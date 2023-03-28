Elephant in the dining room: Startup makes mammoth meatball

The Canadian Press
·4 min read

AMSTERDAM (AP) — Throw another mammoth on the barbie?

An Australian company on Tuesday lifted the glass cloche on a meatball made of lab-grown cultured meat using the genetic sequence from the long-extinct pachyderm, saying it was meant to fire up public debate about the hi-tech treat.

The launch in an Amsterdam science museum came just days before April 1 so there was an elephant in the room: Is this for real?

“This is not an April Fools joke," said Tim Noakesmith, founder of Australian startup Vow. "This is a real innovation.”

Cultivated meat — also called cultured or cell-based meat — is made from animal cells. Livestock doesn’t need to be killed to produce it, which advocates say is better not just for the animals but also for the environment.

Vow used publicly available genetic information from the mammoth, filled missing parts with genetic data from its closest living relative, the African elephant, and inserted it into a sheep cell, Noakesmith said. Given the right conditions in a lab, the cells multiplied until there were enough to roll up into the meatball.

More than 100 companies around the world are working on cultivated meat products, many of them startups like Vow.

Experts say that if the technology is widely adopted, it could vastly reduce the environmental impact of global meat production in the future. Currently, billions of acres of land are used for agriculture worldwide.

But don't expect this to land on plates around the world any time soon. So far, tiny Singapore is the only country to have approved cell-based meat for consumption. Vow is hoping to sell its first product there — a cultivated Japanese quail meat — later this year.

The mammoth meatball is a one-off and has not been tasted, even by its creators, nor is it planned to be put into commercial production. Instead, it was presented as a source of protein that would get people talking about the future of meat.

“We wanted to get people excited about the future of food being different to potentially what we had before. That there are things that are unique and better than the meats that we’re necessarily eating now, and we thought the mammoth would be a conversation starter and get people excited about this new future,” Noakesmith told The Associated Press.

“But also the woolly mammoth has been traditionally a symbol of loss. We know now that it died from climate change. And so what we wanted to do was see if we could create something that was a symbol of a more exciting future that’s not only better for us, but also better for the planet,” he added.

Seren Kell, science and technology manager at Good Food Institute, a nonprofit that promotes plant- and cell-based alternatives to animal products, said he hopes the project “will open up new conversations about cultivated meat’s extraordinary potential to produce more sustainable foods, reduce the climate impact of our existing food system and free up land for less intensive farming practices."

He said the mammoth project with its unconventional gene source was an outlier in the new meat cultivation sector, which commonly focuses on traditional livestock — cattle, pigs and poultry.

“By cultivating beef, pork, chicken, and seafood, we can have the most impact in terms of reducing emissions from conventional animal agriculture and satisfying growing global demand for meat while meeting our climate targets,” he said.

The jumbo meatball on show in Amsterdam — sized somewhere between a softball and a volleyball — was for show only and had been glazed to ensure it didn’t get damaged on its journey from Sydney.

But when it was being prepared — first slow baked and then finished off on the outside with a blow torch — it smelled good.

“The folks who were there, they said the aroma was something similar to another prototype that we produced before, which was crocodile," Noakesmith said. "So, super fascinating to think that adding the protein from an animal that went extinct 4,000 years ago gave it a totally unique and new aroma, something we haven’t smelled as a population for a very long time.”

___

Associated Press reporter Laura Ungar contributed from Louisville, Kentucky.

Mike Corder, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • 2,000-year-old artifacts unearthed by archaeologists in Pompeii. See what they found

    The new finds were discovered in an ancient villa’s servant quarters.

  • 8 Costco Items That Have the Most Customer Complaints

    For all the ways people love Costco, there are still some products that just don't make its customers happy. Find: 8 Best New Items Coming to Dollar Tree in 2023Good Points: 3 Signs You're...

  • A 2nd giant 'hole' has appeared on the sun, and it could send 1.8 million-mph solar winds toward Earth

    The winds, which may trigger auroras, will likely reach our planet on Friday or Saturday, Daniel Verscharen from University College London said.

  • Damaged Russian Soyuz capsule lands back on Earth from space station

    The module completed the almost two-hour return from the ISS without a crew, landing in the Kazakh steppe on Tuesday afternoon, a few hundred kilometres from the Baikonur cosmodrome, home to Russia's space launches. The landing was broadcast online by the Russian space agency Roscosmos. A significant coolant leak was discovered in the capsule last December - caused by a 0.8-millimetre hole in its outer skin.

  • No atmosphere found at faraway Earth-sized world, study says

    The Webb Space Telescope has found no evidence of an atmosphere at one of the seven rocky, Earth-sized planets orbiting another star. Scientists said Monday that doesn’t bode well for the rest of the planets in this solar system, some of which are in the sweet spot for harboring water and potentially life. “This is not necessarily a bust” for the other planets, Massachusetts Institute of Technology astrophysicist Sara Seager, who wasn't part of the study, said in an email.

