How to elevate your instant ramen noodles into a gourmet meal

Everyone loves a little instant ramen now and then, and dorm room days can be desperate! However, it’s not necessarily regarded as a well-rounded meal. Luckily, with a little creativity and a few kitchen hacks, you can easily elevate instant ramen into a gourmet delight that’ll have you wondering why you ever settled for less.

Our upgraded beef and broccoli instant ramen recipe is not only packed with flavor and nutrients, it’s shockingly simple to execute in just one pot, ensuring the allure of instant ramen isn’t lost in the shuffle. Here’s how to transform that instant ramen package into the perfect, complete cozy meal.

Watch the video above to learn how to elevate your instant ramen noodles.

How to easily upgrade your instant ramen noodles

Ingredients:

1 pack of instant ramen noodles

1/2 to 1 pound of flank steak or sirloin, thinly sliced

Salt and pepper to taste

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1 tablespoon cornstarch

1 tablespoon oil

1 bell pepper, chopped

1 onion, chopped

4 cups water

2 tablespoons soy sauce

1 teaspoon mushroom powder

1 cup broccoli florets

1/2 cup mushrooms, sliced

Sesame oil for drizzling

Green onions for garnish

Instructions:

Boil water and cook the ramen noodles according to package instructions. Set the spice packet aside. Ensure the noodles have a slight chew, then strain and place in bowls.

Prep the beef by placing it in the freezer for 15 minutes to firm it up.

Remove the beef from the freezer and slice thinly.

Season the beef with salt, pepper, baking soda and cornstarch. Mix until evenly coated.

Sauté the beef in a pan until no longer pink, then add to noodle bowls.

In the same pan, add oil and sauté the chopped bell peppers and onions for 30 seconds.

Add water to the pan and bring it to a boil. While waiting, incorporate a portion of the instant ramen flavor packet, soy sauce, and mushroom powder. Taste to ensure balanced seasoning.

Once the water is boiling add broccoli and mushrooms. Allow them to cook until tender.

Ladle the veggies and broth into the noodle bowls.

Drizzle with sesame oil and garnish with green onions.

