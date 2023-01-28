Sabalenka crowned Australian Open champion after epic three-set victory over Rybakina – latest reaction

Aryna Sabalenka clinches victory on her fourth chance after 2hrs 28mins - Loren Elliott/Reuters

'Today we've seen two of the powerhouses of the women's game'

Todd Woodbridge opens the trophy ceremony with a very accurate statement.

11:21 AM

The numbers behind the match

#AusOpen Final Stats:



Sabalenka: 17 aces, 7 DFs, 65% 1st serves, 71% 1st serves won, 47% 2nd serves won, 5/7 BP saved, 51 winners, 28UFE.



Rybakina: 9 aces, 1 DF, 59% 1st serves, 71% 1st serves won, 44% 2nd serves won, 2 of 7 BPs won, 31 winners, 25UFE.



2h28m. — WTA Insider (@WTA_insider) January 28, 2023

11:19 AM

The winning moment for Sabalenka

11:14 AM

Rybakina* 6-4, 3-6, 4-6 Sabalenka (*denotes next server)

Rybakina backhand error after a great return, 15-0. Nervy forehand into the net by Sabalenka, 15-15.

Deep forehand return by Rybakina and Sabalenka's forehand goes into the tramlines, 15-30. Rybakina sends a forehand long, 30-30.

Sabalenka ace, CHAMPIONSHIP POINT. Sabalenka double fault! A lifeline for Rybakina.

Sabalenka finds the sideline with a forehand winner, second CHAMPIONSHIP POINT. Sabalenka forehand into the tramlines, deuce.

Rybakina forehand winner, break point. The crowd is loving this. No holding back by either player. 192km/h wide serve by Sabalenka is unreturned, deuce.

Rybakina forehand into the net, third CHAMPIONSHIP POINT. Sabalenka backhand long, deuce.

Big first serve by Sabalenka and she finishes with a forehand winner, fourth CHAMPIONSHIP POINT. Rybakina forehand long, GAME SET MATCH CHAMPIONSHIP SABALENKA!

11:03 AM

Rybakina 6-4, 3-6, 4-5 Sabalenka* (*denotes next server)

Good serving by Rybakina takes the game to 40-15. Again, super footwork by Sabalenka to get her forehand into position and draws the error.

But Rybakina holds and puts the pressure on Sabalenka to win the championship on her serve.

11:01 AM

Latest update from Simon Briggs on Rod Laver Arena

A moment in Sabalenka's last service game shows how she has changed as a player. She had game point saved when Rybakina walloped a return winner. She just turned and smiled at her coaches. And not a sarcastic smile either, but a knowing one, that said "Yeah, I know, I need to make more first serves." She's so much more in control now.

10:58 AM

Rybakina* 6-4, 3-6, 3-5 Sabalenka (*denotes next server)

Rybakina forehand return winner down the line, 0-15. That was a statement of intent.

Sabalenka hits back with two big first serve which draws the mistake from Rybakina.

Forehand long by Rybakina, 40-15. Sabalenka sends a wild forehand long, 40-30.

Second serve by Sabalenka sits up invitingly and Rybakina blasts away a forehand return winner, deuce.

Ace No 16 from Sabalenka to hold.

10:54 AM

Latest update from Simon Briggs on Rod Laver Arena

There's the push from Sabalenka and the crowd are with her. The woman has 46 winners to 22 unforced! How can you do that and still not be certain of winning? It's a rare contest indeed.

10:53 AM

Rybakina 6-4, 3-6, 3-4 Sabalenka* (*denotes next server)

Relentless forehands by Sabalenka and she finishes with a winner down the line, 30-30. Rybakina leaves her forehand short and Sabalenka whips a forehand into the corner for a winner, 30-40.

Big first serve by Rybakina and Sabalenka nets her return, deuce. Rybakina backhand long, second break point.

Another big first serve by Rybakina and Sabalenka's forehand return goes long, deuce. Rybakina forehand into the net, third break point. That shot looked tight.

More huge hitting by Sabalenka puts Rybakina off balance, the Wimbledon champion puts up a defensive lob but Sabalenka stays cool to put away an overhead winner.

Sabalenka is two games away from the title.

