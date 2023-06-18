Elemental sets unwanted record for Pixar

Pixar

Pixar's latest film Elemental has set an unwanted record for the animation studio as it earned the lowest debut ever for a Pixar movie on its opening weekend.

Elemental opened over the Juneteenth weekend in the US and earned an estimated $29.5 million. Only Toy Story has earned less than that figure out of every single Pixar film that has been released so far — that made $29.1 million.

However, that was back in 1993. Adjusted for inflation, Elemental's takings are much lower. Toy Story went on to become a box office hit and make cinema history, however, garnering several Oscar nominations.

The film follows a society where beings made out of fire, water, earth and air all live together. Fire-being Ember (Leah Lewis) and water-being Wade (Mamoudou Athie) spontaneously meet and begin to fall in love as their cultures and families clash.

Schitt's Creek star Catherine O'Hara is also in the movie. However, the film has been met with mixed reviews, including a 57% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

The site's critical consensus read: "Elemental may not satisfy as fully as the greatest Pixar pictures, but it remains a solid story told with dazzling visual flair."

This continues a somewhat troubling time for the once-great animation studio. Recently, several filmmakers were laid off at the Disney-owned studio. Pixar will hope that its upcoming releases will pick things back up again.

Recently, they released a trailer for the new short film Carl's Date. Meanwhile, they announced a surprise new feature film — Toy Story 5.

Elemental is out now in US cinemas and is released in UK cinemas on July 7.

