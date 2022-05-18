electroCore to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

electroCore, Inc.

ROCKAWAY, N.J., May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- electroCore, Inc. (Nasdaq: ECOR), a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine company, today announced that electroCore’s Chief Executive Officer, Dan Goldberger, will be presenting at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference and LD Micro Invitational Conference.



H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

Date: Tuesday, May 24, 2022

Time: 7:00 AM EDT

Webcast: H.C. Wainwright Webcast



LD Micro Invitational Conference

Date: Tuesday, June 7, 2022

Time: 10:30 AM PDT

Virtual Viewers: Livestream



Following the conferences, a webcast replay of the presentations will be available on the Investor section of the company’s website, electroCore .

About electroCore, Inc.

electroCore, Inc. is a commercial stage bioelectronic medicine company dedicated to improving patient outcomes through its non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation therapy platform, initially focused on the treatment of multiple conditions in neurology. The company's current indications are the preventive treatment of cluster headache and migraine, the acute treatment of migraine and episodic cluster headache, the acute and preventive treatment of migraines in adolescents, and paroxysmal hemicrania and hemicrania continua in adults.



For more information, visit www.electrocore.com .



