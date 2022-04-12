The Elephant Project X Chantecaille in Support of African Elephants

The Elephant Project

Inspiring the Next Generation of Young Conservationists

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In honor of Earth Day, April 22nd, 2022, The Elephant Project and Chantecaille are partnering together after bonding over their shared mutual love, respect and passion for saving African elephants. This joyful collaboration, in benefit of the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust , includes two limited-edition elephant plush dolls in floral-adorned outfits designed by Chantecaille’s Co-Founder and Creative Director Olivia Chantecaille. Proceeds from the sales will directly benefit the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust , one of Africa’s oldest wildlife charities and a leading conservation organization that protects African elephants and other wildlife.

“It is no secret how much my family and I love elephants. At Chantecaille, we are wild about nature—inspired by it, motivated by it, and do all we can to preserve it. I was thrilled to design two darling elephant dolls that help share that message with our younger generation. I would like to share, especially with children, that every little thing you do to help, can make a difference for today and especially for our future.” — Olivia Chantecaille

The two elephant dolls, Kiki and Tembo, were created to inspire young animal lovers (and those young at heart) to take action and help protect elephants from the many challenges they face in the wild. Olivia Chantecaille designed the limited-edition outfits after a trip to Africa with her daughter Delphina. “My vision was floral ensembles for Kiki and Tembo inspired by life in Africa: embodying Chantecaille’s commitment to conservation and love of florals,” says Olivia.

Kiki and Tembo are 8” soft grey elephant dolls made of cotton and polyester with removable outfits and are recommended for ages 3 and older.

“As the founder of The Elephant Project and a dedicated conservationist, I love that Chantecaille’s products help make a difference for animals globally. I am honored to collaborate with Olivia Chantecaille and know that this collaboration will help bring awareness and funds for elephants that face a myriad of threats including deforestation, climate change and manmade abuse. Chantecaille’s continued passion for philanthropy is admirable, and I am thrilled to be able to collaborate with them to take steps towards protecting these gentle animals.” — Kristina McKean

Story continues

INSPIRING THE NEXT GENERATION TO COMMIT TO CONSERVATION

Kiki and Tembo help educate children and their parents about the importance of protecting elephants and big cats from environmental factors, abandonment, abuse and the brutal training methods used to prepare them for circuses and other performances.

“What gives me so much joy and hope is that these sweet elephants, Kiki and Tembo, can help educate children and their parents on how important the elephant—and conservation—are. They allow us to help our amazing clients implement change by supporting the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust. We set an example for the future, for generations to come” — Olivia Chantecaille

Proceeds from Kiki and Tembo will benefit the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust, an organization that the Chantecaille family and Kristina McKean, founder of The Elephant Project, have long supported, in their efforts to protect elephants in their ecosystems and to rescue and rehabilitate orphaned baby elephants.

“I am extremely passionate about making a difference for elephants globally and grateful for this amazing platform to help raise funds and awareness for them. I believe that we need to teach our children that one person can make a difference and we all have a responsibility to be the voice for the voiceless.” — Kristina McKean

100% of net proceeds go to the Sheldrick Wildlife Trus t (SWT) to help aid in fighting the poaching crisis and also provide care to injured, abandoned, orphaned and abused elephants.

265

Orphans successfully raised

173 Elephant orphans

successfully reintegrated back to the wild

More than 3,000 elephants

(almost 10% of Kenya’s entire population) have been attended to by the SWT/Kenya Wildlife Services Veterinary Teams

STOCKISTS

The Elephant Project X Chantecaille Kiki and Tembo plush elephant dolls will be available for purchase in April for $45 USD at www.chantecaille.com and www.theelephantproject.com .

About The Elephant Project

@TheElephantProjectOfficial

Founded in 2017 by Kristina McKean, The Elephant Project is a California-based organization that donates 100% of its net proceeds to helping save animals worldwide and educating children and their parents about the threats facing wildlife. Through its partners, which include the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust, Elephant Nature Park and Elephant Cooperation, The Elephant Project has helped rescue and protect over 300 elephants.

About Chantecaille

@Chantecaille

Chantecaille has been at the forefront of luxury skincare and cosmetics built on a uniquely high concentration of natural ingredients since the company was founded by Sylvie Chantecaille in 1998. The line stands out for the extensive research and technological innovation invested in each cruelty-free ground- breaking botanical-infused formula. Also integral to the brand’s mission is a deep commitment to philanthropy and conservation, which has become the company’s platform for activism and change.

CONTACT: Media Contact (Not for Public): Ryan Walker ryan@mecoy.net (310) 529-3214



