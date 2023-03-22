Elevate Your Meals With The Award-Winning Olive Oil Your Cupboards Are Currently Missing

Citizens Of Soil's Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Whether you fancy yourself a dab hand in the kitchen or not, one essential ingredient is extra virgin olive oil.

But Citizens of Soil’s Extra Virgin Olive Oil is not just any olive oil – as well as tasting delicious, it has an impressive backstory.

Citizens of Soil is an award-winning female-founded company, and the female olive oil sommelier is also a member of the Women in Olive Oil (WIOO) international network, which strives to empower women in the sector.

Citizens of Soil has partnered with small scale farmers around the globe who pride themselves on creating flavoursome and ethically-produced Extra Virgin Olive Oil, which are delivered straight to your door.

Some of the partners Citizens of Soil teams up with include independent female producers who practice regenerative farming.

Not only does Citizens of Soil champion female-led businesses, but it supports fellow small businesses, which is a sentiment we love.

The support does not stop there as Citizens of Soil aims to give 1% of its total sales back to soil non-profits through the Planet membership, which includes Kiss The Ground and the Sustainable Soils Alliance.

Where Citizens of Soil goes beyond is it allows food buffs the chance to get their hands on the expertly made Extra Virgin Olive Oil directly as the middle person has been cut out.

The all-purpose Extra Virgin Olive Oil can be used to grill, bake, or drizzle over your food – even if it’s simply paired with bread and Maldon sea salt, your taste buds will be delighted.

Shoppers should also try the Greek Extra Virgin Olive Oil, which has been created from Maria and Dimitri Amargiotakis’ Cretan olive groves, which were harvested back in November 2022.

This particular creation has been lightly filtered with “minimal intervention”, which will create a cloudiness to the oil and a full-bodied flavour.

This process, combined with the richness of the limestone soil from the villages of Dafnes the olives were grown, gives this Extra Virgin Olive Oil a fresh blend of grass, sweet banana and tomato leaf, with the creaminess of avocado, as well as a touch of heat from the mild peppered aftertaste, plus it’s high in antioxidants.

Customers can savour the flavours of Lianolia combined with Koroneiki olives when sampled on bruschetta, combined on roasted vegetables, in a salad or on a pizza.

However, the brave hearted can also mix this EVOO into a martini for a smoother sip when it hits your palate, or drizzle over ice cream – don’t knock it until you have tried it!

Shoppers can select to buy the all-important oil as a one off for just £17.50, or sign up for a subscription so you never run out of the award-winning EVOO.

A starter pack bundle includes a single Extra Virgin Olive Oil, as well as a refill pouch, and retails for £30, or customers can select a subscription.

One subscription option solely includes refill pouches for £13.50, while a single one-off refill pouch will fetch £15.

Alternatively, splash out £60 for a magnum bottle of Extra Virgin Olive Oil, all of which can be sent directly to your door free of charge when you subscribe to monthly refills.

Not only does the subscription grant shoppers free delivery, but also helps to reduce waste, for a more eco-friendly alternative.

New customers can sign up to Citizens of Soils’ newsletter to receive 10% off your first order, as well as access to recipes, exclusive deals and discounts, to help you get creative in the kitchen all year long, whether that is on a sweet or savoury dish, starter, main, dessert, snack, or aperitivo.

If you wish to end your subscription, you can also pause or cancel at any time.

