‘Elegance and sophistication’ come alive in this Dallas estate for sale. Take a look

A stylish residence with almost 9,000-square-feet of refinement has listed in the prestigious Highland Park area of Dallas, Texas, for $12.99 million.

The five-bedroom, eight-bathroom estate was designed by award-winning Dallas architect Richard Drummond Davis, who crafted some of the city’s most memorable properties, Douglas Newby & Associates said.

Chic features are spread throughout the sleek build, which was constructed in 2020, including some high-end features you don’t see inside (or outside) of your average house, including:

Hunter Douglas custom shades

Heated marble floors in the primary suite

“Custom-built closets with glass doors”

Elevator

Soundproof theater

Gym

Wine cellar

Resort-style backyard

Pool bath

In-ground trampoline

Outdoor kitchen

“The home offers an expansive living space that seamlessly leads to the resort-style backyard with an outdoor kitchen that is perfect for entertaining,” listing agent Breah Brown told Mansion Global.

The estate is an entertainer’s oasis that seeks to overwhelm guests with waves of class with each room they step in.

The listing is held by Brown of Douglas Elliman.

