radek Faksa had his first two-goal game in more than three years, captain Jamie Benn added a power-play goal and the Western Conference-leading Dallas Stars beat the hapless Arizona Coyotes 4-0 on Saturday night. Faksa scored both of his goals on rebounds in the first period, when the Stars went ahead 3-0, and rookie Wyatt Johnson scored his 12th goal in the second period. It was first multipoint game this season for Faksa, who had last scored two goals on Nov. 15, 2019. Jake Oetti

  • Purdy, 49ers beat Cowboys 19-12, advance to NFC title game

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Christian McCaffrey scored on a go-ahead 2-yard run in the fourth quarter and San Francisco’s defense did the rest, sending the 49ers to their second straight NFC title game with a 19-12 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. The 49ers (15-4) used back-to-back long scoring drives in the second half to wear down the Cowboys (13-6) and win their 12th straight game. San Francisco advanced to play the Eagles in the NFC title game next Sunday in Philadelphia after losin

  • Damar Hamlin gets call of support from New York Gov. Hochul

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin gained support from New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday. The two spoke by phone, with Hochul posting a note on her Twitter account referring to Hamlin as “an inspiration.” Hochul added that she let him know “the hopes and prayers of 20 million New Yorkers have been with him throughout his recovery,” and closed the message with #LoveForDamar. Hamlin, who is from the Pittsburgh area, replied by writing it was good meeting Hochul and he

  • From Antigonish to Kazakhstan — the nomadic hockey life of Alex Grant

    8,359 kilometres. That's the distance from Alex Grant's hometown of Antigonish, N.S., to Astana, Kazakhstan. That's where Grant is playing hockey this winter, his 15th year as a pro player. He plays for Barys Astana in the Kontinental Hockey League. This is his fifth season playing in the league which has 19 teams in Russia and one each in Kazakhstan, China and Belarus. "When you hear Kazakhstan you might not think of it as a hockey area but the team here has a great following," said Grant, who

  • Waterloo's Caitlin Kraemer highlights team's efforts over her own to win hockey gold

    Caitlin Kraemer says once Team Canada got its fifth goal in the women's under-18 world hockey championship game, she thought to herself, "Dang, we're about to become world champions." The 16-year-old from Waterloo, Ont., certainly made a name for herself in the tournament, scoring four goals in that gold medal game as Canada beat Sweden 10-0. She scored a hat trick in a span of 6:44 in the first period — the fastest in tournament history. Her fourth goal in the third period was her tournament-le

  • South Africa scores 29 straight points in beating Canada at HSBC New Zealand Sevens

    HAMILTON, New Zealand — Canada's men had a rough start at the HSBC New Zealand Sevens on Friday, beaten 34-5 by South Africa and 29-14 by Argentina. Second-ranked South Africa recorded 29 straight points en route to the opening Pool D win. The 13th-ranked Canadians regrouped and put on a better show against No. 8 Argentina but conceded three late tries. They were rewarded in their final game of the day, downing No. 12 Spain 12-5. The Canadians open the second day of play against No. 14 Kenya and

  • Ex-Coyotes Strome, Kuemper lead Capitals past Arizona 4-0

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Darcy Kuemper stopped 27 shots and Dylan Strome scored twice to lead the Washington Capitals over the Arizona Coyotes 4-0 Thursday night. Sonny Milano and Tom Wilson each had a goal for the Capitals, who have won nine of their last 10 road games. Arizona has dropped 10 of 11 overall. The Coyotes halted a nine-game losing streak by beating Detroit on Tuesday. Kuemper, who played for the Coyotes from 2017-21, improved to 6-1-3 against his former team. “I really enjoyed my time

  • Canada's World Cup-bound men's basketball team to play Spain, Argentina in friendlies

    TORONTO — Canada's men's basketball team will play exhibition games against Spain and Argentina this summer in preparation for the 2023 FIBA World Cup. The Canadians, who have clinched a World Cup berth and are 10-0 in qualifying, will play host Spain on Aug. 17 and Argentina on Aug. 18 in Granada. Players will gather in Toronto for training camp in early August to begin World Cup preparations. Canada secured its World Cup berth with a 94-56 win over Venezuela on Nov. 11 in Edmonton. Canada conc

  • Paul returns, Suns hold on for 112-110 win over Grizzlies

    PHOENIX (AP) — Chris Paul had 22 points and 11 assists in his return after missing seven games with a hip injury, leading the Phoenix Suns over the Memphis Grizzlies 112-110 on Sunday night. The Suns had to hold on in the final minutes after dominating most of the night. They jumped to a 32-18 lead by the end of the first quarter and led by 29 points at one point during the third quarter. The Grizzlies methodically cut into that advantage and Ziaire Williams hit a 79-foot heave at the third quar

  • Thomas, Saad spark Blues in 5-2 win over Predators

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Robert Thomas and Brendan Saad each had a goal and an assist, sending the St. Louis Blues to a 5-2 victory Thursday night over the Nashville Predators. Jordan Binnington made 24 saves and tied Grant Fuhr for fourth place in Blues history with 108 career wins. Brayden Schenn, Jordan Kyrou and Alexey Toropchenko also scored for St. Louis. Colton Sissons, playing in his 500th NHL game, and Mattias Ekholm scored for Nashville. The Blues went ahead 1-0 on Schenn's wrister 11 seconds

  • Guardians' Naylor: "Baby" gesture not aimed at Yankees

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Josh Naylor's postseason “baby” has grown into something more than he intended. Cleveland's fiery first baseman insists he wasn't taunting New York pitcher Gerrit Cole or the Yankees in last season's playoffs with an emotional home run celebration in Game 4 of the American League Division Series. That's when he rounded first base after connecting, playfully swinging his arms as if rocking a baby and appeared to scream a vulgarity toward Cole. Three months later, Naylor says his