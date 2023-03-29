Electronic Arts to Cut 6% of Staff as Video Game Company Drops Multiple Titles Amid Restructuring

Video game publisher Electronic Arts will lay off 6% of its workforce as the company drops certain titles amid a major restructuring.

An internal email sent by CEO Andrew Wilson told employees will focus on “company strategic priorities,” such as “building games and experiences that entertain massive online communities; creating blockbuster interactive storytelling; and amplifying the power of community in and around our games with social and creator tools.”

EA also noted the layoffs in an SEC filing.

“As we drive greater focus across our portfolio, we are moving away from projects that do not contribute to our strategy, reviewing our real estate footprint, and restructuring some of our teams,” Wilson wrote.

The company puts out EA Sports FIFA 2023, Apex Legends and perennial favorite The Sims. In January, it announced it was canceling Apex Legends Mobile and Battlefield Mobile, which had failed to meet expectations, leading to EA also missing expectations for third-quarter earnings.

Per Wilson’s email, the restructuring is expected to be completed by Sept. 23, 2023.

Reps for EA did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

