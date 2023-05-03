Electronic and Precision Equipment Repair and Maintenance Global Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $192.79 Billion by 2027 at a 6.2% CAGR

Company Logo

Global Electronic and Precision Equipment Repair and Maintenance Market

Global Electronic and Precision Equipment Repair and Maintenance Market

Dublin, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electronic and Precision Equipment Repair and Maintenance Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global electronic and precision equipment repair and maintenance market grew from $141.79 billion in 2022 to $151.83 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. The electronic and precision equipment repair and maintenance market is expected to grow to $192.79 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.2%.

Companies involved in the repair and maintenance of electronic equipment are using artificial intelligence (AI)-predictive analysis for increasing the quality of their services. This analysis with the use of IoT technology sensors enables the service providers to identify the critical part which can fail and understand the current status of the components. Companies including Neuron Soundware and KONUX use AI-predictive maintenance to identify anomalies and improve the detection and identification of potential breakdown causes.



Western Europe was the largest region in the electronic and precision equipment repair and maintenance market in 2022. Asia-Pacific was the second-largest region in the electronic and precision equipment repair and maintenance market. The regions covered in the electronic and precision equipment repair and maintenance market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The countries covered in the global electronic and precision equipment repair and maintenance market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.



Scope

Markets Covered:



1) By Type: Consumer Electronics Repair and Maintenance; Computer and Office Machine Repair and Maintenance; Communication Equipment Repair and Maintenance; Other Electronic and Precision Equipment Repair and Maintenance

2) By Mode: Online; Offline

3) By Service Type: Inspection; Maintenance; Repair



Key Attributes:

Story continues

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 300 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $151.83 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $192.79 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.2% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Electronic and Precision Equipment Repair and Maintenance Market Characteristics



4. Electronic and Precision Equipment Repair and Maintenance Market Product Analysis



5. Electronic and Precision Equipment Repair and Maintenance Market Supply Chain



6. Electronic and Precision Equipment Repair and Maintenance Market Customer Information



7. Electronic and Precision Equipment Repair and Maintenance Market Trends And Strategies



8. Electronic and Precision Equipment Repair and Maintenance Market - Macro Economic Scenario



9. Electronic and Precision Equipment Repair and Maintenance Market Size And Growth



10. Electronic and Precision Equipment Repair and Maintenance Market Regional Analysis



11. Electronic and Precision Equipment Repair and Maintenance Market Segmentation

12. Electronic and Precision Equipment Repair and Maintenance Market Metrics



13. Asia-Pacific Electronic and Precision Equipment Repair and Maintenance Market



14. Western Europe Electronic and Precision Equipment Repair and Maintenance Market



15. Eastern Europe Electronic and Precision Equipment Repair and Maintenance Market



16. North America Electronic and Precision Equipment Repair and Maintenance Market



17. South America Electronic and Precision Equipment Repair and Maintenance Market



18. Middle East Electronic and Precision Equipment Repair and Maintenance Market



19. Africa Electronic and Precision Equipment Repair and Maintenance Market



20. Electronic and Precision Equipment Repair and Maintenance Market Competitive Landscape



21. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Electronic and Precision Equipment Repair and Maintenance Market



22. Market Background: Repair and Maintenance Market

23. Recommendations



24. Appendix



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Juniper Networks Inc

Emcor Group

Illinois Tool Works Inc.

Tsubakimoto Chain Co.

Apple Inc

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fhow8x

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



