Elevate Your Home With Smart Devices from Google, Blink, and More—All on Sale at Amazon

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Find cameras, thermostats, and plugs starting as low as $18.

Real Simple / Reese Herrington

Technology is everywhere: On your phone, computer, television, etc. However, if you’re only using it for entertainment or at work, you’re missing out. There are so many helpful smart home tools that can enhance your everyday routine, including these 10 nifty devices. All of these picks will instantly upgrade your home and the best part is they’re all on sale right now.

Believe it or not, Amazon has an entire Smart Home section designated to tech tools to elevate your living space starting as low as $18. Discover smart devices such as outdoor and indoor cameras, thermostats, and plugs under $100. Plus, there are even options ideal for spring cleaning, like robot vacuums and air quality monitors. They’re all from top brands like Google, Blink, Bose, and more—up to 79 percent off.

Smart Home Devices at Amazon

Related:These Easy-to-Install Amazon Home Improvement Finds Will Spruce Up Your Space in Minutes—Starting at Just $13

See what’s happening at your front door by connecting your smartphone with the Blink Video Doorbell. You’ll be alerted via your phone or Alexa device anytime the camera senses motion or when someone rings the bell. With tech-savvy features like infrared video and two-way audio, you can view and answer anyone at your door from virtually anywhere—day or night. The Blink device has earned more than 66,500 five-star ratings; shoppers love how easy the device is to set up and its ability to connect with their other smart devices.

Story continues

Amazon

To buy: $55 (was $50); amazon.com.

Preserve your home’s energy while keeping it at a comfortable temperature with the best-selling Google Nest Thermostat. The Google device can control your heating and cooling from near and afar after logging into the app and pairing it with any smartphone or laptop. It also has a smart-saving feature that automatically stops air conditioning and heating when you’re not home—just add in your schedule on the app. It even sends you scheduling suggestions for ways to lower your energy costs. An added bonus? You can leave your house with peace of mind thanks to the built-in heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) monitoring that automatically notifies you of any noticeable changes.

Amazon

To buy: $90 (was $130); amazon.com.

This Amazon smart plug is a popular choice among shoppers, securing more than 446,200 five-star ratings. The device instantly elevates your home in just minutes. Simply insert the plug into any outlet, connect the device with your Amazon Alexa, and control your appliances with the push of a button. It even takes audible commands like, “Hey Alexa, turn on the TV.” You can change your home’s lighting, schedule your morning coffee, and turn on or off your other devices from anywhere. One shopper even wrote, “This smart plug has changed my life.”

Amazon

To buy: $20 (was $25); amazon.com.

Save water and money with this best-selling water sensor that can detect drips and leaks throughout your home. Get alerted via the mobile app when your dishwasher, laundry unit, basement, or other possible flood areas have unusual water activity. Plus, if you’re home and not connected to WiFi, the sensors will sound off an alarm to check. Go on vacation or leave the house knowing you can remotely keep track of the 10 sensors throughout your home. One shopper wrote, “This $50 product saved me thousands of dollars in repairs!”

Amazon

To buy: $47 (was $55); amazon.com.

Keep your floors spotless without having to pull out the clunky corded vacuum with this robot self-charging cleaner. It does the work for you and is currently 79 percent off. The voice-controlled vacuum can be connected to any Amazon or Google device, as well as through the Okp app. The robot vacuum can be used on carpet or hardwood floors, and features various cleaning modes to tackle everything from tight corners to a large living room space. Plus, its compact design can easily slide under furniture and be stored away neatly.

Amazon

To buy: $92 (was $443); amazon.com.

Interested in finding even more smart home finds to upgrade your home? Keep scrolling for more deals with prices all under $100 at Amazon.

Amazon

To buy: $18 (was $23); amazon.com.

Amazon

To buy: $55 (was $70); amazon.com.

Amazon

To buy: $42 (was $60); amazon.com.

Amazon

To buy: $95 (was $119); amazon.com.

Amazon

To buy: $25 (was $40); amazon.com.

For more Real Simple news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on Real Simple.