Elena Rybakina vs Aryna Sabalenka, Australian Open final live: Score and match updates - GETTY IMAGES

10:45 AM

Rybakina* 6-4, 3-6, 3-3 Sabalenka (*denotes next server)

Sabalenka is crushing her groundstrokes right now and holds to 15 easily.

10:43 AM

Latest update from Simon Briggs on Rod Laver Arena

The intensity level is ratcheting up now, with the crowd much more vocal. You can tell that Sabalanka's camp feel that she is close to breaking through by the way that all her coaches and entourage members are standing up when she hits a winner. But Rybakina has done an amazing job to hold serve so far this set, despite significant pressure. Sometimes when you don't take your chances, it comes back to bite you.

10:41 AM

Rybakina 6-4, 3-6, 3-2 Sabalenka* (*denotes next server)

One of Sabalenka's biggest forehands of the match, 140km/h flies away for a winner down the line, 30-40.

Timely first serve by Rybakina to save break point, deuce. Sabalenka's forehand has come alive. She's dictating the rallies and bullying Rybakina from the baseline.

But credit to Rybakina, who holds firm, stands her ground and stays in front in this third set.

We're seeing the best level of tennis right now.

10:34 AM

Rybakina* 6-4, 3-6, 2-2 Sabalenka (*denotes next server)

Big 'come on' from Sabalenka after Rybakina sends a backhand return wide, 15-15. Another backhand return by Rybakina goes long, 30-15.

Lovely shot by Sabalenka as she steps in and cracks a backhand winner, 40-15. Sabalenka hold serve again with a backhand winner.

10:29 AM

Rybakina 6-4, 3-6, 2-1 Sabalenka* (*denotes next server)

Ace No 9 for Rybakina, 30-15. Good footwork by Rybakina to get into position off a net cord and finish with a backhand winner, 40-30.

A series of deep groundstrokes from Rybakina and Sabalenka cracks first, putting a forehand into the net.

10:27 AM

Rybakina* 6-4, 3-6, 1-1 Sabalenka (*denotes next server)

Routine service hold to 15 for Sabalenka who is full of confidence right now.

Elena Rybakina vs Aryna Sabalenka, Australian Open final live: Score and match updates - AFP

10:22 AM

Third set: Rybakina 6-4, 3-6, 1-0 Sabalenka* (*denotes next server)

Ideal start to the final set by Rybakina as she holds to 30. But Sabalenka is really seeing the ball a lot better and applying the pressure on the reigning Wimbledon champion.

10:19 AM

Latest update from Simon Briggs on Rod Laver Arena

To borrow a stat from the Tennis Podcast, we've got a deciding set at the AO for the first time since Monday, and the first time in 15 matches. This is magnificent stuff.

10:19 AM

10:17 AM

Rybakina* 6-4, 3-6 Sabalenka (*denotes next server)

Rybakina forehand winner, 15-15. Chance for Rybakina but she puts a forehand long, 30-15. Poor shot selection with a drop shot by Sabalenka, Rybakina easily reaches it and flicks a backhand up the line for a winner.

Ace Sabalenka, set point. Another ace and Sabalenka forces a third and deciding set.

10:14 AM

Latest update from Simon Briggs on Rod Laver Arena

Biggest roar of the night for a phenomenal rally that Rybakina claims with a perfect half-volley. The fans are loving every game, even if they haven't got a favourite yet. And they also know they won't be going home at midnight. This is perhaps a demonstration of why matches don't need to be five sets long to be satisfying

10:14 AM

Rybakina 6-4, 3-5 Sabalenka* (*denotes next server)

Sabalenka now starting to come on top in rallies and Rybakina isn't able to break down her forehand as much anymore.

Another deep return by Sabalenka and Rybakina's effort flies long, 15-30. Weak second serve by Rybakina is punished by Sabalenka, who cracks a forehand winner into the corner.

Rybakina saves the first with an ace, 30-40. And the second when Rybakina drills a backhand down the line, deuce.

Best rally of the match, Rybakina goes back to attacking Sabalenka's forehand, she then approaches the net and hits a deft drop shot winner.

Sabalenka backhand error and Rybakina hangs on.

