Elegant home listed in Iowa for $1.4M has prestigious feature – Versace designed doors
A prestigious ranch home that’s on the real estate market in Des Moines, Iowa for $1.4 million has people talking thanks to a unique feature — its front double doors.
These are no ordinary, run-of-the-mill double doors. These are 10-foot, Versace double doors that guests will feast their eyes on right before they walk into the four-bedroom, four-bath home.
It appears that all 2,807 squarefeet of the home is cloaked in elegance with its rounded tray ceilings, marble floors and chic finishes.
The grand kitchen is loaded with “state-of-the-art” appliances, a walk-in pantry, breakfast bar and a dining area that looks upon the lush backyard.
The primary suite on the main floor with a huge bathroom and closets.
Other features of the ranch include:
First floor laundry room
Game area
Wet bar
Wine cellar
Theater room
Storage room
Two patios
An oversized 4-5 car garage
Like most Versace décor, doors under the famous Italian designer logo don’t come cheap and can range anywhere from $2,899 on up, depending on where you shop.
Chic resort in Texas features shipping containers smartly designed as rooms. Take a look
Unworldly mansion hidden in North Carolina mountains lists for $10 million. Take a look