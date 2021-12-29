Elevate Concept: The Go-To Source For Luxury Watches

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 29, 2021 / The emerging Miami-based company, Elevate Concept , is set out to provide a selection of unique and rare timepieces, along with a curated assortment of handcrafted accessories. Separating themselves from the crowd, Elevate Concept offers an elevated personal online shopping experience. Assigning one team member to each customer for a one-to-one dialogue similar to that as if you drove to a store but saving you time; in addition to money as they do not have that particular overhead which truly makes a great difference, adding to the company's continuous success. Elevates team provides all you need to know in a moment's time with complete transparency; as far a particular watches breakdown, boxing, papers, condition, photos, and any additional details or questions you may have - answered for you directly and right away. All items are shipped with the most reliable shipping carriers, secured, and insured.

The company has become the go-to for luxury timepieces globally due to this speed and strict relationship based approach in doing business. They sell watches, but more so they are curating a new model solely built on building transparent and authentic relationships. Elevate reversed engineered the selling of timepieces by putting the customer first and from there curating the exact experience a person would want and deserves when buying a Richard Mille, Rolex, Audemars Piguet, etc - a great if anything the best price, simplified, quick, and directly transparent.

In addition to fine timepieces, again with the particular timepiece customers want top of mind, Elevate offers handmade watch accessories such as watch rolls and straps. Their product selection is curated by their in-house team, seeking out the most unique pieces that coincide with luxury timepieces. The cyber-store was originally created to fill the niche luxury watch market of online-based luxury. The concept was derived through inspiration from Colette, often referenced as the pioneer in concept stores. Elevate Concept has closely followed its footsteps through similar practices, however, differentiates itself due to its limited and unique selection.

For the liking of the watch enthusiasts or collector that wants something different and or, one of one. Elevate also partnered with WatchCraft Collection, an elusive watch customizer, which provides ready-to-wear unique pieces. Offering an array of new, used, and refurbished luxury watches, the department elegantly matches the theme of the store as a whole through its featured collections. Elevate Concept is the only authorized online retailer for the brand and therefore the only place to safely purchase one of the unique timepieces online.

To learn more about Elevate Concept, collections, and the conglomerate as a whole, head over to their website or Instagram .