  • 'Magical' nails found in a 2,000-year-old Roman tomb were meant to stop the restless dead from haunting the living, archaeologists say

    The burial site, found at Sagalassos in Turkey, contained 41 bent nails that were believed to have formed a magical barrier between the dead and the living.

  • How to Keep Cookies Soft So They Taste Fresh for Days

    In our humble opinion, biting into a warm, gooey, fresh-from-the-oven cookie is one of life’s greatest pleasures. The downside? The window for a soft, heavenly cookie is fleeting—you bite into the same cookie the next day and it’s probably already on its way to hard and stale. Isn’t there a way to make the moment last? Friend, you’re in luck. We’ve got a few tricks up our sleeves that will extend the life of your delicious homemade chocolate chip cookies (or snickerdoodles...or rocky road cookie

  • Stop Buying These 17 Things and Make Them Yourself

    With our busy lives, it often seems easier to buy the things we need rather than make them. But some of the things you regularly use or consume can be made from scratch relatively quickly and for a...

  • Martha Stewart Teaches Jamie Oliver a Kitchen Hack During His Own Recipe Demo — Watch

    The two celebrity chefs make lemon cheesecake in a clip from the upcoming season of Martha Cooks shared exclusively with PEOPLE

  • Scientists find ‘reservoir’ on the Moon

    Findings could help explain where Moon’s water is stored – and power future human habitations on the lunar surface

  • Chicken Pot Pie - Easy Skillet Version!

    Chicken pot pie is a classic warm and comforting dish! And this no fuss shortcut version is easily made in 1 pan! It has tender chicken and veggies smothered in gravy and topped with store bought pie crust! Easy Chicken Pot Pie Ingredients 1 1/2 lbs boneless skinless chicken breast or thighs 1 small onion, diced 3 garlic cloves, minced 2 potatoes, peeled and diced 2 cups frozen peas & carrots or mixed veggies 4 tablespoons butter 1/4 cup flour 2 cups chicken broth 1 store bought pie crust, thawed 1 egg, beaten Optional- 1 tablespoon Better Than Bouillon (organic chicken base) Directions Preheat oven to 350°. Heat oil in a pan over medium high heat and add chicken. Season with salt and pepper and cook for about 4 minutes. Remove and set aside. Lower heat to medium and add more oil to the pan and sauté onions and garlic for 2 minutes. Add potatoes, season with salt and pepper, and cook for another 5 minutes. Stir in frozen veggies. Add butter and stir until melted. Stir in flour. Slowly stir in chicken broth. Return chicken back to the pan and bring to a boil. Season well with Better Than Bouillon (optional), salt and pepper. Remove from heat and place pie dough over the top. Brush with egg wash and cut 5 slits to vent. Season with a little salt. Bake for 25-30 minutes, until crust is golden brown. Better Than Bouillon Organic Roasted Chicken Base, 8 oz https://a.co/d/geKEGSN Instagram https://www.instagram.com/joannegpimentel/

  • Three easy ways to improve your gut health

    Our gut bacteria play an important role in keeping us healthy. Aside from extracting nutrients from food, the microbes in our digestive tract support our immune system and protect us from harmful bugs.

  • 3 easy tips for making the perfect burger, according to a Disney World chef

    Chef Dee Rolle, the executive chef at The Edison in Disney World, said her top tip for making a perfect burger is to not squish the burger patty.

  • SLO County cottage bakery is serving up gluten-free bagels that taste like ‘the real thing’

    Mike Milch was inspired to start baking gluten-free treats at home after being diagnosed with celiac disease.

  • Dairy Queen Is Selling Blizzards for 85 Cents to Celebrate Their New Summer Menu

    DQ has a new peanut butter puppy chow blizzard, Oreo brookie blizzard and more

  • 23 Brown Rice Recipes—Because We Don't Live And Die By Chicken, Rice & Veggies Here

    While white rice is yummy, when we’re looking for a little extra nutritional boost and flavor, brown rice is where it’s at. Try them, then watch out—you might never be able to go back to plain old white rice again. First things first—what is brown rice?

  • 20 Items That Are Always Cheaper at Costco

    Costco is known as a low-price leader, but as the big-box and warehouse store landscape becomes more and more competitive, it's getting harder to find unbeatable deals. Despite this, Costco still has...

  • This Quick Dough Gives You Infinite Pastry Possibilities

    Whipping up a 4-ingredient choux is the first step to cheesy gougères, ice cream–filled profiteroles, or a towering croquembouche.

  • What is the James Webb Telescope? What to know about the NASA space camera and its dazzling images.

    The first photos from NASA's James Webb Space Telescope have been released. Here's everything you need to know about space's hottest new photographer.

  • Little-known 'beaked whale' found washed up on Florida beach

    The 15-foot mammal was still alive when witnesses approached it early Friday evening. Officials determined it could not be rehabbed.