Elena Rybakina vs Aryna Sabalenka - LIVE: Latest updates from the Australian Open women’s final

Follow live updates from the Australian Open women’s final as Elena Rybakina plays Aryna Sabalenka for the first grand slam title of the year. In a battle of two powerful big-hitters, Wimbledon champion Rybakina is aiming to add a second grand slam title in six months while Sabalenka, who is yet to drop a set so far this tournament, will be playing in her first major final.

The 23-year-old Rybakina defeated grand slam champions in world No 1 Iga Swiatek, Jelena Ostapenko and Victoria Azarenka to reach the Australian Open final for the first time. The Kazakh, who was born in Moscow, said she was not treated like a grand slam winner following her Wimbledon win last summer but there will be no disputing her status if she can win a second major title on the Rod Laver Arena.

Sabalenka, meanwhile, put struggles with her serve and mentality behind her to enter the season in red-hot form. The Belarusian, who is the first grand-slam finalist to compete under a neutral flag, has won 10 matches in a row to start the year without dropping a set. The 24-year-old reached her first grand slam by defeating Magda Linette, in what was her first grand slam semi-final victory in three previous attempts.

Follow live scores and updates from the Australian Open women's final, below:

Elena Rybakina faces Aryna Sabalenka in Australian Open women's final from 8:30am GMT

Wimbledon champion bids for second grand slam title, with Sabalenka in first grand slam final

08:09 , Jamie Braidwood

Sabalenka previews Rybakina final: “To be honest, I think I’m not going to do something extra. Like, I think that’s okay to feel little bit nervous. It’s a big tournament, big final.

“If you’re going to start trying to do something about that, it’s going to become bigger, you know? I’ll just leave it like that. It’s okay to feel nervous.

“About the match, yeah, she’s playing great tennis, serving well. I just have to be there and have to, again, work for it and put her under pressure. Yeah, that’s it.”

07:56 , Jamie Braidwood

Rybakina previews women’s final: “It’s going to be tough battle. I think as today maybe I will not have to serve that big, that fast, so it doesn’t really matter the speed. It’s important to have a good placement on the serve. In these conditions, to serve full, full power, it’s not easy.

“The ball is not really going. Yeah, the same on the baseline. Just to play more deeper and do the same thing, try to come forward, just to expect maybe longer rallies than usual.”

07:46 , Jamie Braidwood

Having lost her three previous grand slam semi-finals, with those defeats being characterised by a loaded rack of unforced errors, Sabalenka faced Magda Linette on Thursday unburdened by the past. Despite losing an opening break to the unseeded Polish player, Sabalenka remained measured. “Probably before I would start screaming at everybody,” she said. “Feeling bad, starting to overhit balls. Today I was like, okay, that’s happened, that’s fine. I’ll just keep working, keep trying, and I think I will find my rhythm.”

It meant that even as Linette took Sabalenka to an opening tiebreak, she was able to produce controlled aggression from the baseline and a level of overwhelming hitting that Linette could not match. She had gone from a sailor caught in a storm in her previous grand slam semi-finals, sheets flapping and ropes flailing in the wind as errors flew wildly from her racket, to a player whose power was being harnessed in impressive style. A game which previously verged on the self-destructive, and was yet compelling like a slow 10-car pile-up, has found efficiency.

Aryna Sabalenka is chasing a first grand slam title (Aaron Favila/AP) (AP)

07:31 , Jamie Braidwood

Aryna Sabalenka said she stopped consulting a psychologist in pre-season and took the mental aspect of her game into her own hands, reaping immediate rewards with a title in Adelaide and a spot in the Australian Open final.

The Belarusian fifth seed had lost her three previous Grand Slam semi-finals but downed Poland’s Magda Linette 7-6(1) 6-2 at Melbourne Park on Thursday to set up an intriguing title clash with Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina.

The victory extended Sabalenka’s winning streak to 10 straight matches in 2023 without dropping a set, a run that followed a big decision before the start of the new season.

“To be honest I decided to stop working with a psychologist. I realised that nobody (other) than me will help me,” Sabalenka told reporters.

“In pre-season, I spoke to my psychologist saying ‘Listen, I feel I have to deal with that by myself,’ because every time I’m hoping that someone will fix my problem, it’s not fixing it.

“I just have to take this responsibility and I just have to deal with that. Yeah... I’m my (own) psychologist.”

07:16 , Jamie Braidwood

Elena Rybakina and Aryna Sabalenka will do battle in a big-hitting Australian Open women’s final.

In two similar semi-finals, Wimbledon champion Rybakina saw off Victoria Azarenka 7-6 (4) 6-3 before Sabalenka reached her first grand slam singles final with a 7-6 (1) 6-2 victory over unseeded Pole Magda Linette.

The results mean a new women’s champion will be crowned at Melbourne Park, and both players were keen to stress that the job is not yet done.

“I’m happy, at the same time tired,” said Rybakina. “But I think it was a really good match. Different conditions today compared to other matches I played. I’m super happy to be in the final and ready to give everything I have left in one day.”

Sabalenka had fallen three times in grand slam semi-finals over the last two seasons but gave only a brief clenched fist after finally making it over the hurdle.

“There is still one more match to go,” said the Belarusian, who is yet to drop a set in 10 matches in 2023. “It’s good that I kind of break through in the semi-finals, but there is one more match to go. I just want to stay focused.”

Aryna Sabalenka vs Elena Rybakina (Getty Images)

07:01 , Jamie Braidwood

Elena Rybakina says she will be less nervous in the Australian Open final after the experience of her Wimbledon win.

“I think because I knew what to expect. Everything was new at Wimbledon,” she said.

“Now I’m more or less understand what to expect. It’s nervous no matter what because it’s a final. Also semis, you always nervous before the match.

“But this time I think I was focusing more on the match, what I have to do, and maybe not to think what’s going to come or what’s going to happen around and so on.”

06:49 , Jamie Braidwood

Rybakina’s run to the final:

1st round: 7-5 6-2 vs Cocciaretto

2nd round: 6-2 6-1 vs Juvan

3rd round: 6-2 5-7 6-2 vs Collins (13)

4th round: 6-4 6-4 vs Swiatek (1)

Quarters: 6-2 6-4 vs Ostapenko (17)

Semis: 7-6 6-3 vs Azarenka (23)

Final: vs Sabalenka (5)

06:40 , Jamie Braidwood

Elena Rybakina defeated grand slam champions Iga Swiatek, Jelena Ostapenko and Victoria Azarenka to reach the Australian Open final for the first time.

“I think it was a great challenge for me because for sure they have experience of winning Grand Slams, so it was nothing new for them,” she said.

“For me this time I would say it was a bit easier also compared to Wimbledon when I was playing for the first time quarters, semis, final.

“For sure they’re very experienced players. I knew that I have to focus on every point. I think in the end I did real well.”

(Getty Images)

06:35 , Jamie Braidwood

In the clash of two big-hitting players, Sabalenka showed cleaner form and confidence from the baseline in the semi-finals. Rybakina has the edge in grand slam final experience and the huge weapon of her first will split the first two sets, but Sabalenka’s powerful game will be key in the decider.

What are the odds?

Rybakina: 6/5

Sabalenka: 8/11

06:33 , Jamie Braidwood

The final will take place on Saturday 28 January and will start from 8:30am GMT.

06:32 , Jamie Braidwood

