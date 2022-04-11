Electronic malfunction on Six Flags ride sends four to hospital in Texas, officials say

Four visitors at Six Flags Over Texas were sent to the hospital on Sunday, April 10, after an electronic malfunction on a roller coaster.

It occurred around 6:30 p.m. on the MR. FREEZE: Reverse Blast, a roller coaster that begins in an indoor building before riders are propelled 70 mph outside.

Officials at the Arlington, Texas, theme park said smoke was reported in the ride building, and all guests and employees exited immediately. Four guests were taken to a local hospital “out of an abundance of caution” and were treated and released, Six Flags said.

A Six Flags employee was also treated for a minor injury.

It’s believed that an electrical malfunction in a motor caused the smoke, park officials said. The fire was extinguished before Arlington firefighters arrived.

The park is currently closed on weekdays and will reopen on Friday, April 15. It’s unclear if MR. FREEZE: Reverse Blast will be operational.