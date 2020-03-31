Elementary teachers get salary, benefits boosts in tentative contract deal

TORONTO — Ontario's elementary teachers have agreed to salary increases of one per cent a year for three years, but will get higher benefit increases than the government originally sought, according to a memo obtained by The Canadian Press.

Highlights of the Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario's new tentative contract with the provincial government were sent to its members this week.

The government had previously said it would not budge beyond an offer to increase both wages and benefits by one per cent per year, but ETFO secured four per cent annual increases to benefits.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce had also wanted concessions on a regulation that dictates seniority-based hiring, and while the agreement doesn't come with any such concessions, it also doesn't come with guarantees that the government can't make changes to the regulation.

The agreement also contains a two-year, $89-million "Support for Students" fund, which ETFO says will create about 434 teacher positions, to address areas such as special education, English language learning and mental-health initiatives.

The government has also made a "binding, enforceable" commitment in writing to maintain the current full-day kindergarten structure, with one teacher and one early childhood educator.

Ontario committed to maintain current class sizes, which means an increase of one student in average class sizes for Grades 4-8 that the government imposed last year won't be rolled back.

ETFO members are set to vote on ratification April 23-27.

The tentative deal was the second the government reached with the four major teachers' unions following a highly contentious round of bargaining and several rounds of strikes.

The Ontario English Catholic Teachers' Association earlier reached a tentative deal with the government and is holding ratification votes April 7 and 8.

OECTA also agreed to one per cent on salary and four per cent on benefits, according to a confidential memo obtained by The Canadian Press.

The deal also agrees to average high school class sizes of 23 — up from 22 last year. The government came out with that offer shortly before the deal was reached. It's down significantly from the government's original target of 28.

The OECTA deal also includes opt-out provisions for e-learning courses.

It also includes language on the seniority hiring regulation that is different from ETFO's deal. It says that 65 per cent of permanent positions will now be filled with one of the three "most senior and qualified applicants." The other 35 per cent of positions can be filled using criteria other than seniority.

The Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation has not resumed formal bargaining with the government since December. The union representing teachers in the French-language system has been in regular bargaining.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 31, 2020.

Allison Jones, The Canadian Press