10:07 AM

Latest update from Simon Briggs on Rod Laver Arena

Huge scramble for the ball in the stands as Sabalenka spikes a smash out of the court. It nearly reached the top tier - that is a measure of how ferociously powerful she is.

10:06 AM

Rybakina* 6-4, 2-5 Sabalenka (*denotes next server)

Booom! Rybakina starts the game with a forehand winner. Sabalenka hits back with an ace, 15-15.

Get hands by Sabalenka to flick back a half volley down the line after Rybakina blasts a deep backhand into the corner.

Sabalenka overhead winner to hold serve.

10:03 AM

Rybakina 6-4, 2-4 Sabalenka* (*denotes next server)

Ace No 7 from Rybakina to start the game, 15-0. But back-to-back backhand winners from Sabalenka put her in charge of the rally, 15-30.

Rybakina backhand error, two break points. She saves the first with a big first serve down the T. And the second when Sabalenka sends a return long, duece.

Break point Sabalenka after a backhand winner which left Rybakina on the back foot. Careless backhand return error by Sabalenka, deuce.

After over seven minutes Rybakina eventually comes through to stay in touch with Sabalenka.

09:53 AM

Rybakina* 6-4, 1-4 Sabalenka (*denotes next server)

Rybakina moves forehand to put pressure on Sabalenka, who has a look at a forehand pass but the ball drops in the tramlines, 15-30. Sabalenka stays calm and flicks a backhand winner down the line, 40-30.

Rybakina rushes Sabalenka into a forehand error, deuce. Double fault Sabalnka, break point Rybakina. Big 'come on' from Sabalenka as she drills a backhand down the line for a winner, deuce.

Sabalenka keeps her nerve to crash down an ace and consolidate the break.

Elena Rybakina vs Aryna Sabalenka, Australian Open final live: Score and match updates - GETTY IMAGES

09:45 AM

Rybakina 6-4, 1-3 Sabalenka* (*denotes next server)

A couple of sloppy errors from Rybakina offer Sabalenka a rare chance at a break. But Rybakina responds with an ace, deuce.

Rybakina forehand into the net, second break point. Deep Sabalenka backhand return and Rybakina pushes her forehand long.

Sabalenka breaks out of nowhere really.

09:41 AM

Latest update from Simon Briggs on Rod Laver Arena

The crowd have been quite muted so far. I think they're enjoying themselves. It's a terrific match. But they don't really know who they're barracking for, and they perhaps don't feel they know these two as characters yet. So we're getting a lot of appreciative applause for the excellent shotmaking but no pantomime stuff of the kind we saw with Novak Djokovic last night. The noisiest things on Rod Laver Arena - apart from Sabalenka, obviously - are the seagulls.

09:39 AM

Rybakina* 6-4, 1-2 Sabalenka (*denotes next server)

Errors from Sabalenka are predominantly coming from the forehand side. Her backhand is a lot more solid.

Two loose forehands by Sabalenka make it deuce. But back-to-back aces by the Belarusian allow her to hold serve.

09:35 AM

Rybakina 6-4, 1-1 Sabalenka* (*denotes next server)

Lovely feel on a forehand drop shot from Rybakina, 15-0. Sabalenka forehand winner, 15-15. Huge hit on the backhand side by Sabalenka and Rybakina can't get the ball back in play, 15-30.

Sabalenka gets a look at a second serve by Rybakina but nets, 40-30. Sabalenka forehand winner, deuce.

Rybakina holds serve when Sabalenka fails to make a forehand return.

09:29 AM

Second set: Rybakina* 6-4, 0-1 Sabalenka (*denotes next server)

Sabalenka starts the set with an ace but falls to 15-30 when Rybakina blasts a backhand winner cross court.

Hurried and under pressure, Sabalenka puts a forehand long, two break points.

Sabalenka saves the first with a forehand winner. Sabalenka catches the line with a forehand and Rybakina mis-hits a forehand wide, deuce.

Critical service hold secured by Sabalenka after a series of big forehands.

