Electrolux delivers profit beat but cuts market outlooks

FILE PHOTO: The Electrolux logo is seen during the IFA Electronics show in Berlin, Germany

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Sweden's Electrolux reported on Friday a smaller drop than expected in first-quarter operating profit but said geopolitical tensions, inflation, supply chain woes and the pandemic meant visibility for the rest of the year was limited.

Operating profit at Europe's biggest home appliances maker was 1.58 billion Swedish crowns ($161 million) against a year-earlier 2.30 billion and a mean forecast in a Refinitiv poll of analysts of 962 million.

The white goods maker lowered it market outlook for Europe to negative from neutral due to lower consumer confidence, and its guidance for North America to neutral from positive due to supply constraints.

It said it had re-started limited sales and production in Ukraine during the second half of April, after it paused its operations in Russia, Ukraine and Belarus at the start of Moscow's invasion of its smaller neighbour.

Russia calls the invasion a "special military operation".

($1 = 9.8098 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; editing by Niklas Pollard)