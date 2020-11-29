Elephant airlifted to Cambodia from Pakistan after Cher campaign

Animal experts gather as a crane lifts up a crate carrying Kaavan, an elephant to be transported to a sanctuary in Cambodia. (REUTERS)

A team of animal experts began the task on Sunday of airlifting the world’s “loneliest elephant” on a long journey to his new home at a sanctuary in Cambodia.

The 36-year-old bull elephant, called Kaavan, spent his days at a broken down zoo in Islamabad, Pakistan, but now will now embark on a 10-hour flight on a former Russian cargo plane where he will retire alongside 80 other elephants.

Kaavan’s treatment at the zoo caused an international outcry led by singer Cher, who has written songs calling for him to be rescued from his grim existence.

The start of his journey to Cambodia is the culmination of years of campaigning by activists, charities and celebrities.

A statement from pop superstar thanking the charity Free The Wild said: “My wishes have finally come true. We have been counting down to this moment and dreaming of it for so long and to finally see Kaavan transported out of [the Islamabad] zoo will remain with us forever.”

Cher is due to meet the elephant upon its arrival in Cambodia after she spent the last few days with him in Islamabad.

Kaavan waiting to be transported to the sanctuary in CambodiaREUTERS

On Sunday morning, dozens of wildlife workers and experts led by animal rescue organisation Four Paws used a winch and rope to pull the sedated elephant into a custom-designed crate in which he will be transported to the Cambodian city of Siem Reap.

"It is an emotional day for all of us," said Four Paws vet Amir Khalil. "But we also call it 'D-day'."

Weighing more than 10 tons, the crate was then lifted by crane out of the enclosure and onto a truck.

Later a military convoy will escort Kaavan to Islamabad's airport from where he will embark on a roughly 10-hour flight to Cambodia in the early hours of Monday morning on a former Russian cargo plane.

Kaavan's handlers are taking more than 200 kilograms of food including bananas and melons for him to munch on during the journey, according to Four Paws.

Read More

Cher to visit Pakistan to help 'world's loneliest elephant'

Elephant trapped down well rescued with crane after 16-hour struggle