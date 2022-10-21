Elevance Health Inc.'s (NYSE:ELV) Earnings Haven't Escaped The Attention Of Investors

When close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 13x, you may consider Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV) as a stock to potentially avoid with its 19.3x P/E ratio. However, the P/E might be high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

With earnings growth that's superior to most other companies of late, Elevance Health has been doing relatively well. The P/E is probably high because investors think this strong earnings performance will continue. If not, then existing shareholders might be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The High P/E?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as high as Elevance Health's is when the company's growth is on track to outshine the market.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew earnings per share by an impressive 47% last year. The strong recent performance means it was also able to grow EPS by 55% in total over the last three years. So we can start by confirming that the company has done a great job of growing earnings over that time.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the twelve analysts covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 12% per year over the next three years. Meanwhile, the rest of the market is forecast to only expand by 9.3% per year, which is noticeably less attractive.

In light of this, it's understandable that Elevance Health's P/E sits above the majority of other companies. Apparently shareholders aren't keen to offload something that is potentially eyeing a more prosperous future.

What We Can Learn From Elevance Health's P/E?

It's argued the price-to-earnings ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

We've established that Elevance Health maintains its high P/E on the strength of its forecast growth being higher than the wider market, as expected. Right now shareholders are comfortable with the P/E as they are quite confident future earnings aren't under threat. It's hard to see the share price falling strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

The company's balance sheet is another key area for risk analysis.

