Who is Elena Branson? US-Russia citizen charged with illegally acting as Russian agent

Alex Woodward
·3 min read
Federal prosecutors allege Elena Branson, pictured in 2019, illegally acted as a Russian government agent in the US over the last decade. (Russian Center New York)
Federal prosecutors allege Elena Branson, pictured in 2019, illegally acted as a Russian government agent in the US over the last decade. (Russian Center New York)

A 61-year-old woman who opened the Russian Center New York and helped organise an “I Love Russia” campaign illegally worked as a Russian government agent while conducting business in the US for nearly a decade, according to federal prosecutors.

Elena Branson – a dual citizen of the US and Russia – was charged on 8 March with acting as an agent of a foreign government without notifying US authorities, conspiring to commit visa fraud, making false statements to the FBI, and failing to register under the Foreign Agents Registration Act. She remains at large.

The US Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York alleges that Ms Branson corresponded with high-ranking Russian officials, including Vladimir Putin, to open a Russian “propaganda center” in New York City, for which she “received tens of thousands of dollars in funding from the Russian government” for events and messaging at the direction of Russian officials, without registering her role as a foreign agent with US authorities, according to the government’s complaint.

She also chaired the Russian Community Council of the USA, part of a so-called “soft power” Kremlin network funded in part by various Russian government-run entities, according to prosecutors. The organisation launched an “I Love Russia” campaign and organised youth forums to promote Russian history and culture to young Americans, the complaint alleges.

Prosecutors also allege that Ms Branson sought to obtain fraudulent visas for Russian officials and their associates to enter the US.

According to the government’s complaint, Ms Branson, aka Elena Chernykh, was born in the then-Soviet Union in 1961 and emigrated to the US in 1991. She became a US citizen in 1999.

Federal prosecutors allege she began coordinating with Russian officials from at least 2011, receiving Moscow’s approval to open the Russian Center New York in Manhattan in 2012, for which she was under “direct orders” from Russian officials to coordinate events and public messaging.

Vladimir Putin (EPA)
Vladimir Putin (EPA)

She also was appointed as chairperson of the Russian Community Council of the USA, formerly the Coordinating Council of Russian Compatriots of the US. The group shut down its activities last year following the FBI probe.

In March 2016, she was tasked with organising a meeting with then-presidential candidate Donald Trump, attempts that appear to have been unsuccessful, according to the complaint.

She also emailed an adviser to Mr Trump following the 2016 presidential election “expressing congratulations for their victory in the presidential election” along with an invitation to the World Chess Championship.

Other correspondence collected by investigators in the complaint appears to show Ms Branson coordinating meetings with US elected officials and Russian officials.

FBI agents interviewed Ms Branson on 29 September 2020, during which she falsely claimed that she “had never been asked by Russian officials to coordinate any meetings” between US business leaders or Russian officials, according to the Justice Department.

Agents seized 34 electronic devices, including 11 mobile phones, from the Russian Center New York office in Manhattan and from Ms Branson, according to the complaint.

In an interview with Russian television last year, Ms Branson said she left the US because she thought the “probability was very high” that she would be arrested if she had stayed.

That interview was conducted by Maria Butina, who was convicted of serving as an unregistered foreign agent in the US before and after the 2016 presidential election after infiltrating the National Rifle Association and other right-wing groups.

In the interview, Ms Branson said that 30 FBI agents arrived at her door “all dressed in uniform, all with pistols, in bulletproof vests” in September 2020.

“They showed a search warrant and ... asked me to go out and searched the apartment for several hours,” she said.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Feds say NY Russian Center founder charged as foreign agent

    A woman with Russian and U.S. citizenships who founded what prosecutors called a “Russian propaganda center” in New York City was charged Tuesday with subverting laws for the last decade that require foreign agents to register with the U.S. The charges against Elena Branson were announced after the unsealing of a criminal complaint in Manhattan federal court. U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said Branson, who left the country for Russia after September 2020 and remains at large, was alleged to have corresponded directly with Russian President Vladimir Putin as he carried out an aggressive propaganda campaign.

  • ‘My country was peaceful’: Ukraine’s first lady describes ‘impossible’ destruction of war

    First lady accuses Russia of targeting civilians

  • John Bolton Says Putin Isn't Unstable -- He's A 'Cold, Hard, Calculating Man'

    The former national security adviser said Russian President Vladimir Putin is likely irritated at the performance of his country's military in Ukraine.

  • Commodities market volatility sparks spillover concerns

    Wild swings in the prices of oil, metals and other raw materials generated more margin calls at trading firms on Tuesday, heightening worries that the volatility in commodities could spill over into broader markets as the war in Ukraine escalates. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has seen margin calls at its clearinghouse due to a spike in volatility in the commodities markets following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the exchange operator’s chief financial officer said on Tuesday.

  • Ukrainian President Given Standing Ovation In Unprecedented Address To British Parliament

    Volodymyr Zelenskyy appeared via a video link before the House of Commons to plead for more help in fending off Russia's invasion.

