Electronic Lab Notebook (ELN) Market Worth $787.7 Million by 2029 — Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd.
·10 min read

Electronic Lab Notebook Market by Product (Cross-disciplinary, Specific), Technology (Proprietary, Open-source), Channel (Web & Cloud-based, On-premise), End User (Pharmaceutical, Biotech, CROs, Academia Research, F&B) - Global Forecast to 2029

Redding, California, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report, Electronic Lab Notebook Market by Product (Cross-disciplinary, Specific), Technology (Proprietary, Open-source), Channel (Web & Cloud-based, On-premise), End User (Pharmaceutical, Biotech, CROs, Academia Research, F&B) - Global Forecast to 2029,” published by Meticulous Research®, the electronic lab notebook market (ELN) is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2022 to reach $787.7 million by 2029.

Electronic lab notebooks (ELNs) are laboratory management solutions designed to replace paper lab notebooks. ELN in its most basic form acts as a page in a paper lab notebook. It offers various advantages like data management, data security, auditing, results interpretation, and collaborations. There are two types of ELNs—cross-disciplinary or multi-disciplinary and specific ELN. The scientists use the cross-disciplinary ELNs while working in multiple disciplines or fields.

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=4341

Web & cloud-based electronic lab notebooks are flexible, highly scalable solutions for capturing, analyzing, managing, and sharing laboratory and research data. ELNs are adopted by biotechnology, academic research, contract research organizations, food & beverages, forensic laboratories, chemicals industry, environmental, petrochemical, and oil & gas industries.

The key factors driving the electronic lab notebook market are the increasing R&D activities in the life sciences industry, the growing use of automation in laboratories, technological advancements in laboratory informatics solutions, and the rising need to comply with regulatory frameworks. Furthermore, growing scope of cloud-based ELNs and untapped markets in emerging economies are some of the factors expected to offer significant growth opportunities for players operating in this market.

However, cost constraints, the reluctance to replace traditional lab notebooks with electronic lab notebooks, and data security & privacy concerns are expected to hamper the growth of this market.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Electronic Lab Notebook Market

The COVID-19 pandemic led to the expansion of the electronic lab notebook market as researchers and scientists adopted ELNs to continue their research while working remotely. Pharmaceutical institutions and companies had to expedite research to find a cure against the virus and develop a vaccine, straining researchers and scientists. Using paper to maintain records of large volumes of research data tends to be tedious. Electronic lab notebooks simplify keeping records of experiments and research. Electronic lab notebooks made it easy to access data while working remotely.

Moreover, some electronic lab notebooks offer inventory systems that can be integrated with digital laboratory notes, helping researchers to transcribe an experiment without being physically present on-site. Also, ELNs have emailing capabilities, which help researchers stay connected and efficiently communicate within the ecosystem. There has been a surge in the adoption of ELNs as laboratories needed to stay productive and maximize research output even during the pandemic.

Speak to our Analysts to Understand the Impact of COVID-19 on Your Business: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/cp_id=4341

Thus, the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the adoption of electronic lab notebooks and is expected to positively impact the electronic lab notebook market.

Electronic Lab Notebook Market Overview

The overall electronic lab notebook market is segmented based on product, technology, channel, end user, and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the market at the country level.

Based on product type, the cross-disciplinary ELN segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the electronic lab notebook market in 2022. This segment's large market share is mainly attributed to the ability of cross-disciplinary ELNs to cater to multiple disciplines for meeting a wide range of scientific needs. Moreover, other benefits of cross-disciplinary ELNs include reduced IT overhead costs, the ability to provide a detailed view of organizational data, secure storage of an organization’s knowledge and IP in one central location, improved workflow management across disciplines, better collaboration capabilities across research areas, and efficient utilization of information for strategic planning and making business decisions. The segment is also expected to witness a rapid growth during the forecast period.