Elena Rybakina vs Aryna Sabalenka, Australian Open final live: Score and match updates - REUTERS

09:23 AM

Latest update from Simon Briggs on Rod Laver Arena

Sabalenka leaves the court for a bathroom break after dropping the first set. It's the first set she's lost all season, in her 11th match. Her five double-faults were the crucial factor, especially the two she hit in the 4-4 game. But you can see why she's trying to go after her second serve. When she lands it in the court, she's only winning 33 per cent of points, owing to Rybakina's greater solidity and accuracy from the baseline. The Rybakina backhand has been particularly on point. She has such a pure strike.

09:22 AM

09:20 AM

Rybakina 6-4 Sabalenka* (*denotes next server)

Only 30 mins gone but Rybakina will now serve for the set.

Sabalenka sends a backhand into the tramlines, 15-0. Sabalenka then nets a backhand while under pressure, 30-0.

Too good from Rybakina as she wrong-foots Sabalenka and draws a forehand error.

First set goes to Rybakina after Sabalenka tamely nets a forehand return.

09:16 AM

Rybakina* 5-4 Sabalenka (*denotes next server)

Double fault by Sabalenka, her fourth of the match, 0-30. Rybakina gets back on track with a forehand winner down the line, 15-30.

Rybakina pushes Sabalenka back with a deep backhand and Sabalenka nets, two break points.

Sabalenka finds the line with her second serve and Rybakina sends a forehand return long, 40-30.

Sabalenka double faults again and Rybakina breaks again.

09:12 AM

Rybakina 4-4 Sabalenka* (*denotes next server)

Half chance from Sabalenka after a deep return results in a backhand into the net by Rybakina, 0-30. Another good return by Sabalenka and Rybakina puts a forehand into the tramlines, three break points.

Rybakina saves the first. But not the second as Rybakina approaches the net and is passed by a backhand down the line from Sabalenka, who breaks.

Game on!

Elena Rybakina vs Aryna Sabalenka, Australian Open final live: Score and match updates - AFP

09:08 AM

Rybakina* 4-3 Sabalenka (*denotes next server)

Double fault by Sabalenka, 15-30. That was a tight looking shot. But she responds with an ace. Big point coming up.

Longest rally of the match, Rybakina is on top with Sabalenka scrambling but the Wimbledon champion nets a backhand, 40-30. Big roar from Sabalenka.

Sabalenka duly holds with a backhand winner down the line. She had to hold serve there.

09:05 AM

Latest update from Simon Briggs on Rod Laver Arena

It's pretty noisy on the court when Sabalenka is playing, but nothing like how it was when she made her debut here in 2018, losing to Ashleigh Barty in the first round. The fans started mocking her screech-like grunts. The following year, she admitted that she was trying to improve on this front, saying: "I really want them [the fans] to enjoy my game, don’t want them to be sitting there putting their earplugs in.” These days, she still makes plenty of noise, but it feels part of her whole-body intensity, whereas before it seemed manufactured for effect.

09:04 AM

Rybakina 4-2 Sabalenka* (*denotes next server)

Ace No 4 for Rybakina, 30-0. Once the rallies develop Sabalenka isn't winning many of them. Rybakina is taking charge of them consistently.

Ace No 5 for Rybakina and she holds. Sabalenka doesn't have the answers at this stage of the match.

09:01 AM

Rybakina* 3-2 Sabalenka (*denotes next server)

Better from Sabalenka as she finds her first serve which gives her a few quick points. And she holds serve with a huge backhand winner into the corner.

08:59 AM

Rybakina 3-1 Sabalenka* (*denotes next server)

Rybakina's turn to race to 40-0 on serve. Sabalenka gets one point back but Rybakina rushes her into a backhand error and consolidates the break.

Elena Rybakina vs Aryna Sabalenka, Australian Open final live: Score and match updates - GETTY IMAGES

08:56 AM

Latest update from Simon Briggs on Rod Laver Arena

Good evening from Melbourne. It's been fast and furious early on with seven aces in the first 13 points. Two players here with similarly big games, but such different demeanours. One (Sabalenka) wears her heart on her sleeve, the other is not just a closed book but a book encircled with a padlocked chain and stashed in a safe, like HP Lovecraft’s Necronomicon. I don't expect to see much change in Rybakina expression, no matter what's happening on the court.

08:55 AM

Rybakina* 2-1 Sabalenka (*denotes next server)

I have a feeling I'll be writing 'ace' quite a lot today. Sabalenka hits two more in this game to help her get to 40-0.

