Elementary school in Columbia closed because of flooding, SC officials say

An elementary school in Columbia will be closed Monday after most of the building was affected by flooding, Richland 1 officials said.

Classes have been canceled at Pine Grove Elementary School, officials said in a news release. That’s in the area between Broad River Road and Interstate 26.

Information about what caused flooding in the building was not available. There was no word on the extent of the damage the building suffered.

Richland 1 officials said power and the water will be shut off at the school.

No word has been released if the school will reopen for classes on Tuesday. Richland 1 officials said parents will be updated sometime Monday about the status of the Tuesday’s plans.