Element Solutions' (NYSE:ESI) Dividend Will Be $0.08

The board of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 15th of June, with investors receiving $0.08 per share. Including this payment, the dividend yield on the stock will be 1.7%, which is a modest boost for shareholders' returns.

Element Solutions' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

While yield is important, another factor to consider about a company's dividend is whether the current payout levels are feasible. Prior to this announcement, Element Solutions' dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This indicates that quite a large proportion of earnings is being invested back into the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 102.3%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 22% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Element Solutions Is Still Building Its Track Record

Looking back, the dividend has been stable, but the company hasn't been paying a dividend for very long so we can't be confident that the dividend will remain stable through all economic environments. The annual payment during the last 2 years was $0.20 in 2021, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $0.32. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 26% per annum over that time. The dividend has been growing rapidly, however with such a short payment history we can't know for sure if payment can continue to grow over the long term, so caution may be warranted.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Element Solutions has impressed us by growing EPS at 57% per year over the past five years. Element Solutions is clearly able to grow rapidly while still returning cash to shareholders, positioning it to become a strong dividend payer in the future.

Element Solutions Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is good to see that the dividend is staying consistent, and we don't think there is any reason to suspect this might change over the medium term. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Element Solutions (of which 1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) you should know about. Is Element Solutions not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

