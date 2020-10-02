Electronic payment, legion masks: poppy campaign adapts to COVID-19

The Royal Canadian Legion is selling non-medical masks and will roll out electronic payment options during this year's poppy campaign, which has been adjusted for the pandemic.

Most legion branches will not set up donation tables or place volunteers at store entrances due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions across the country.

However, the national veteran service group says poppy boxes will be set up and accepting coin donations at approximately 25,000 locations in Canada.

Electronic donation boxes accepting tap payment options will be piloted at 250 locations after the campaign begins on Oct. 30.

As well, revenue from sales of non-medical legion masks produced this year will support the legion.

The national Remembrance Day ceremony will be held on Nov. 11, discouraging spectators from attending in person "for the first time," the legion says.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 2, 2020.

The Canadian Press