  • Russia's missile strikes killing civilians - Pentagon

    STORY: "More civilians are being killed and wounded ... and Mr. Putin still has a choice," Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said, urging Russian President Vladimir Putin to halt his invasion of Ukraine.The United States and its allies on Monday urged Russia at the United Nations to allow safe passage to civilians in besieged Ukrainian cities and aid to areas of fighting, saying the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine was rapidly deteriorating.

  • Voices: The ‘humanitarian corridors’ set up by Russia are Putin’s sickest joke

    Imagine having your children and grandchildren murdered by the Russians, and then they offer to take you to safety

  • ‘She corresponded with Putin himself’: US-Russia citizen charged with acting as illegal Russian agent, prosecutors say

    The US Department of Justice alleges that a 61-year-old Russian national coordinated with Vladimir Putin and lobbyists to promote Russian propaganda in the US, illegally acting as a foreign agent for Russia’s government while operating US-based organisations and an “I Love Russia” campaign. Federal prosecutors have charged Elena Branson – a dual citizen of the US and Russia – with acting as an agent of a foreign government without notifying US authorities, conspiring to commit visa fraud, making false statements to the FBI, and failing to register under the Foreign Agents Registration Act.

  • Idaho State Police head to housing protest outside Capitol again, arrest three

    Tuesday morning’s law enforcement activity was the sixth since the end of January.

  • Flying Ice Chunk Smashes Massachusetts Driver's Windshield

    A flying chunk of ice smashed a driver’s windshield as they were traveling through Wellfleet, Massachusetts, on Sunday, February 27.This video posted by Dean Weymouth, who operates Capeway Towing, shows the ice hitting one of the company’s vehicles.The driver received a few cuts from the broken windshield, according to a post by Capeway Towing, but was otherwise unharmed.“This is why it is so important to clean the ice and snow off your vehicle,” Weymouth said in the post. Credit: Dean Weymouth via Storyful

  • Former Attorney General Bill Barr Alleges Donald Trump 'Went Off the Rails' After 2020 Election

    Former Attorney General Bill Barr's memoir One Damn Thing After Another will be released on Tuesday

  • Renewed Venezuela talks offer fresh hope — and freedom for one member of Citgo 6

    The release Tuesday of at least one member of the Citgo 6 — American oil company executives imprisoned in Venezuela — and one other American was a stunning breakthrough in a four-year-old standoff between the government of Nicolás Maduro and the United States.

  • Zelensky praises UK’s phasing out of Russian oil as sending ‘powerful signal’

    The Ukrainian President welcomed the co-ordinated move from Britain and the US to punish Vladimir Putin.

  • UPDATE 1-Booking Holdings says room occupancy fall as Ukraine war weighs

    Online travel agency Booking Holdings said on Tuesday room nights - the number of rooms occupied on a given night - were down about 10% last week, compared to their 2019 levels, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine begins to weigh on travel. "The recent softening of room night trends was driven by Eastern Europe, primarily Russia," Booking said in a regulatory filing. Booking, which suspended its operations in Russia last week, said room nights in February were about in line with 2019 levels.

  • 'Please Help Our Nation': Ukrainian Politician Breaks Down In Plea For U.S. Military Aid

    Hanna Hopko wept as she called for a no-fly zone over Ukraine, which experts have said could trigger open warfare between the U.S. and Russia.

  • Apple debuts new low-cost iPhone SE with 5G

    Apple on Tuesday launched its latest low-cost iPhone, the iPhone SE, completely with 5G connectivity and an improved camera.

  • Ukrainian military believes Russian forces are gathering resources to 'storm Kyiv'

    Ukrainian military believes Russian forces are gathering resources to 'storm Kyiv'

  • Independent MLA complains to RCMP about Kenney staff correspondence with private company

    Independent MLA Todd Loewen says he's spoken to Alberta RCMP about his allegations that a senior official in the premier's office may have broken the law by seeking out political support from an unnamed Alberta company. Loewen, who was expelled from the United Conservative caucus in May 2021 over his open defiance of Premier Jason Kenney's leadership, is basing his allegations on a description in a November 2021 column by Calgary Herald writer Don Braid. "I look forward to the police investigati

  • Team Sonnet dominates Team Scotiabank to win championship at PWHPA Dream Gap Tour women's hockey showcase

    Team Sonnet (Toronto) exploded for a seven-goal third period against Team Scotiabank (Calgary) to claim a 10-2 victory in the championship game at the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) Dream Gap Tour showcase hosted by the Washington Capitals. Madison Field of Oakville, Ont., scored a hat trick, while Jessie Eldridge and Victoria Bach each scored twice to help lift the Toronto club to its first title of the season on Sunday at the MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Va.

  • Brian McKeever aims to have fun, win gold medals in last dance at Paralympics

    It's the last dance for one of the greatest Canadian Paralympians of all-time. Brian McKeever, the 42-year-old from Canmore, Alta., owns a national-record 18 medals at the Winter Paralympics. Fourteen of those are gold, after he won the long-distance event on Monday in China. Beijing 2022 represents his sixth and final Games. McKeever, a cross-country skier, will race at least three times in China, beginning with the long-distance classical technique event on Sunday at 9:35 p.m. ET. He's also an