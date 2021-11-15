Elegant home listed in Iowa for $1.4M has prestigious feature – Versace designed doors

A prestigious ranch home that’s on the real estate market in Des Moines, Iowa for $1.4 million has people talking thanks to a unique feature — its front double doors.

Exterior
Exterior

These are no ordinary, run-of-the-mill double doors. These are 10-foot, Versace double doors that guests will feast their eyes on right before they walk into the four-bedroom, four-bath home.

Front door
Front door

It appears that all 2,807 squarefeet of the home is cloaked in elegance with its rounded tray ceilings, marble floors and chic finishes.

Dining room
Dining room

The grand kitchen is loaded with “state-of-the-art” appliances, a walk-in pantry, breakfast bar and a dining area that looks upon the lush backyard.

Interior
Interior

The primary suite on the main floor with a huge bathroom and closets.

Bedroom
Bedroom

Other features of the ranch include:

  • First floor laundry room

  • Game area

  • Wet bar

  • Wine cellar

  • Theater room

  • Storage room

  • Two patios

  • An oversized 4-5 car garage

Bathroom
Bathroom

Like most Versace décor, doors under the famous Italian designer logo don’t come cheap and can range anywhere from $2,899 on up, depending on where you shop.

Media room
Media room