Based on technology, the proprietary ELN segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the ELN market in 2022. Most of the ELNs currently available are proprietary software solutions that enable users to leverage the software provider’s customer service department for troubleshooting and setup. Customer support is a major factor for users with minimal technical skills. Moreover, proprietary ELNs offer more features that appeal to the end-user laboratories/organizations. Thus, more responsive service/support, better security and reliability, frequent availability of new products and upgrades, better usability, and higher demand for closed-source ELNs are expected to drive the growth of the proprietary ELN segment during the forecast period. The segment is also expected to witness a rapid growth during the forecast period.

Based on channel, the web &cloud-based ELN segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the ELN market in 2022. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the benefits of web &cloud-based ELN, such as greater flexibility, easy data sharing capabilities, and real-time analysis capabilities compared to the on-premise ELN.

Quick Buy – Electronic Lab Notebook Market Research Report: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/Checkout/98997770

Based on end user, the pharmaceutical companies segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall ELN market in 2022. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the increasing adoption of laboratory informatics solutions by the pharmaceutical industry and the rapid shift to digital transformation. However, the contract research organizations segment is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are increasingly outsourcing their drug development, preclinical & clinical research, clinical trials management, and pharmacovigilance to contract research organizations (CROs) due to the increasing cost of research, loss of revenue from leading blockbusters going off-patent, and the lack of extensive in-house R&D infrastructure. Moreover, the increasing number of clinical trials and rapidly growing healthcare and life sciences industries are driving research outsourcing, especially in Asian countries, to ensure quick and cost-effective drug discovery. Contract research organizations mainly use ELN solutions to manage the increasing volumes of data, streamline clinical research, expedite drug development, manage communications, abide by the regulatory standards, and gain a competitive edge.

Geographically, North America is expected to dominate the global electronic lab notebook market, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific in 2022. The large market share of this region is attributed to the high R&D funding in the region, rising demand for electronic lab notebooks in various sectors such as the pharmaceutical & biotech and F&B industries and the presence of top players in the region. However, Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest growing market during the forecast period. Accelerated economic growth of many countries in this region, growing government focus on digitization and laboratory infrastructure, growing life sciences industry and outsourcing to CROs, growing laboratory automation, and increasing availability and awareness of laboratory solutions are some of the key factors responsible for the highest CAGR in this region.

The report also includes an extensive assessment of the product, technology, channel, end user, geography, and key strategic developments in the industry's leading market participants over the past four years. In recent years, the electronic lab notebook market has witnessed numerous product launches, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, and acquisitions.

The key players operating in the global electronic lab notebook market are Abbott Laboratories (U.S.), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Arxspan, LLC (U.S.), Benchling, Inc. (U.S.), Eppendorf AG (Germany), Dassault Systemes SE (France), ID Business Solutions (IDBS) Ltd. (U.K.), KineMatik Inc. (U.S.), Lab-Ally, LLC (U.S.), Labforward GmbH (Germany), Labii Inc. (U.S.), LabArchives, LLC. (U.S.), LabLynx, Inc. (U.S.), LABTrack, LLC. (U.S.), LabWare, Inc. (U.S.), Mestrelab Research, S.L. (Spain), PerkinElmer, Inc. (U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.), and Waters Corporation (U.S.), among others.

To gain more insights into the market with a detailed table of content and figures, click here: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/electronic-lab-notebook-eln-market-4341

Scope of the Report:

Electronic Lab Notebook Market, by Product

  • Cross-disciplinary ELN

  • Specific ELN

Electronic Lab Notebook Market, by Technology

  • Proprietary ELN

  • Open-source ELN

Electronic Lab Notebook Market, by Channel

  • Web & Cloud-based ELN

  • On-premise ELN

Electronic Lab Notebook Market, by End User

  • Pharmaceutical Companies

  • Biotechnology Companies

  • Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

  • Academic Research Institutes

  • Food & Beverage Companies

  • Others End Users

Electronic Lab Notebook Market, by Geography

  • North America

    • U.S.

    • Canada

  • Europe

    • Germany

    • France

    • U.K.

