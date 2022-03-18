Elektros, Inc. (OTC: ELEK) Elektros Aims to Acquire Sunday Scooters

Elektros (OTC PINK:ELEK), an emerging leader in the electric mobility space, is pleased to announce their intent to acquire Sunday Scooters, an electric scooter company that services in the U.S. and Mexico.

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 18, 2022 / Elektros Inc. is thrilled to announce their negotiation to acquire Sunday Scooters, a well-established e-scooter company found in the U.S. and Mexico. The two companies met on Tuesday, March 15th, at the Diplomat Hotel in Hallandale Beach, FL to discuss the terms of the purchase and reach a verbal agreement.

Elektros Inc. sees potential in the acquisition of Sunday Scooters to become a leader across all industries in the electric mobility space. With numerous projects in the works, such as their own electric vehicle design, Elektros Sonic, the company continues to pave the way in providing electric mobility solutions to the world. Elektros aims to grow Sunday Scooters' presence in the electric transportation space beyond its competitors like Bird (NYSE:BRDS).

Elektros is now submitting final details to Sunday Scooters and hopes to have a purchase agreement signed shortly. The two companies have established a strong relationship and have found synergy in their missions to reduce the carbon footprint by providing consumers quick, convenient uses of transportation in their everyday lives.

The company looks forward to finalizing the purchase agreement and continuing to build their connections across the industry with the future of electric mobility in mind.

About Elektros, Inc.

Elektros is an American electric transportation company that innovates mobility solutions for consumers and businesses. The automotive landscape faces existential disruption over the next decade to reach carbon neutrality. Elektros addresses this paradigm shift with mobility technologies that support sustainability for a transformative user experience. Elektros aims to present a compelling and completely new electric vehicle experience known as Elektros Sonic to consumers beginning as early as 2023.

