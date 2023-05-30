Electrolux to settle French antitrust case, makes $64 million provision

FILE PHOTO: The Electrolux logo is seen during the IFA Electronics show in Berlin, Germany

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) -Sweden's Electrolux will make a provision of 650 million Swedish crowns ($64 million) to settle a French antitrust case as well as a smaller legal matter in Europe, the home appliance maker said on Tuesday.

Electrolux has agreed a settlement of the French case with the competition authority, and will report the provision as a non-recurring item affecting operating income for its Business Area Europe in the second quarter of 2023, it said.

The alleged breaches in the case took place between 2009 and 2014, Electrolux added.

The final amount will be decided at the end of the procedure, it said.

($1 = 10.1526 Swedish crowns)