    • Italy

    • Spain

    • Rest of Europe (RoE)

  • Asia Pacific

    • China

    • Japan

    • India

    • Rest of APAC (RoAPAC)

  • Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=4341

Amidst this crisis, Meticulous Research® is continuously assessing the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on various sub-markets and enables global organizations to strategize for the post-COVID-19 world and sustain their growth. Let us know if you would like to assess the impact of COVID-19 on any industry here- https://www.meticulousresearch.com/custom-research

Related Reports:

Ambulatory EHR Market by Delivery Mode (Cloud-based, On-premise), Type, Practice Size (Large, Small-to-medium, Solo), Application (Patient Portals, Practice Management, CDS, Computerized Physician Order Entry, PHM), and End User - Global Forecast to 2028

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/ambulatory-ehr-market-5190

Laboratory Informatics Market by Product (LIMS, ELN, LES, EDC, ECM, CDMS, SDMS), Component (Services, Software), Delivery (On Premise, Web, Cloud), End User (Pharma, Biotech, MDx, Biobank, CRO, F and B, Oil, Gas, Petroleum, Chemical) - Global Forecast to 2023

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/laboratory-informatics-market-forecast-3945

Healthcare Analytics Market by Type (Predictive, Prescriptive), Component (Hardware, Software, and Services), Delivery Mode (Cloud), Application (Clinical, RCM, Claims, Fraud, Risk, PHM), End user (Payer, Provider) and Geography- Global Forecast to 2027

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/healthcare-analytics-market-3995

Healthcare Artificial Intelligence Market by Product and Services (Software, Services), Technology (Machine Learning, NLP), Application (Medical Imaging, Precision Medicine, Patient Management), End User (Hospitals, Patients) —Global Forecast to 2027

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/healthcare-artificial-intelligence-market-4937

About Meticulous Research®

Meticulous Research® was founded in 2010 and incorporated as Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd. in 2013 as a private limited company under the Companies Act, 1956. Since its incorporation, the company has become the leading provider of premium market intelligence in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The name of our company defines our services, strengths, and values. Since the inception, we have only thrived to research, analyze, and present the critical market data with great attention to details. With the meticulous primary and secondary research techniques, we have built strong capabilities in data collection, interpretation, and analysis of data including qualitative and quantitative research with the finest team of analysts. We design our meticulously analyzed intelligent and value-driven syndicate market research reports, custom studies, quick turnaround research, and consulting solutions to address business challenges of sustainable growth.

Contact:
Mr. Khushal Bombe
Meticulous Market Research Inc.
1267 Willis St, Ste 200 Redding,
California, 96001, U.S.
USA: +1-646-781-8004
Europe : +44-203-868-8738
APAC: +91 744-7780008
Email- sales@meticulousresearch.com
Visit Our Website: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/
Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/meticulous-research
Content Source: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/pressrelease/467/electronic-lab-notebook-market-2029

CONTACT: Mr. Khushal Bombe Meticulous Research® Direct Lines: +1-646-781-8004 (North America) +44-203-868-8738 (Europe) +91 744-7780008 (Asia-Pacific) Email- sales@meticulousresearch.com Visit Our Website: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/ Meticulous Research® Blog: https://meticulousblog.org/ Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/meticulous-research


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • COVID-19 robs Olympic curlers of beloved social culture

    SYDNEY, Australia — There is a photograph from the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics that captured curling fans’ hearts worldwide. In it, Canadian curler John Morris and American rival Matt Hamilton sit side by side, arms draped around each others’ shoulders, grinning faces inches apart, beer cans mid-clink. It was a moment that perfectly captured the spirit of curling, a sport best known for its sweeping but perhaps best loved for its socializing. Yet it is a moment that will likely be impossible to re

  • Ja Morant scores 33, leads Grizzlies' 135-115 rout of Magic

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Ja Morant scored 33 points in three quarters and the Memphis Grizzlies led by as many as 31 points in a 135-115 win over the Orlando Magic on Saturday. Morant scored 22 points in the first half as Memphis won its second straight and for the fifth time in six games. The Grizzlies went on a 14-0 run in the first quarter and led 76-56 at the half. Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 21 points for Memphis and Steve Adams added 12 points and 11 rebounds. The Grizzlies shot 50.5% (53 for 105

