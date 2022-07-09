Elena Rybakina wins Wimbledon after fightback against Ons Jabeur

Elena Rybakina became Wimbledon champion after edging out Ons Jabeur over three thrilling sets in the women’s singles final on Centre Court.

Russian-born Rybakina became the first Kazakh to win a singles major, leaning on her power and immense service game, which has delivered 53 aces across the fortnight.

The 23-year-old becomes the fifth successive first-time champion at the All England Club, succeeding Ashleigh Barty, who retired ahead of this year’s Championships.

Jabeur, known as Tunisia’s Minister of Happiness, was looking to become first African woman, as well as the first Arab, to win a Grand Slam title, but faded after a promising start.

(PA)

Rybakina held her nerve in a tense third set, capitalising on her extra power as Jabeur gifted two breaks before the the Kazakh confidently served out the match.

