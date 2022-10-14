Electronic Warfare Market may Breach US$ 30.76 Bn Mark at a CAGR of 5.6% During 2022-32, Analysis by Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc.
·7 min read

NEWARK, DE / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2022 / The global electronic warfare market is worth US$ 17.86 Bn as of now and is slated to reach US$ 30.76 Bn by the year 2032 at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2032.

Future Market Insights, Inc., Friday, October 14, 2022, Press release picture
Electronic Warfare (EW) is useful in exercising control over EM (electromagnetic) spectrum for detecting, analyzing, and tracking potential threats faced by a country. Rise in regional conflicts and geopolital tensions has made adopting advanced warfare methods mandatory.

Russia-Ukraine war has led to growing defense-related expenditures, especially in strengthening the defense personnel by NATO countries. The US government has also promised to provide security package worth US$ 150 Mn to Eastern Europe including 25K artillery rounds, radar systems, jamming gear, and various other field equipment spares and equipment.

Request a Report Sample @
https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-1806

At the same time, new methods like asymmetric warfare tactics and hybrid warfare are being used for creating pressure on the other countries. Also, cyber warfare could result in infiltration and disruption of the computer systems of the enemy, inclusive of generation of denial of the service attacks for blocking access to website and taking the charge of computer systems for disrupting power grids. Future Market Insights has walked through these facts with future perspectives in its latest market study entitled "Electronic Warfare Market".

Key Takeaways from Electronic Warfare Market

  • North America holds more than 30% of the market share due to growing investments in the military sector.

  • Europe holds 23.9% of the overall market share due to continuous upgrades in the military equipment all across Russia.

  • The Asia-Pacific is expected to be led by countries like India and China regarding electronic warfare market. The Prime Minister of India has already facilitated handing over of electronic warfare system "SHAKTI" to the Indian Navy.

"With silent battle of beams increasingly using focused energy like laser light, radio waves for confusing/disabling enemy's electronics, the global electronic warfare market is expected to join the bandwagon of exponential growth going forward", says an analyst from Future Market Insights.

Get More Information on this Report @
https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/electronic-warfare-market

Competitive Landscape

  • Northrorop Grumman Corporation, in May 2022, inked a contract with the US Air Force with the objective of continuing to prepare AN/ALQ-257 Integrated Viper Electronic Warfare Suite (IVEWS) for complete hardware qualification and developmental tests.

  • BAE Systems, in May 2022, flight tested 3 third-party software applications on SABER (Scalable Adaptive Bank of Electronic Resources) technology, which serves as the foundation of Compass Call. ‘Compass Call' comes across as a next-generation electromagnetic attack weapon system to disrupt enemy command and exercise control over radar, communications, and navigation systems.

  • Saab, in May 2022, did unfurl ‘Sirius Compact', which is a lightweight, passive electronic warfare sensor for meeting surveillance challenges across every level of the tactical operations by spotting threats, that too, in spite of staying undetected.

  • Lockheed Martin, in April 2022, awarded a contract to CAES LRIP1 for providing advanced off-board EW systems.

  • Raytheon Technologies, in July 2021, decided upon building 3 advanced electronic NGJ (Next Generation Jammers) for the US Navy EA-18G Growler EW jets by signing a contract worth US$ 171.6 Mn. NGJ midband is one of the advanced electronic attack systems denying, disrupting, and degrading air-defense radar systems and enemy communications. It's constructed with combination of an all-digital back end and agile AESA (Active Electronically Scanned Arrays).

  • Elisra Group, in November 2020, signed a contract worth US$ 24.9 Mn with HAL (Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd.) for developing an electronic warfare suite for indigenous LCA (Light Combat Aircraft) Tejas Mk1A aircraft meant for the IAF (Indian Air Force). Cobham Plc, in October 2020, signed a contract worth US$ 50 Mn with Lockheed Martin for providing antenna array panel assemblies to SEWIP Block 2 of the US Navy, which would enhance capability of AN/SLQ-32 passive electronic support.

  • Krauss-Maffei Wegmann (KMW) and Elbit Systems Deutschland, in July 2022, inked a strategic co-operation MoU in the field of rocket artillery.

Report for Customization @
https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-1806

What does the Report Cover?

  • Future Market Insights offers an exclusive perspective and various real-time insights on the electronic warfare market in its latest study, presenting historical demand assessment of 2016 - 2021 and projections for 2022 - 2032.

  • The research study is based on category type (electronic protection, electronic warfare support, and electronic attack system), by product (jammer systems in electronic warfare, radar warning receivers in electronic warfare, directed energy weapons in electronic warfare, and others), and by platform (naval electronic warfare, airborne electronic warfare, ground electronic warfare, and unmanned electronic warfare).

Key Segments Profiled in the Electronic Warfare Industry Survey

Electronic Warfare Market by Category Types:

  • Electronic Protection

  • Electronic Warfare Support

  • Electronic Attack System

Electronic Warfare Market by Product :

  • Jammer Systems in Electronic Warfare

  • Radar Warning Receivers in Electronic Warfare

  • Directed Energy Weapons in Electronic Warfare

  • Others in Electronic Warfare

Electronic Warfare Market by Platform :

  • Naval Electronic Warfare

  • Airborne Electronic Warfare

  • Ground Electronic Warfare

  • Unmanned Electronic Warfare

Electronic Warfare Market by Region:

  • North America Electronic Warfare Market

  • Latin America Electronic Warfare Market

  • Europe Electronic Warfare Market

  • Asia Pacific Electronic Warfare Market

  • Middle East and Africa Electronic Warfare Market

Request for Methodology @
https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-report-methodology/rep-gb-1806

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.2. Scenario Forecast

3.3. Opportunity Map Analysis

3.4. Investment Feasibility Matrix

3.5. PESTLE and Porter's Analysis

4. Global Electronic Warfare Market Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast, 2022-2032

4.1. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Mn) Analysis, 2017-2021

4.2. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Mn) Projections, 2022-2032

Top Reports Related To Technology Market Insights

Music Market and Streaming Services Market Size - Global Music Market and Streaming Services demand is anticipated to be valued at US$ 22.9 Billion in 2022

Consumer Electronic Accessories Market Share - Consumer electronics refers to any device containing an electronic circuit board that is intended for everyday use by individuals.

Electronic Beam Machining Market Trends - Global Electronic Beam Machining demand is anticipated to be valued at US$ 199.01 Million in 2022

Electronic Toll Collection Market Demand - The global electronic toll collection market is expected to register a CAGR of 10.5% during the assessment period

Electronic Payment System For Transportation Market Outlook - The key trend responsible for the growth of global electronic payment system for transportation is the growing demand of electronic payment system for transportation from developed and developing region

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.
Christiana Corporate,
200 Continental Drive,
Suite 401, Newark,
Delaware - 19713, USA
T: +1-845-579-5705
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

SOURCE: Future Market Insights, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/720449/Electronic-Warfare-Market-may-Breach-US-3076-Bn-Mark-at-a-CAGR-of-56-During-2022-32-Analysis-by-Future-Market-Insights-Inc