  • Injury knocks Canadian freestyle skier Elena Gaskell out of big air event

    BEIJING — Canadian freestyle skier Elena Gaskell has pulled out of Monday's big air competition after suffering an injury in training. Gaskell, a medal hopeful in the event, made the announcement Sunday in an Instagram post. "Was supposed to compete in my first Olympic event tomorrow but unfortunately (I) am going to have to pull out," she wrote. "I'm absolutely heartbroken … need some time to process." The Canadian Olympic Committee said Gaskell suffered an unspecified "lower body" injury durin

  • Canada's Colliton thrust into Olympic spotlight: 'You don't roadmap these things'

    BEIJING — Jeremy Colliton brought his players together toward the tail end of practice. "Let's have that urgency," Canada's Olympic men's hockey coach calmly told the group. "Let's have that desperation." It was instruction — and a job title on the other side of the world — he never would have envisioned three short months ago. "You don't roadmap these things," the 37-year-old told a group of North American reporters about 30 minutes later. "You just do the best you can and prepare for your oppo

  • Michaels to call 11th Super Bowl before NBC contract ends

    Al Michaels finally gets to call a Super Bowl in Los Angeles and will tie the late Pat Summerall for the most by a lead announcer on television. The question everyone wants answered, though: Will this be Michaels' final assignment for NBC? Michaels has been the lead announcer on “Sunday Night Football” since its start in 2006, but his contract expires after next Sunday’s matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams. The 77-year old hasn’t indicated his future plans, but said he do

  • Canadian Steven Dubois wins silver in short-track speedskating

    BEIJING — Canadian Steven Dubois won a silver medal in the men's 1,500-metre short-track speedskating event at the Beijing Olympics on Wednesday. The 24-year-old Dubois from Terrebonne, Que. claimed second place in a photo-finish over bronze medallist Semion Elistratov of Russia. Hwang Daeheon of South Korea won the gold medal. Hwang is the world record holder in the 1,000 and won silver in the 500 at the 2018 Games in PyeongChang. Dubois was the lone Canadian in the 1,500 final after five-time

  • Giants hire Black assistant GM a week after Flores' suit

    EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants have hired a Black assistant general manager less than a week after fired Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores sued the team, two other franchises and the NFL for alleged racist hiring practices. The Giants announced Monday that Brandon Brown will work with new general manager Joe Schoen, leading the player personnel department and helping other parts of the football operation. “Brandon has a strong reputation around the league as a leader, evaluator

  • Beijing excited, dismisses controversy as Olympics begin

    BEIJING (AP) — As the lights flashed on the Bird's Nest, the stadium designed for the previous Olympics in China, 63-year old Liu Wenbin was just one of many excited Beijing residents eager for the Games to begin. It didn't matter that Beijing had just held the Olympics 14 years ago, or that the country had to artificially construct snow, or that the U.S. and several other Western countries were staging a diplomatic boycott over Beijing's internment of a large part of its minority Uyghur populat

  • Bengals TE Uzomah works on side as he rehabs knee injury

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah worked on the side during practice Saturday as he rehabilitates his left knee injured last Sunday in the AFC championship game. Uzomah's playing status for the Super Bowl next Sunday against the Rams in Los Angeles remains uncertain. The seventh-year tight end sprained his MCL late in the first quarter of Cincinnati's 27-24 overtime victory at Kansas City and was carted to the locker room from the sideline. Uzomah sat out the Bengals' previous prac

  • 5 Interesting facts about Arsenal

    Are you a fan of Arsenal F.C.? Here are some interesting facts about the club.

  • Significance of unexpected Olympic opportunity not lost on Canada's men's hockey team

    Landon Ferraro originally intended on following the path blazed by his father Ray and enjoying a long, successful career in the National Hockey League just like his old man. Like for so many of us, the game plan in Landon's head failed to pan out. A rash of lower-body injuries limited the 2009 second-round (32nd overall) draft pick to just 77 career NHL appearances with Detroit, Boston and Minnesota. Now playing in Cologne, Germany, Landon had given up on his childhood dream of playing for Canad

