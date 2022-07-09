Elena Rybakina defeats Ons Jabeur for Wimbledon women's title

Elena Rybakina reacts as she wins a point against Ons Jabeur in the Wimbledon women's singles final Saturday. (Kirsty Wigglesworth / Associated Press)

Elena Rybakina, playing in her first major championship final, overcame some early jitters Saturday to beat Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 to claim the Wimbledon women’s singles title.

Relying on her steely nerves, powerful groundstrokes and remarkable speed to chase down drop shots, the 23-year-old Rybakina held on for victory before a Centre Court crowd that clearly favored Jabeur.

Jabeur, a Tunisian who was also playing in her first Grand Slam final, was the first Arab woman to get that far in a major.

A pivotal point came in the third set, when Jabeur failed to convert three break points and Rybakina came back to win the game and take a 4-2 lead.

But for a decision she made a few years ago to change her nationality from Russian to Kazakh, Rybakina would not have been allowed to participate in the tournament. Russian and Belarusian players were denied entry to the tournament because of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

In 2018, Moscow-born Rybakina chose to change her nationality because Kazakhstan’s tennis federation offered financial support for her and her family.

As for Jabeur, her parents were unable to attend the match because their visas could not be processed in time.