Rybakina shows Sabalenka what will happen when she doesn't get her first serve into play by drilling a backhand return down the line.

Nice rally between the players and Rybakina makes the forehand pass, 40-30. Rybakina gets another look at a second serve and her return rushes Sabalenka into sending a backhand wide, deuce.

Sabalenka double fault, break point Rybakina. Sabalenka forehand into the tramlines and Rybakina breaks.

Terrible game by Sabalenka but the pressure from Rybakina on return proved telling.

08:50 AM

Rybakina 1-1 Sabalenka* (*denotes next server)

Rybakina gets her first ace of the day, 30-15. Another ace takes her to 40-15. And one more gives her the game.

Wow.

08:47 AM

First set: Elena Rybakina* 0-1 Aryna Sabalenka (*denotes next server)

Groans from the crowd as Sabalenka hits a double fault on the opening point. But to her credit, she responds with an ace and a forehand winner, 30-15.

Another ace from Sabalenka and she holds. Good start by the Belarusian.

08:45 AM

Everything to play for!

08:41 AM

HERE WE GO

The players are ready, the crowd are poised. Rybakina comes onto court first followed by Sabalenka, who slightly looks the more nervous.

Sabalenka wins the coin toss and opts serve fast.

08:38 AM

What is the Australian Open prize money?

The prize pool is $76.5 million, up 3.4 per cent on 2022.

The singles champions will each take home $2.975 million, so just over £2.47 million.

08:31 AM

Former champ returns

Lovely moment ahead of the final as home hero and 2022 Australian Open champion Ashleigh Barty comes onto court with the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Trophy.

Listen to the crowd 🙌@ashbarty delivers the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup ahead of the women's singles final.#AusOpen • #AO2023 pic.twitter.com/5hqEg4GI2H — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 28, 2023

08:28 AM

Laura Robson previews the final

Purely based on the ground strokes I would pick Sabalenka as the favourite. When Rybakina with her forehand is pushed out wide she doesn't like to stay in the rally, she prefers to go cross court with her normal rally ball and only open the line when she's got a shorter ball and a lot more time to work with and I don't think Azarenka really pushed that side enough tonight, but I think Sabalenka will be pushing that a lot, especially with her backhand across court, keeping her on one side before opening up the rest of the court. But it also depends on who's going to be mentally stronger in a Grand Slam final, with Rybakina who's been there, done that, you would think she's the strongest there, but you never know.

08:23 AM

Head to head

Sabalenka leads it 3-0.

Their last meeting was at Wimbledon 2021 in round four when Sabalenka beat Rybakina 6-3, 4-6, 6-3

08:07 AM

Prediction time!

Who wins it?

Elena Rybakina vs Aryna Sabalenka, Australian Open final live: Score and match updates - AFP

07:50 AM

Women's final day

Good morning and welcome to coverage of the 2023 Australian Open women's final from Melbourne.

Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina face Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka in what promises to be a showcase of power hitting from the baseline.

Rybakina has beaten world No 1 Iga Swiatek, two-time champion Victoria Azarenka and 2017 French Open winner Jelena Ostapenko and Danielle Collins on her way to the final.

"It's going to be tough battle," Rybakina said. "I think maybe I will not have to serve that big, that fast, so it doesn't really matter the speed. It's important to have a good placement on the serve. In these conditions, to serve full, full power, it's not easy. The ball is not really going.

"Yeah, the same on the baseline. Just to play more deeper and do the same thing, try to come forward, just to expect maybe longer rallies than usual."

For Sabalenka, this will be her first grand slam final. So far, she has won a tournament-high 89 per cent of her service games, holding serve in 49 of 55, meaning she has been broken an average of just once per match.

Nerves are sure to play a part in the final but Sabalenka is confident she can keep her cool.

"To be honest, I think I'm not going to do something extra," she said. "Like, I think that's okay to feel little bit nervous. It's a big tournament, big final. If you're going to start trying to do something about that, it's going to become bigger, you know? I'll just leave it like that. It's okay to feel nervous.

"About the match, yeah, she's playing great tennis, serving well. I just have to be there and have to, again, work for it and put her under pressure."

Stay with us for all the build-up ahead of the 8.30am start.