  • Weidemann, Kingsbury earn Canada's first medals at Beijing Games

    BEIJING — Canada made its mark on the medal table early at the Beijing Olympics, as speedskater Isabelle Weidemann raced to bronze in the women's 3,000 metres on Saturday. The 26-year-old from Ottawa finished with a time of three minutes 58.64 seconds at the Ice Ribbon oval. The women's 3,000 was the second event at the Games to award medals. Weidemann received her hardware shortly after Norway's Therese Johaug became Beijing's first gold medallist in the women’s 15-kilometre cross-country skiat

  • Canadian speedskater Weidemann wins Olympic bronze in women's 3,000

    BEIJING — Isabelle Weidemann crossed the finish line, and looked up at her time, bent over with exhaustion. She tugged off her hood, her face crumpling with emotion. Four years since she narrowly missed the podium in Pyeongchang, with countless monotonous turns of the oval in between, the hard work had paid off. The 26-year-old from Ottawa captured not only Canada's first medal of the Beijing Olympics, a bronze in long-track speedskating's 3,000 metres, but the first medal by a Canadian woman in

  • Medal hopefuls come up short for Canada at the Beijing Olympics

    BEIJING — Two of Canada's medal hopefuls at the Beijing Olympics finished off the podium Sunday, with one coming agonizingly close and another nowhere near. Quebec City snowboarder Laurie Blouin gave it all she had in the women's slopestyle event but couldn't crack the top three of a highly competitive field. Calgary speedskater Ted-Jan Bloemen looked like he was going to press for a medal in the 5,000 metres, but instead faded fast over the second half of his race and finished well back in 10th

  • Canada's Isabelle Weidemann wins bronze in women's 3,000m speed skating at Beijing Games

    Isabelle Weidemann won bronze in the women's 3,000-metre event on Saturday.

  • Gary Bettman downplays Rocky Wirtz's outburst over Kyle Beach questions

    The NHL commissioner doesn't seem to have an issue with team owner Rocky Wirtz losing it on reporters for bringing up the Blackhawks sex abuse scandal.

  • Families 'couldn't be happier' after Canadian ski jumpers take bronze at Olympics

    Rod Strate cried tears of joy in the early hours of Monday morning as he watched his daughter make history at the Beijing Winter Olympics. Abigail Strate, 20, Alexandria Loutitt, 18, Matthew Soukup, 24, and Mackenzie Boyd-Clowes, 30, captured the bronze medal in the first-ever mixed team ski jumping competition at an Olympic Games. The team also won Canada's first medal ever in the sport, nearly 100 years after its debut. “There's not a lot of tears left in me or the rest of my family,” Rod Stra

  • Hyland scores 22 points, Nuggets beat Knicks 132-115

    DENVER (AP) — Rookie Bones Hyland scored 22 points, Nikola Jokic had 21 and the Denver Nuggets beat New York 132-115 on Tuesday night, sending the Knicks to a fourth consecutive loss and the 10th in their last 12 games. JaMychal Green and Will Barton added 20 points apiece and Aaron Gordon had 19 for Denver, which has won successive games after losing three in a row. It was their ninth win in a row against the Knicks and 14th straight against New York in Denver. Julius Randle had 28 points for t

  • Column: Shiffrin's disappointment stirs lessons from Biles

    BEIJING (AP) — When Mikaela Shiffrin careened off the course, another expected gold medal slipping away before she hardly got started, the announcers from NBC let her have it. “One of the bigger shockers in Olympic alpine skiing history,” play-by-play man Dan Hicks bellowed. “Almost a rookie mistake,” analyst Ted Ligety, a two-time gold medalist himself, chimed in harshly. The cameras homed in on Shiffrin, who clicked out of her skis and plopped down on the artificial snow — head bowed, arms res

  • Calgary Stampeders extend American defensive back Jonathan Moxey

    CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders are sticking with defensive back Jonathan Moxey, signing the American to an extension. The club announced the deal Sunday, with Stamps president and general manager John Hufnagel saying in a release that Moxey's versatility provides options heading into training camp. Moxey played 13 regular-season games for Calgary in 2021, recording 24 defensive tackles, four special-teams stops, two interceptions, five knockdowns and a fumble recovery. The 27-year-old from Wes